Changes in the number of own shares held by Aktia Bank Plc

·1 min read
Stock Exchange Release
2 March 2023 at 5.00 p.m.

Changes in the number of own shares held by Aktia Bank Plc

Aktia Bank Plc has today, based on a decision made by the company's Board of Directors, divested a total of 96,185 own shares held by the company to approximately 500 persons in accordance with the terms of the share-based incentive scheme AktiaUna directed to all Aktia employees, for the earning period 2021–2022. In addition, based on the decision of Aktia's Board of Directors, a total of 3,042 shares will be divested approximately on 14 March 2023, and a total of 1,086 shares will be divested approximately on 14 April 2023, to certain key persons as part of the Company's short-term remuneration programs.

The divestments of own shares are based on the authorisations by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 6 April 2022. After the above-mentioned divestments, a total of 168,413 shares remain in the company’s possession.

Further information:
Ari Syrjäläinen, General Counsel, tel. +358 010 247 6350

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2022 amounted to EUR 13.5 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.4 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

 


    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft's offer of licensing deals to rivals is likely to address EU antitrust concerns over its $69 billion acquisition of Activision, three people familiar with the matter said, helping it to clear a major hurdle. Microsoft announced the Activision bid in January last year, its biggest ever, to take on leaders Tencent and Sony, in the booming videogaming market and to venture in the metaverse which is virtual online worlds where people can work, play and socialise. The European Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the deal by April 25, is not expected to demand that Microsoft sell assets to win its approval, the people said.