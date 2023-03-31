U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

Changes in ClearBags: New Warehouse and New HQ Location

PR Newswire
·2 min read

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearBags goes over challenges and changes in the company over the past three years.

ClearBags has been in the packaging industry for over 30 years, bringing to the market Crystal Clear bags and innovative eco friendly packaging. ClearBags warehouse and headquarters has been based in California for over 25 years, with a secondary warehouse in Tennessee. After Covid and many changes in the company, ClearBags has decided to move their warehouse and headquarters indefinitely.

For years, ClearBags had outgrown their warehouse capacity in California and had started to look for new spaces to allow them to continue growing. After initiating telework during the rise of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and seeing inflated prices in California, ClearBags had made the decision to move their headquarters to Collierville, TN. The new headquarters is just an hour and a half away from their current Tennessee warehouse in Selmer, TN.

While the headquarters has moved to Tennessee, the California warehouse has also moved from El Dorado Hills, CA to North Las Vegas, NV. The new Nevada location is more than twice the size to allow plenty of room for new product and office space. This location is surrounded by similar warehouses for Amazon, Sephora and Bed Bath & Beyond. This new warehouse location also helps shorten transit time to the central and southern states by 1-2 days.

Other news about ClearBags includes a new website update that changes the way customers navigate the ClearBags online store. A mega menu now displays nearly all of the product options and styles that are available, making it easier for customers to find what they are looking for. More updates are to come in the near future.

About ClearBags

An innovative packaging seller for over 30 years, ClearBags offers the widest range of high-quality, product packaging solutions that ship and store flat with low minimums for customization, ease of ordering, speed of delivery, and the support of packaging experts. Explore and learn more about how ClearBags is empowering businesses of all sizes with memorable, and affordable packaging for their year-round needs. https://www.clearbags.com/

Media Contact:
Julie Vang
18002332630
356456@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/changes-in-clearbags-new-warehouse-and-new-hq-location-301786331.html

SOURCE ClearBags

