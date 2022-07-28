U.S. markets closed

Changed your mind on your favorite restaurant? How to remove a Google review.

Liam Gravvat, USA TODAY
·3 min read

When you’re feeling bored, hungry or energetic, you might browse  Google Maps to find the location that best suits your interests.

Google’s solution to help you learn which places are the best according to customers: Google reviews. Google says its reviews “provide useful information,” while helping quality businesses stand out. Google even explains how business owners can make use of these reviews.

However, if you've changed your mind about something and want to make edits or delete one of your Google reviews, we have the perfect guide for your needs.

Keep your information private: Here's how to secure your Google accounts, limit tracking and keep hackers out

Just Curious?: We're here to help with life's everyday questions.

How to delete a Google review

Google reviews can be deleted on your computer, Android device or iPhone device. Google advises computer users to follow these steps, Android users to follow these steps and iPhone users to follow these steps:

  1. Go to the Google Maps app, or the website at maps.google.com or google.com/maps.

  2. On a computer, navigate to the three horizontal lines in the top left, titled “Menu.” This will be at the left of the Google Maps search bar. Mobile users should tap the “Contribute” button on the bottom of their screen, marked by a plus sign.

  3. Computer users should select “Your contributions.” This will be right below “Your places.” Mobile users should select “See your reviews” or “View your profile.”

  4. Computer users should select “Reviews.” This is the second tab, right next to “Contribute.” Mobile users should tap “See all reviews.”

  5. On all devices, scroll down to locate the review you’re looking to delete. Once you find it, click or tap the three dots to the right of your review, titled "More."

  6. Click or tap “Delete review,” the second option. This goes for users on any device.

  7. To confirm your deletion, select “Delete” or “Yes."

The true age of Google: How old is Google? History of the world's most popular search engine.

Forgot to sign out?: How to sign out of Gmail and Google on PC, Android and iPhone

Google reviews can be deleted via the Google Maps website or the mobile application.

How to edit a Google review

To edit your Google review, follow the previous steps for “How to delete a Google review” up to step 5. Google advises computer users to follow these steps, Android users to follow these steps and iPhone users to follow these steps:

  1. After clicking or tapping the three dots, select “Edit review,” the first option in the list.

  2. Edit your review however you wish. You can change your review text, change how many stars you rated the establishment and add or delete an attached photo.

  3. After you finish editing, click “Post” to repost your newly edited Google review.

Your review will now edited with your confirmed changes. Should you feel the need to delete the review, instead, refer back to “How to delete a Google review.”

Google does it for you: Ever heard of Google Collections? It makes sharing links, images and plans a snap

Learn more: Who owns Google? The same company that owns Waze and YouTube.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to delete (or edit) a Google review on a computer, Android, iPhone

