Changes in ASSA ABLOY's Nomination Committee

·1 min read

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marianne Nilsson representing Swedbank Robur Fonder, Liselott Ledin representing Alecta and Ola Peter Gjessing representing CBNY Norges Bank have announced that they are leaving ASSA ABLOY's Nomination Committee before the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The Nomination Committee will now contact the shareholders that are next in turn on the shareholder list and offer them a seat on the Nomination Committee.

Stockholm 23 December, 2022

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Anders Mörck,
Chairman of the Nomination Committee,
Phone: +46 706 46 52 11, 
Anders.Morck@latour.se

This is information that ASSA ABLOY AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10.15 CET on 23 December 2022.

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 51,000 employees and sales of SEK 95 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/3689573/1755592.pdf

Press release (PDF)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changes-in-assa-abloys-nomination-committee-301709531.html

