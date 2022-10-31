U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

Change in Valmet's Executive Team

·2 min read

ESPOO, Finland, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ms. Emilia Torttila-Miettinen (M.Sc. Eng.) has been appointed Business Line President, Automation Systems at Valmet as of December 1, 2022. She will be a member of Valmet's Executive Team and report to President and CEO Pasi Laine.

Emilia Torttila-Miettinen began her career at Valmet in 2003 and she is currently holding the position of Vice President, Operations of the Automation Systems business line. During her career, she has gained wide experience in Valmet's automation business by working in different management positions in automation services in 2014-2020 and in product management and engineering positions in 2004-2014.

"After a thorough recruitment process, we have chosen Emilia Torttila-Miettinen to lead our Automation Systems business line. Our automation business has made solid progress and grown profitably over the years, and Emilia has been an integral part of that success. She has led her current responsibility area consistently forward also in challenging times. With her deep understanding of the automation business and proven management capabilities, she has a very good foundation to take our Automation Systems business line forward, and I am pleased to welcome her to our Executive Team," says Pasi Laine, President and CEO of Valmet.

Emilia Torttila-Miettinen succeeds Sami Riekkola, who was appointed Business Line President, Pulp and Energy at Valmet in October.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

Further information:
Pasi Laine, President and CEO, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0001
Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Communications, marketing and sustainability, Valmet, tel. +358 50 453 4262

Emilia Torttila-Miettinen's CV

Emilia Torttila-Miettinen
Business Line President, Automation Systems, Valmet as of December 1, 2022
born 1979
M.Sc (Eng.)
Finnish citizen

Relevant previous experience:

Vice President, Operations, Automation Systems business line, Valmet, 2020 – current
Director, Services, North-East Europe, Automation business line, Valmet, 2018-2020
Manager, Services, North-East Europe, Automation business line, Metso/Valmet, 2014-2018
Product Manager, Paper Process Optimization, Metso Automation, 2013-2014
Process Optimization Engineer/ Process Analysis Specialist/Application Specialist, Metso Automation, 2008-2013
Paper Technology Engineer, Metso Paper, 2004-2008
Superintendent, Surface Treatment Technology Center, Metso Paper, 2003-2004

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company's net sales in 2021 were approximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.   

Follow us on valmet.com | Twitter  | Twitter (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |



 

 

 




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/change-in-valmets-executive-team-301663418.html

