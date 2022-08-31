Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

31 August 2022 at 15:30 EEST

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Espoo, Finland – A total of 5 243 560 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were today transferred without consideration to participants of Nokia's employee share purchase plan in accordance with the rules of the plan. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the plan as announced on 3 February 2022.

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 76 520 477.

