Changes to Castellum's Nomination Committee

·2 min read

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with Nomination Committee instructions, the composition of the Committee has been changed ahead of Castellum AB's 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) owing to changes in ownership of the company.

Due to Akelius Residential Property AB's acquisition of shares corresponding to 11.57 percent of the capital, the company's ownership circle has changed. Therefore, Patrik Essehorn, appointed by Corem Property Group, has made his seat on the nomination committee available to major shareholders.

After the change, the Nomination Committee will consist of the following members:

  • Ralf Spann, appointed by Akelius Residential Property AB

  • Patrik Tillman, appointed by Rutger Arnhult med bolag

  • Johannes Wingborg, appointed by Länsförsäkringar Fonder

  • Helen Fasth Gillstedt, appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder

  • Per Berggren, Chairman of the Board of Directors

The Nomination Committee's proposals will be announced in the notice for the AGM 2023 and on the company's website. The AGM for Castellum AB will be held on 23 March 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Per Berggren, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Castellum AB, +46 70 553 80 48

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 30 June 2022, the property value totalled approximately SEK 185 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/changes-to-castellum-s-nomination-committee,c3645229

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3645229/1636897.pdf

Release

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changes-to-castellums-nomination-committee-301645500.html

