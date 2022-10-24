Changes in Management Board of Saare Kala Tootmine OÜ

PRFoods

Timo Pärn shall be elected to the management board of Saare Kala Tootmine OÜ, which is part of the PRFoods group, as a new member and the current member Dagni Viskus' leaves the management board on 28.10.2022 due to parental leave. Also Indrek Kasela will be re-elected to the management board. After the changes, the management board of Saare Kala Tootmine OÜ shall consist of three members – Raivo Polding, Timo Pärn and Indrek Kasela.

Timo Pärn previously worked at STÜ Tootmine OÜ as a business manager and was the CEO of a small hotel and also worked as a freelance strategic marketing consultant. Timo Pärn does not own shares of AS PRFoods and does not belong to the management bodies of other companies.

