Are changes to NH public investment pool risky business? Towns say yes, banks disagree.

CONCORD — Local towns are putting up a fight against a bill that they say will kill the New Hampshire Public Deposit Investment Pool (known as PDIP or “the Pool”).

The Pool, created by the legislature in 1993 after the collapse of five large New Hampshire banks, is an investment option for New Hampshire public entities, including towns, cities, counties, and school districts, among others. Its website says these entities can invest public funds “in a program that focuses on safety, liquidity and a competitive return.” It is rated AAAm by Standard and Poor’s rating services, which is the highest stability fund rating assigned by S&P Global Ratings.

But state Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, said the $600 million in the Pool isn’t being used to help New Hampshire; instead it is being invested in financial institutions in other states and countries.

"I imagine the PDIP as a circulatory system," said Rosenwald. "If we look only at the yield, which is what we currently do, we are only seeing the aorta of the heart, receiving blood that’s just pumped out of the heart. But if we invest this money in New Hampshire, we will see the entire circulatory system with oxygen rich blood flowing throughout the body of New Hampshire's economy down even to its fingers and toes. And that's what this bill I believe will do."

Her bill, SB 553, would require all funds held by the Pool to be invested or deposited in New Hampshire banks. She said it would be “both an economic stimulus bill and a property tax relief bill,” leading to “job growth, economic expansion, more small business lending, and increase local and state revenues significantly.”

But several New Hampshire towns said this will effectively kill the Pool, taking away a safe and competitive option for the state's public entities deciding where to invest public funds.

Will SB 553 kill the Pool?

Todd Selig, the town administrator for Durham, Chuck Nickerson, the finance director of Rockingham County, Carrie Klebe, the finance director for Coos County, and David Caron, the town administrator of Derry, all testified against the bill.

Selig said the Pool is an important tool for small communities that don’t have the resources or deposits that a larger city like Manchester or Nashua might have to shop around and garner a high rate.

Durham Town Administrator Todd Selig (left) testifies against SB 553 in front of the House Finance Committee Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

“The New Hampshire Public Deposit Investment Pool allows for a very easy transaction between inexperienced local officials looking for a safe place to invest their money and a high rate of return,” Selig said. Klebe and Caron also emphasized the need for the PDIP’s competitive rate and safe investments.

All four said that this bill would likely spell the end of the Pool, leading to fewer competitive and safe options for public entities, especially for these smaller towns.

Nickerson, who is also the treasurer of the New Hampshire Association of Counties, said if this bill passes, despite his opposition to it, he would recommend to the Rockingham County commissioners that they pull their money out of the Pool in favor of the banks because of the restrictions SB 553 would put on the Pool, like an additional fee for a fund manager.

Katia Frock, director of PFM Asset Management, the company which currently manages PDIP, agreed with Nickerson that this additional fee required under the bill will make the Pool less competitive, therefore forcing towns to look elsewhere.

“Another unintended consequence here of this bill is that rather than allowing local towns to choose what kind of risk they're comfortable with their investments, you're actually imposing investment restrictions and limitations on them and additional risks,” said Frock. “I don't think the intent of Senator Rosenwald was necessarily to try to put the Pool out of business as folks have said today, but I think it's a possibility.”

Rosenwald and others in favor of the bill said it will not dismantle the Pool.

“I think you'll probably hear that this bill will kill the PDIP. I don't believe this is true. And I think it's based on a misunderstanding of how it would work,” said Rosenwald.

Rosenwald, along with the presidents of the New Hampshire Bankers Association and the Bank of New Hampshire, said banks in places like Maine and Vermont, which don’t have a Pool, still have competitive rates.

Brian Gottlob, the Principal of PolEcon Research, an economic research firm based in Dover that conducted a study showing that the bill would create 2,000 new jobs, said that there’s nothing in the bill mandating where a town should invest its funds.

“But if they choose to invest those funds in the PDIP, I believe that's an organization that was established by this legislature and sanctioned by this legislature. And as a result of that, I think it ought to support the goals and objectives and policies of this body,” said Gottlob. “And I believe the primary policy objective of the New Hampshire legislature is to increase the well-being (and) the prosperity of individuals, businesses and the state economy overall. Currently, $600 million of taxpayer funds does not go meet that objective.”

Selig opposed this argument, saying the Pool does allow municipalities to reinvest back into their local communities.

“You heard earlier from one of the speakers that there's a moral argument in play here to invest money in the state of New Hampshire. I would argue on behalf of localities that the moral argument is to invest local dollars,” Selig said. “The fiduciary responsibility is to find the highest rate of return in a prudent way. And that's what communities are trying to do. And to limit that by forcing the communities to only be able to deal with the banks is a challenge, I think.”

