Changes in management board of AS Harju Elekter

HARJU ELEKTER AS
HARJU ELEKTER AS
HARJU ELEKTER AS

Supervisory board of AS Harju Elekter elected Mr Priit Treial as the new member of the board and chief financial officer of the company, taking office on 14 November 2022 and his term of office is three years.

Priit Treial has been a member of the board and chief financial officer of Elektrilevi OÜ since 2018, and a member of the council of Narva Soojus AS and Imatra Elekter AS since 2021. In 2016-2018, he worked as a financial controller at Eesti Energia AS. In addition, he has long-term work experience as an investment analyst and group business controller from the commercial real estate company BPT Real Estate AS. Priit received his bachelor’s degree in 2006 from the University of Tartu in economics.

Priit Treial is the sole shareholder and member of the board of PHT Chemicals OÜ. He does not own Harju Elekter shares.

Starting from 14 November 2022, the management board of AS Harju Elekter will continue with three members: chairman Tiit Atso, members Priit Treial and Aron Kuhi-Thalfeldt.

Harju Elekter is an international industrial group with more than 50 years of experience, whose main activity is the development and production of electrical and automation equipment. Part of the technical solutions of Harju Elekter are aimed at the renewable energy sector, offering complete plans for solar power plants, electric vehicle charging stations, and other related solutions. Its factories in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania employ approximately 900 employees, and the Group’s revenue for the first six months 2022 was 79.2 million euros. The shares of Harju Elekter are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Tiit Atso
Chairman of the Board
+372 674 7400


