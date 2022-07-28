Can you change your Snapchat username? Yes, and it's easier than you think.

According to Statista, Snapchat, which was founded in 2011, has 332 million daily users and over 500 million active users. Snapchat also ranks among the most popular social media sites with more active monthly users than Twitter.

Although your display name will be what other users see when they message or send you a "Snap" on the app, your snapchat username can be used by other users to search for or add, meaning follow in Snapchat terms, on the app.

Do you have a Snapchat username that you may be embarrassed about? Until recently, there was nothing you could do about this. The good news is a new update will allow you to make changes to your username.

Can you change your Snapchat username?

Changing your Snapchat username takes a few simple steps. According to Snapchat, here is how to change your username from the app.

Tap the gear icon in My Profile to open Settings Tap “Username” under the “My Account” section Tap “Change Username” Enter the new username you would like to use Enter your password to confirm your username change Tap “Confirm,” and you are done

Be aware, however, you can change your username only once a year and can only pick a username that has not been already chosen by another user, including yourself. This means you will be unable to revert to your previous username.

How to change your Snapchat display name

According to Snapchat, here is how to change your Snapchat display name from the app.

Tap the gear icon in My Profile to open Settings Tap “Name” under the “My Account” section Enter your new display name and tap “Save”

Unlike usernames, your display name can be changed as many times as you want. However, if your friends, meaning followers in Snapchat terms, have your contact details, your name will appear as how they saved your contact information in their phone.

