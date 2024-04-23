Change of plan: Worcester's Piccadilly Plaza won't be torn down after all

Piccadilly Plaza on Shrewsbury Street.

WORCESTER ― The two buildings at Piccadilly Plaza will remain, as the owners say they will pivot from past intentions to demolish them, and instead relist the available space for rent.

The change of heart comes after the city's Conservation Commission rejected the original plans by Franklin-based American East Coast II, which purchased the plaza in late 2020 for $3.2 million, according to owner Dusty Burke.

Those plans, first submitted to the city in April 2022, included replacing the existing restaurant space and two-story commercial building with a DCU bank, a drive-thru Starbucks and a retail building, as well as adding 17,200 square feet of landscape area and 85 parking spaces.

Dusty Burke III, Burke’s son and a real estate agent for American Commercial Real Estate, said Tuesday that the ownership has now decided to renovate the existing property and bring in new tenants, including a Brazilian steakhouse, Churrascaria Tropeiro’s Grill; and a fitness center called Sculpt Pilates.

He said that the owners of Churrascaria Tropeiro's Grill have been hard at work remodeling their space and plan to open this summer.

Dusty Burke III added that the plaza still has 2,000 square feet of available space for lease on the ground floor, and about 3,000 square feet of office space throughout the second floor.

“We’re really excited about our new plans and the direction the plaza is headed for the future,” he said.

With its distinctive sign, which towers over the intersection of Shrewsbury and Belmont streets, Piccadilly Plaza dates to 1987, and was first anchored by Picadilly Pub.

Stretching over 2.12 acres with 15,831 square feet of commercial space, the plaza has been home to a range of businesses throughout the years, including a bridal shop, a law office, a jewelry shop, and Terra Brasilis, a Brazilian restaurant that eventually moved to the White City Shopping Center.

The plaza has about 160 parking spaces, according to Dusty Burke III, who added that the ownership plans to upgrade the sign and give the plaza a general facelift with new lighting and recoating of the buildings.

“We’re really excited for what’s to come,” Burke III said.

