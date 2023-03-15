U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,890.00
    -30.50 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,896.00
    -265.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,124.25
    -82.75 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.10
    -23.40 (-1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.84
    +0.51 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.60
    -10.30 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    -0.25 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0678
    -0.0056 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.56
    -1.96 (-7.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2115
    -0.0040 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9560
    -0.2790 (-0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,715.49
    +316.90 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    554.44
    +5.42 (+0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,525.80
    -111.31 (-1.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

Change negotiations have been completed in Finland, Sweden, and Norway

Enento Group Oyj
·1 min read
Enento Group Oyj
Enento Group Oyj

ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 15 MARCH 2023 AT 11.45 A.M. EET

Change negotiations have been completed in Finland, Sweden, and Norway

Enento Group’s change negotiations have been completed in Finland, Sweden, and Norway in accordance with the respective local legislations. As the result of the negotiations, the total number of reduced employees is 40. Enento supports the personnel by providing financial support, and job and career coaching for re-employment. The new organization will be adopted on 1 April 2023.

On 26 January 2023, Enento announced an efficiency program aiming for efficiencies of at least EUR 8 million in total during 2023-2024. As part of the program, Enento started change negotiations which concerned the personnel in Finland, Sweden, and Norway. The aim of the negotiations was to permanently adjust the company’s cost structure and number of personnel to meet the demand of the changed market situation. At that time, Enento estimated the need for personnel reductions to be approximately 40 employees.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:
Jeanette Jäger
CEO
Tel. +46 72 141 00 00

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses, and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 447 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2022 was 167.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.


Recommended Stories

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • Charles Schwab’s fortune battered by SVB collapse, with his wealth plunging more than any other American billionaire’s in 2023

    The failure of Silicon Valley Bank has had a widespread impact.

  • Rivian Stock Really Costs 19 Cents. Investors Shouldn’t Forget Cash.

    The electric vehicle maker's cash balance at the end of 2022 almost equals the company's market capitalization.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Avoid Bank Stocks and Buy Energy Instead. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    In the wake of multiple bank collapses over the past week, many banking stocks’ valuations have fallen sharply and are trading at deep discounts right now. One investor, however, that definitely won’t be looking for any bargains amongst the carnage is ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary. With the government having stepped in to ensure depositors walk away unscathed from the SVB and Signature Bank debacles, O’Leary anticipates a flurry of tighter regulation around banks, regional or not, and that wil

  • Credit Suisse Chairman Says State Assistance ‘Not a Topic’

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG Chairman Axel Lehmann said government assistance “isn’t a topic” for the lender as the Swiss bank seeks to shore up confidence among clients, investors and regulators after a series of missteps.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseUS Co

  • ‘Net worth of median household is basically nothing,’ says Carl Icahn. ‘We have some major problems in our economy.’

    Carl Icahn is worried about the economy in the wake of action taken by the government to mitigate one of the largest bank failures in U.S. history.

  • SVB Can't Find a Buyer Because of One Issue

    SVB Financial Group , the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, has put itself and its subsidiaries up for sale. The parent company, whose stock will be delisted by the Nasdaq, is selling its subsidiaries, SVB Capital and SVB Securities, plus additional assets and investments. SVB Securities operates as its investment banking division while SVB Capital serves as a venture capital and private credit fund, and SVB Securities is the investment banking business.

  • Tyson Foods to shut two US chicken plants with nearly 1,700 workers

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc will close two U.S. chicken plants with almost 1,700 employees on May 12, the company said on Tuesday. The closures show the biggest U.S. meat company by sales is still trying to figure out how to improve its chicken business that has struggled for years. Tyson will shut a plant in Glen Allen, Virginia, with 692 employees and a plant in Van Buren, Arkansas, with 969 employees, according to a statement.

  • You'll Never Guess the Top-Performing Stock of the Last 20 Years

    If a time machine could take you back to the start of the 2000s — without the desire to open up a crypto wallet — what’s the No. 1 investment you would make? Maybe Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which has sold 1.3 billion iPhones since 2007 and reported a $19.4 billion profit last quarter? Or Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), which went from selling just 937 cars in 2009 to over 300,000 last year? Some savvy income investors might consider Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO). The tobacco giant, formerly Phillip M

  • ‘It’s a big failure for us.’ Sweden’s largest pension fund invested in both Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank before they failed

    “We need to learn something from that and take actions based upon the lessons learned," Alecta CEO Magnus Billing told Bloomberg on Tuesday.

  • Schwab Rallies as CEO Bettinger Says He Bought 50,000 Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. climbed Tuesday, paring the prior day’s decline, after Chief Executive Officer Walt Bettinger told CNBC that he bought 50,000 shares for his own account.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits A

  • Investor who called Lehman collapse predicts the next big US bank failure

    Robert Kiyosaki, who originally forecasted the Lehman 2008 crisis, predicts the next bank to collapse in the Silicon Valley Bank contagion will be Credit Suisse.

  • Top Stock Reports for Microsoft, Alibaba & Medtronic

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Medtronic plc (MDT).

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most famous and influential investor in modern history, based on his extraordinary performance record. Not surprisingly, the investment portfolio of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A), the holding company employing the Oracle of Omaha as chairman and CEO, receives wide media attention and scrutiny, even though Buffett is no longer making every investment decision. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has long been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • Are You Rich? Biden Wants to Double Your Capital Gains Taxes and Implement a Wealth Tax

    While social issues have dominated news coverage recently, one of the most contentious and important issues in Washington never changes - tax policy. One of former President Donald Trump's biggest victories was his 2017 tax plan that drastically reduced taxes … Continue reading → The post Are You Rich? Biden Wants to Double Your Capital Gains Taxes and Implement a Wealth Tax appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • European Stocks, US Futures Slip on Rate-Hike Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe declined amid disappointing results from large clothing retailers and worries over Credit Suisse Group AG. US equity futures edged lower and short-end Treasury yields rose as sticky inflation supported bets for further Federal Reserve rate hikes.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeSignature Bank Fac

  • Down More Than 30%: Insiders Buy the Dip in These 2 Beaten-Down Regional Bank Stocks

    The week got off to a rocky start as the markets digested the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week, and the Federal regulators’ shutdown of Signature Bank over the weekend. Sparking fears of contagion, on Monday, stocks in the banking sector saw shares drop dramatically, as investors scrambled to figure out the new patterns of risk and reward. The effect was most pronounced among the mid-sized and regional banking firms. In that niche, sudden drops in share value prompted trading halts for

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Guess, Lennar, Freshpet, First Republic

    These are the stocks moving in after-hours trade on March 14, 2023.

  • CPI data ‘not good enough to stop the Fed’ from raising rates next week

    The February consumer price report for February was not good enough to stop the Federal Reserve from hiking next week, many analysts believe.

  • Bank of America (BAC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Bank of America (BAC) closed the most recent trading day at $28.76, moving +0.88% from the previous trading session.