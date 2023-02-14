U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,157.75
    +10.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,317.00
    +49.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,590.75
    +50.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,948.50
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.72
    -1.42 (-1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.30
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    -0.16 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0765
    +0.0039 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.44
    -0.09 (-0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2206
    +0.0070 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2000
    -0.2080 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,822.87
    +189.62 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.35
    -2.15 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,984.55
    +36.95 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

Change in Valmet's Executive Team

·1 min read

Valmet Oyj's press release February 14, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesa Simola, Area President, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) at Valmet, has decided to continue his career outside the company. Vesa Simola will continue to be an active member of Valmet's Executive Team and lead the company's EMEA Area until his successor is chosen.

"Vesa Simola has led the business of the EMEA Area creditably since 2015. The Area is our company's largest market, and under Vesa's leadership, our operations have developed well in many respects. I thank Vesa for his contribution during these years as a member of our Executive Team and for his commitment to continue in the position until his successor is found. At the same time, I wish Vesa all the best in the next phase of his career," says President and CEO Pasi Laine.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact: 
Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Communications, marketing and sustainability, tel. +358 10 672 0000

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.   

Follow us on valmet.com | Twitter | Twitter (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/change-in-valmets-executive-team-301746210.html

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Stay Long and Strong’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Snaps Up These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.

  • George Soros loads up on Tesla and these other beaten-down stocks

    Billionaire investor George Soros appeared to remain bullish on Tesla — and some other beaten-down names — as the year came to a close.

  • Why January’s CPI report could deal a massive blow to the stock market

    The stock market's rally to start 2023 could fizzle if Tuesday's highly-anticipated U.S. inflation report dashes hopes for a quicker retreat in the cost of living in America, according to analysts.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.09% and 5.68%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.31, making no change from the previous trading session.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Buy in Truck-Stop Operator Pays Off

    Berkshire Hathaway investors may soon get a read on one of the company’s better deals in the past decade—a 2017 purchase for nearly $3 billion of a 38.6% interest in Pilot Flying J, the country’s leading operator of truck stops. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) stake in the company will rise to 80% in the current quarter under the terms of the original agreement reached by CEO Warren Buffett with the founding Haslam family, which will retain the remaining 20% stake. The purchase price of 41.4% stake could be revealed in Berkshire’s 2022 10-K—in a section on corporate events after year end—or in Buffett’s annual shareholder letter.

  • Tesla and Peloton Snapped Up by George Soros. He Dumped These Stocks.

    The quarterly investment filings of large investors such as Soros are often watched for investment trends, although the data are released with a delay and might not show the current positions of the fund. The Tesla and Peloton moves were joined by further purchases of beaten-down technology companies, with the Soros fund taking new stakes in used-car seller Carvana (CVNA) and ride-hailing company Lyft (LYFT).

  • The ongoing energy crisis in the 'best country in the world' may force drivers to 'think twice' about electric vehicles — 3 big stocks to gas up your portfolio

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • Palantir Stock Surges After It Swings to a Profit

    Shares of Palantir Technologies are surging Tuesday, after the data-analysis company recorded its first profitable quarter and flagged a boost to growth from artificial intelligence. Palantir stock recently stood about 18% higher premarket at $8.99, putting it on course for one of its biggest single-day gains. The move echoed a surge in after-hours trading a day earlier. Late Monday, the company said fourth-quarter net income totaled $33.5 million, on revenue up 18% at a forecast-beating $508.6

  • Australia's iron ore giants face earnings, dividend plunge

    Australia's iron ore giants BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue are set to report a steep drop in their earnings, which is set to compress their payouts to shareholders, after China's COVID lockdown drove down iron ore prices. Earnings at Rio Tinto and BHP Group are seen declining 48% and 28%, respectively, for the six months to December 2022, while Fortescue's half-year earnings are set to slide about 16%, based on estimates from Visible Alpha and Vuma Financial.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Set to Disclose Fourth-Quarter Equity Holdings

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is expected to release its 13F filing for the fourth quarter later Tuesday. Institutional investors that manage more than $100 million are required to file the form disclosing their equity holdings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission within 45 days of the end of each quarter. The filing only reflects what firms held as of the end of the previous quarter—not necessarily what portfolios look like today. But many investors view it as a way to get a sen

  • Why it may be time to sell the pop in tech stocks: BlackRock

    The move in tech stocks looks long in the tooth, BlackRock warns.

  • Stocks Edge Higher, Inflation, Palantir, Coca-Cola, Ford - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures higher as January inflation data looms; New calculation creates upside risk to CPI reading; Palantir shares surge after Q4 earnings beat, data analytics outlook; Coca-Cola edges higher ahead of Q4 earnings will price plans in focus and Ford plans deep European job cuts amid renewed EV investment focus.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Palantir, Ford, SolarEdge, Cadence Design, and More

    Palantir Technologies posts its first-ever profitable quarter, while Ford announces it will cut 3,800 jobs in Europe.

  • Palantir Stock Soars After Q4 Earnings, Maiden 2023 Profit Forecast

    "A threshold has been crossed, and this is the start of our next chapter," said CEO Alex Karp.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Devon's (DVN) fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from acquisitions, a low-cost structure and strong commodity prices, while severe weather might've offset some of the positives.

  • US Futures, Stocks Climb Before Key Inflation Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street equity futures edged higher and European stocks advanced as investors prepared for the release of US inflation numbers later Tuesday that will be crucial in assessing the Federal Reserve’s stance on the pace of further rate hikes. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Rat

  • U.S. stock futures steady ahead of crucial inflation report

    U.S. stock futures held its latest gains on Tuesday as traders eyed crucial inflation data. On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 377 points, or 1.11%, to 34246, the S&P 500 (SPX) increased 47 points, or 1.14%, to 4137, and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) gained 174 points, or 1.48%, to 11892.

  • Arista Networks (ANET) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Arista Networks (ANET) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 16.53% and 6.62%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Oil prices dip on U.S. crude reserve release, inflation pressure

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices dipped on Tuesday after the U.S. government said it would release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, while traders look out for U.S. inflation data for further queues. Brent crude futures fell 80 cents, or 0.9%, to $85.81 per barrel by 1003 GMT, while U.S. crude futures fell $1.05, or 1.3%, to $79.09 per barrel. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) said it would sell 26 million barrels of oil from the SPR, which is already at its lowest level since 1983.