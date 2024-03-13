'Changed so many lives': Sam Ash closing its landmark Edison music store

EDISON – Sam Ash Music along Route 27 is slated to close after decades in business.

The landmark store here is among 18 the New York-based company is reportedly closing of 45 nationwide, including the New York City location, according to CBS News New York.

Sam Ash has not responded to several requests for information or comment. Its website lists additional New Jersey locations in Springfield and Cherry Hill.

Sam Ash, considered one of the largest family-run musical instrument companies, has been serving musicians since in 1924. The company's website indicates its New Jersey stores began opening in the late 1960s.

The store is known for offering the top brands in guitars, amps, drums, keyboards, pro sound, DJ and band and orchestral instruments and caters to beginning musicians as well as seasoned professionals. The website for the Edison store indicates it also offers repairs for string instruments, guitars and bass.

The store's motto is "Come In and Play" because musical instruments are on display throughout the building.

Elizabeth Hahn, president of the Edison Arts Society, said Sam Ash holds a special place in her heart. Her late brother Tom Kenney was a musician.

"It's a landmark in South Edison that has been a source of inspiration for not just my brother but so many others. When my brother was younger, we would visit there regularly. It was a haven for him. He would spend hours looking at the guitars, drum sets, and brass instruments. No question being in the store helped fuel his love and passion for music," she said.

She said the people working at San Ash were more than employees, they were mentors.

"Their passion for music and unwavering support inspired confidence in him, helping him believe in himself and his abilities. Their kind words and genuine interest in his progress left a lasting impact. He was always so grateful to them for taking the time to encourage, support, and believe in him," Hahn said.

Her parents bought her brother's first guitar from the Edison store, and when his band formed everything they needed came from Sam Ash, from amplifiers to sound systems and road cases, she said.

"It is remarkable how a single store can have such an impact on one’s life. The space between its walls has inspired, brought people together, fueled a passion for music, helped with self-expression, and built confidence in so many. It is truly amazing how this one store has changed so many lives," she said.

And that's the Sam Ash mission, to enrich musicians’ journey by offering service and personal touch that reflect the Ash family’s values to ensure every artist feels supported, inspired and celebrated, according to the company's website.

Sam Ash (Ashkynase) was born in Austria and came to the United States in 1907 as a 10-year-old child. That same year his future wife Rose Dinin, then 3 years old, left her native Russia and moved to Brooklyn. Ash, a violinist, set out to make a career in music and had a band called the Sam Ash Orchestra that performed at weddings and dance, according to the company's website.

After the couple married, they decided to open their own music business and used the $400 sale of Rose's engagement ring for the down payment of the first Sam Ash Music store in 1924, the website says, adding she did later get the ring back. The store remains a business owned by a family of musicians.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Sam Ash closing Edison NJ music store