Changes to Evli Bank Plc's and Evli Plc's financial reporting schedules in 2022

EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MARCH 31, 2022 AT 1 PM. (EET/EEST)

Evli Bank Plc announced on March 25, 2022, that it will complete the arrangement, whereby Evli Bank will demerge through a partial demerger into a new asset management group Evli Plc that will be listed and a company that will carry on Evli Bank’s banking services and into which Fellow Finance will merge. After the merger of the company that will carry on Evli Bank’s banking services and Fellow Finance, Evli Bank will become Fellow Bank Plc. The implementation of the demerger and merger is expected to be registered with the Trade Register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office on April 2, 2022.



As a result of the arrangement, Evli Bank will change its financial reporting schedule. Evli Bank (Fellow Bank Plc, which will be created as a result of the arrangement) will adopt Fellow Finance Plc's reporting schedule. As a result, Evli Bank will discontinue quarterly reporting and move to a semi-annual reporting cycle. The next Fellow Bank's financial report will be published on August 25, 2022. In this case, the company discloses its Half Year Financial Review and financial information in accordance with IFRS 5 at the time of the demerger and merger.

Evli Plc, which will be created in the demerger, will adopt Evli Bank Plc's previous disclosure policy and report on its financial development four times a year. Evli Plc will report for the first time on May 19, 2022, when the company will publish the Financial Statements for the year 2021 and the financial development for the first quarter of 2022 on a carve-out basis (financial information regarding investment services business).

Financial reporting schedule in 2022:

May 19, 2022: Evli Plc's Financial Statements 2021 and Interim Report 1-3/2022 on a carve-out basis (financial information regarding investment services business)

July 15, 2022: Evli Plc’s Half Year Financial Review 1-6/2022

August 25, 2022: Fellow Bank Plc's Half Year Financial Review 1-6/2022 and IFRS 5 information at the time of the demerger and merger

October 20, 2022: Evli Plc's Interim Report 1-9/2022



Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com



