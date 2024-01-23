Changes coming for family-owned Triple T Carwash, Lube and Detail

Jan. 23—CHAMPAIGN — Triple T Carwash, Lube and Detail Center, 1905 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign, is making some changes to its operations, including a name change and leasing part of its facility to a major corporation.

The business has filed paperwork with the state of Illinois to change its name to "It's a Better Wash."

Co-owner Greg Tyner said that while they are not "quite ready" to make the switch yet, they will probably do so around late January or early February.

Additionally, some residents may have noticed that the business's quick-lube facility is closed.

"We're in the process of having a major corporation come in and lease it from us," said Tyner.

He is unable to share the name of the corporation at this time due to being under a non-disclosure agreement.

If the deal goes through, the corporation will only be leasing Triple T's quick-lube facility.

In discussing other changes, Tyner said that the business has updated its car wash with new equipment and chemicals.

They are also now selling monthly car-wash packages.

"We're just more or less revamping the whole facility," he said.

He added that the new name does not mean that they are reducing their services to car washes only.

Triple T turns 25 this year, having opened in 1999, and Tyner said they may do something special to mark the occasion.