Change in number of shares and votes in Anoto Group AB

Anoto Group AB
·1 min read
Anoto Group AB
Anoto Group AB

Stockholm, November 30, 2022 – Anoto Group AB (“Anoto” or the “Company”) announces that the Company’s total number of shares and votes has increased by 1,675,962 shares and votes, respectively.

The number of shares and votes in Anoto has increased as a result of the rights issue resolved, based on an authorization from the Annual General Meeting held on 28 June 2022, on October 3, 2022, and shares registered after options of series TO18 was exercised.

As of November 30, 2022, the total number of shares and votes in Anoto amounts to 230,611,964 shares and votes, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, SE-116 74 Stockholm

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on November 30, 2022 at 08:00 CET.

About Anoto Group
Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

 

