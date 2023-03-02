Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

2 March 2023 at 5.00 p.m.

Changes in the number of own shares held by Aktia Bank Plc

Aktia Bank Plc has today, based on a decision made by the company's Board of Directors, divested a total of 96,185 own shares held by the company to approximately 500 persons in accordance with the terms of the share-based incentive scheme AktiaUna directed to all Aktia employees, for the earning period 2021–2022. In addition, based on the decision of Aktia's Board of Directors, a total of 3,042 shares will be divested approximately on 14 March 2023, and a total of 1,086 shares will be divested approximately on 14 April 2023, to certain key persons as part of the Company's short-term remuneration programs.

The divestments of own shares are based on the authorisations by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 6 April 2022. After the above-mentioned divestments, a total of 168,413 shares remain in the company’s possession.

