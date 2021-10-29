U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,597.34
    +0.92 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,786.04
    +55.56 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,431.15
    -16.97 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.58
    -1.40 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.94
    +0.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.90
    -23.70 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    -0.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1547
    -0.0138 (-1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5660
    -0.0020 (-0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3679
    -0.0115 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0800
    +0.5080 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,753.33
    +1,482.78 (+2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,529.28
    +28.31 (+1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Change in the number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sinch AB
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stockholm, Sweden – October 29, 2021 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announced that the number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ), registration number 556882-8908 (“Sinch”), amounts to 746,163,364 on October 29, 2021.

The change in the number of shares and votes in October is a result of the issue of 18,999,994 new shares in accordance with resolutions adopted by the annual general meeting on May 18, 2021 .

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 40 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:35 CEST on October 29, 2021.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Yale University. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Yale University is one of the richest academic institutions across the world, boasting an endowment value of more than $42 billion […]

  • Lucid stock soars on plans to deliver first of its luxury electric cars this weekend

    Thursday and Friday's activity jumped Lucid's market cap to more than $60 billion, making it the world's 12th most valuable public automaker.

  • Analysts are Increasing Price Targets of Tesla and 9 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are increasing price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Increasing Price Targets of Tesla and 4 Other Stocks. New figures released by the Commerce Department in the United States reveal that the economic […]

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Here's Why Intel Could Be a Top Growth Stock in the Long Run

    The stock market reacted negatively to Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) latest quarterly results, with shares of the chipmaker losing nearly 12% following the earnings release. Intel expects its fourth-quarter earnings will drop 39% year over year to $0.90 per share, while analysts were looking for $1.02 per share. More specifically, Intel's gross margin is expected to drop 6.5 percentage points year over year this quarter.

  • Starbucks reports quarterly earnings as pandemic continues to hit

    Greg Portell, partner and consumer practice lead at Kearney, talks about the latest figures out from the U.S. coffee chain.

  • Nio Stock Dropped Wednesday: Is This an Opportunity?

    After kicking off Wednesday on a positive note and popping by 2% in early morning trading, electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) shed all of those gains and then some. At the close of the session, Nio shares were down by 2.9%. Nio's chief rival Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is firing on all cylinders.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The stock of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) held steady after the chipmaker posted its third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday. Its revenue rose 54% year over year to $4.31 billion, beating estimates by $200 million.

  • Robinhood users clamor app to add Shiba Inu

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down what's driving the push to get Shiba Inu on Robinhood.

  • The 3 Safest Oil Dividends Right Now

    In the oil patch, which is facing long-term headwinds as the world looks to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, there are still a few options where the risk of a dividend cut looks very low. This is why dividend investors will like Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.B), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE). Getting the bad news out of the way, Royal Dutch Shell cut its dividend at the start of 2020 just as it was preparing to shift its business toward a cleaner future.

  • AbbVie Performs Third-Quarter Hat Trick — Here's What You Need To Know

    AbbVie performed a hat trick Friday — beating and raising for the third time in 2021 — and AbbVie stock inched closer to a buy point.

  • Why Zendesk Plunged This Week

    A lackluster week was capped off by solid earnings, but a pricey acquisition sent shares down after hours on Thursday.

  • Why Upwork Stock Dropped 12.4% on Thursday

    Shares of freelance marketplace Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) fell as much as 12.4% in trading on Thursday after reporting third-quarter 2021 financial results. To make matters worse, Upwork is seeing a sharp slowdown in growth. The freelance marketplace business isn't growing nearly as quickly as it was during the depths of the pandemic, but that doesn't mean that the growth story is over.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Be Turkeys in November

    No doubt most who've paid attention will marvel at the climb of meme stocks, cryptocurrencies, and companies trading for multiples of their historic valuations. Jason Hawthorne (Novocure): The idea behind Novocure is both noble and revolutionary. The company's therapy is known as tumor treating fields (TTF).

  • Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive. Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of the year-ago quarter. Together, this helped to drive Twilio's revenue higher by 65% year over year to $740.2 million.

  • Boeing's Woes Continue: Another Earnings Miss

    Three months ago, Boeing (NYSE: BA) reported a surprise profit for the second quarter of 2021. On Wednesday, Boeing reported that it fell back into the red last quarter, posting a bigger loss than analysts had expected. Boeing generated $15.3 billion of revenue last quarter, missing the analyst consensus of $16 billion.

  • Why Shares of Shift4 Payments Fell Today

    The company reported an October business update, while other industrywide news may have had something to do with the decline as well.

  • Why Fiserv Stock Has Tumbled 11% So Far This Week

    As of yesterday's close, shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) are down nearly 11% so far this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The provider of payments and financial services technology reported third-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations, but included the announcement that it had lost a major customer that impacted North American processing volumes by 500 basis points in the quarter. Fiserv's stock suffered its worst single-day loss since the start of the pandemic, losing 9% on the day. On a per-share basis, adjusted profits of $1.47 were up from the $1.20 per share Fiserv posted last year, and beat by $0.02 the earnings analysts were looking for.