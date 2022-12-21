Changes in the Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp and in the management of the Group’s companies

Ekspress Grupp

Kaspar Hanni, the development director and member of the Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp, will leave the company at his own request on February 2, 2023. Kaspar Hanni has been working as Group development director and member of the Management Board since December 2017. The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp thanks Kaspar Hanni for his long-term contribution to the development of the company’s digital field. The Group’s Management Board will continue with two members: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu (Chairman of the Board) and Signe Kukin.

The Supervisory Board of AS Delfi Meedia, the subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp, decided to elect Sander Maasik as a new member of the Management Board from the January 1, 2023 until December 31, 2025. Sander Maasik will be responsible for the company’s advertising area. Starting from January 1, 2023, the Management Board of Delfi Meedia will be as follows: Argo Virkebau (Chairman of the Board), Erle Laak-Sepp, Tarvo Ulejev, Urmo Soonvald, Piret Põldoja and Sander Maasik. Sander Maasik’s CV is enclosed to the stock exchange release.

AS Ekspress Grupp extended the mandate of Mari-Liis Rüütsalu and Signe Kukin, members of the Supervisory Board of UAB Delfi – the Lithuanian subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp – until December 20, 2026, and elected Hans Luik as a new member of the Supervisory Board for the same period. The Supervisory Board of UAB Delfi will continue in the three-member composition: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu (Chairman of the Board), Signe Kukin and Hans Luik.

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspaper, magazines and books. The Group also manages the electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Latvia and Estonia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs 1,400 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.

