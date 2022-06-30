Change in number of shares and votes in Boliden

BOLIDEN, Sweden, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting in Boliden on April 28, 2022 resolved on an automatic share redemption procedure including a split of Boliden's shares, a so-called share split 2:1, whereby one existing share was divided into two shares. As previously communicated the number of shares and votes in Boliden therefore increased during May 2022 by 273,511,169 to 547,022,338.

The 273,511,169 redemption shares issued through the share split were redeemed during June 2022 as part of the redemption procedure. As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares and votes in Boliden therefore again totals 273,511,169.

For more information about the redemption procedure, please see Boliden's website www.boliden.com.

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08.00 CET on June 30, 2022.

