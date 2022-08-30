Changes in the Management Board of Admiral Markets AS

Admiral Markets AS

Admiral Markets AS announces that due to the resignation submitted by the Management Board member Jens Chrzanowski, Jens Chrzanowski will not continue on the Management Board of Admiral Markets AS from 01.09.2022 and his authority as a member of the Management Board ends on 31.08. 2022. As of 01.09.2022, the Management Board of Admiral Markets AS consists of two members: Sergei Bogatenkov and Andrey Koks.



The CEO of Admiral Markets AS Sergei Bogatenkov said that Jens Chrzanowski has had an important role in the company's success and today's global position.



“I am very sorry to see Jens Chrzanowski go, but I completely understand his desire to move on after working together for many years. Germany is our most successful market, where we have been known as a quality leader in the sector for many years, and Jens has an extremely important role in this. He is a great team player with whom we have secured our successful presence in the financial world and built a strong FinTech brand. I wish him all the best in taking on new challenges."

Further information:

Kaia Gil

Communication Manager of Admiral Markets AS

kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com

+372 53 413 764



