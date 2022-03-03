U.S. markets open in 2 hours 43 minutes

Change in the number of own shares held by Aktia Bank Plc

Aktia Pankki Oyj
·1 min read
Aktia Pankki Oyj
Aktia Pankki Oyj

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
3 March 2022 at 1.00 p.m.

Change in the number of own shares held by Aktia Bank Plc

Aktia Bank Plc has today, based on a decision made by the company's Board of Directors, divested a total of 122,524 own shares held by the company to a total of 450 persons in accordance with the terms of the share-based incentive scheme AktiaUna for the earning period 2020–2021. The divestments of own shares are based on the authorisations by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 13 April 2021.

16,195 shares have according to the terms of various incentive programmes been returned to the company and after the above-mentioned divestments and returns, a total of 264,338 shares remain in the company’s possession.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Ari Syrjäläinen, General Counsel, tel. +358 50 362 9587

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2021 amounted to EUR 15.5 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


