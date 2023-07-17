Changes to city law delayed debut of Corning cannabis dispensary. Here's when it may open.

The opening of Union Chill Cannabis Company on West Pulteney Street in Corning is on hold until at least September.

Josh Canfield, owner of Union Chill and Next Level Wellness, a CBD shop in Hornell, said the opening date will likely be delayed until sometime in September as the business awaits updates to state and local regulations.

The plans for Union Chill at the Corning Leader's former building, originally scheduled to open early this summer at 34 W. Pulteney St., have been delayed due to amendments to the city code.

The cannabis amendment to local law, approved by City Council in May, states that a cannabis facility may not be within 500 feet of a facility that provides day care to children, a public park, a playground, a public swimming pool, a library, a youth center or similar facilities that provide recreational opportunities or service to children or adolescents.

A look at the former The Leader building at 34 West Pulteney Street.

Mayor Bill Boland, chairman of the city Code Committee, said once the state Office of Cannabis Management publishes its final state regulations the Code Committee will reconvene to examine the regulations to see if there’s any changes needed for the local law.

“What is included in the state law, whatever they come up with will most likely pass on the city local law as well,” Boland said. “I think it's fair to say that the city would have to be in compliance with the state regulations.”

Boland said all public comments for the state cannabis law must be submitted by July 31.

“How long it takes the state to consider those comments, adjust their regulations in any way they see fit, and get them out, I’m not sure,” Boland said. “But my guess would also be September.”

More: An historic Steuben County courthouse in Corning sold at tax auction. Here's what we know

Union Chill first went to the city Planning Commission in March and was scheduled to go back to the Planning Commission in May for final approval, but the City Council suddenly hit pause on the process.

Canfield said in early March Union Chill was granted a conditional license by the state Office of Cannabis Management saying the property does not violate any sensitive use set back requirements.

What Union Chill is planning to bring to Corning

Canfield said the 12,000-square-foot West Pulteney Street site will feature a retail site, a delivery component, an education center and, later down the line, a consumption area.

Union Chill Cannabis Company will employ between 20-30 people when it opens, said Canfield, who opened Next Level Wellness in 2019. The West Pulteney Street site provides easy access from Interstate 86 and adequate parking.

“We haven't changed our plans at all,” Canfield said. “We have a multi-phase project where we are going to focus on the areas we need, and then use up the areas that we can’t use right away by potentially renting some sections of the building.”

Related: Why Canfield couldn't open dispensary in Hornell hometown

Coleen Fabrizi, Gaffer District executive director, said she feels Union Chill Cannabis Company could be a needed boost to business on the city’s Northside.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: Union Chill Cannabis Company eyes new timeline for Corning debut