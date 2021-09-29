U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

Changes to Amcor plc Board of Directors

ZURICH, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) today announced that Achal Agarwal has been nominated as a non-executive director for election at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday November 10, 2021.

Mr. Agarwal most recently held several Global Executive Leadership roles at Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KCC) from 2008-2021, including Global Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer and President of KCC's Asia Pacific region. Before joining Kimberly-Clark, Mr. Agarwal held various regional leadership positions at PepsiCo, including Chief Operating Officer of its beverages business in Greater China from 2002-2008. Mr. Agarwal holds a degree and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Delhi, and an Advanced Management Program degree from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He serves as Chairman of the World Wide Fund for Nature Singapore (WWF-Singapore) and a non-executive director on the Board of SATS Ltd.

The Board believes Mr. Agarwal's four decades of experience in the consumer goods industry and deep knowledge of developed and emerging markets in the Asia Pacific region will complement the Board's existing skill set and provide invaluable knowledge and perspectives moving forward.

Amcor also announced that Philip Weaver will retire from the Board of Directors at the Annual Meeting. Mr Weaver has been a valued member of the Amcor plc board and served as a member of the Compensation Committee. Mr Weaver's extensive knowledge and experience in finance and accounting have been an asset to the Board and his fellow directors express their thanks for his thoughtful insight, sound counsel and important contribution to the Board during his tenure.

For further information please contact:



Investors

Damien Bird
Vice President Investor Relations

Amcor

+61 3 9226 9070 / +1 224 478 5790
damien.bird@amcor.com

Media

Ernesto Duran
Head of Global Communications

Amcor

+41 78 698 69 40
ernesto.duran@amcor.com

About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 46,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 225 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I Facebook I Twitter I YouTube

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/changes-to-amcor-plc-board-of-directors-301387800.html

SOURCE Amcor plc

