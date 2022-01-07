U.S. markets open in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,690.50
    +3.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,178.00
    +55.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,730.25
    -28.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,203.60
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.76
    +0.30 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.00
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.10
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1310
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.88
    +0.15 (+0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3540
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8590
    +0.0190 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,362.00
    -778.83 (-1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,058.44
    -32.90 (-3.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,453.42
    +3.05 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     

Changes to the organisation and the Executive Leadership Team of Danske Bank A/S

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danske Bank A/S
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Company announcement no 1 2022

Danske Bank A/S
Holmens Kanal 2 – 12
DK - 1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00





7 January 2022

Changes to the organisation and the Executive Leadership Team of Danske Bank A/S


As a next step in the ongoing transformation, Danske Bank will change the organisation to become even more customer-centric and enhance commercial focus as well as accelerate execution of our 2023 plan. Going forward, the commercial activities will be organised in three business units headed by Berit Behring, Christian Bornfeld and Johanna Norberg.

New Head of Personal Customers Christian Bornfeld and new Head of Business Customers Johanna Norberg will join the Executive Leadership Team no later than 1 May 2022 replacing Glenn Söderholm. Glenn Söderholm will step out of the ELT when the changes take effect after which he will stay on as a senior advisor. Berit Behring will continue to head Large Corporates & Institutions.

Danske Bank is making solid progress towards our 2023 ambitions and on the transformation to become a better bank to the benefit of all our stakeholders. As a key next step, we are now adjusting our business unit setup to increase end-to-end customer focus around our three key customer segments and further strengthen our commercial momentum.

No later than 1 May 2022, we will divide the current Personal & Business Customer unit into two business units. Hence, going forward our commercial activities will be organised in three customer segment focused units: Personal Customers, Business Customers and Large Corporates & Institutions:

  • The Personal Customers unit will serve our personal customers across all markets as well as include our subsidiaries Danica and Realkredit Danmark. This unit will be headed by Christian Bornfeld, who comes from a position as Chief Innovation and Technology Officer at ABN AMRO. Christian Bornfeld brings extensive leadership and industry experience across personal banking and digital transformation.

  • The Business Customers unit will serve our small and medium-sized business customers across all markets as well as include our Asset Finance operations. This unit will be headed by Johanna Norberg, who has been with Danske Bank since 2010 and is presently heading Business Customers in the current Personal & Business Customers unit and is Country Manager of Danske Bank Sweden, the latter of which she will also continue as.

  • The Large Corporates & Institutions unit will remain the same and will continue to be headed by Berit Behring.

Christian Bornfeld and Johanna Norberg will no later than 1 May 2022 join the Executive Leadership Team, replacing Glenn Söderholm.

CEO Carsten Egeriis says:

“We are progressing steadily on our transformation and are becoming even better positioned to execute on our opportunities and handle our challenges. By having three dedicated business units that each focus on a specific customer segment and anchoring all of them individually in the Executive Leadership Team, we further increase our commercial focus in the ELT and end-to-end customer responsibility throughout the organisation. This allows us to accelerate the execution of our 2023 plan and further strengthen our position in the market.

“As part of this, I am very happy that Christian and Johanna will join our Executive Leadership Team. They both bring extensive leadership and banking experience, and I am confident that they will contribute greatly to ensuring even better customer experiences and increasing our commercial momentum. Johanna has already demonstrated strong customer focus and delivered great results and she will be key in leveraging this position to further develop our stronghold within business customers. Christian will add extensive experience in transformation and digitalisation within personal banking and will play a key role in further developing our offerings and services towards our personal customers with focus on digital convenience and competent advisory.”

Glenn Söderholm will remain in his current role and member of the Executive Leadership Team until the changes take effect no later than 1 May 2022 after which he will take on a position as a senior advisor.

“Glenn has been with the bank since 1998 and a member of the Executive Leadership Team for more than eight years, and he has played a pivotal role in the bank across all business areas. Glenn has been instrumental in developing our plans for the organisational change, and I am very pleased that we have been able to plan this next step and the handover to Christian and Johanna together. Glenn will continue to be a strong support and key capacity in the transition as he will stay on to act as an experienced and invaluable advisor to me and the entire leadership team,” says Carsten Egeriis.

The new organisation will take effect no later than 1 May 2022. The financial reporting will be aligned with the new organisational structure. The interim report for the first six months of 2022 will show pro forma figures, whereas the new structure will be reflected in the interim report for the first nine months of 2022 at the latest.

CV for Christian Bornfeld and Johanna Norberg enclosed.


Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00


Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • GameStop soars 30% in after-hours on reported NFT plans

    GameStop’s (GME) stock is surging in after-hours after a report that the video game retailer is launching a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs). The company has a link on the GameStop URL soliciting creators in the NFT marketplace.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 smart ways to buy it in 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Just Soared

    What happened Shares of plant-based meat company Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) soared on Thursday -- a day late. The company made a big announcement on Wednesday, and the stock spiked higher in pre-market trading.

  • Number of Nasdaq Stocks Down 50% or More Is Almost at a Record

    (Bloomberg) -- A near-record number of tech stocks have plunged by some 50% in an echo of the dot-com crash.Roughly four in every 10 companies on the Nasdaq Composite Index have seen their market values cut in half from their 52-week highs, while the majority of gauge members are mired in bear markets, according to Jason Goepfert, chief research officer at Sundial Capital Research. “Whatever the fundamental and macro considerations, there is no doubt that investors have been selling first and tr

  • Why Shares of Lucid and Nio Sank Today, While an EV Start-Up Stock Jumped

    The stocks of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are each down between 20% and 30% since the start of December 2021. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, shares of Lucid and Nio were down 4.7% and 2.2%, respectively. While shares have been trending down with the tech market recently, Lucid and Nio may be getting affected a bit by Tesla right now.

  • Humana Sinks, Driving Down Insurers, After Cutting Medicare Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. shares plunged the most intraday in 13 years, dragging down rivals’ stocks, after the health insurer cut its forecast for Medicare membership growth by about half.Humana expects to add 150,000 to 200,000 new members in Medicare Advantage plans this year, down from an earlier estimate of 325,000 to 375,000, the company said Thursday in a filing. The insurer cited higher-than-expected terminations during the recent enrollment window for 2022 Medicare coverage. Shares of

  • Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Surged After Hours

    The stock's activity could lead to a false bullish narrative

  • Why Teladoc Health Stock Is Sinking This Week

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were sinking 11.3% this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The only announcement from Teladoc was that it plans to participate in the virtual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference next week. Second, the overall stock market has been highly volatile, with the Federal Reserve confirming that interest rate hikes are on the way.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Popped Today

    Bad news for investors who own CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD): This morning, Piper Sandler cut its price target on your stock by 17%, to $250 a share. Good news for CrowdStrike shareholders: Piper's $250 price target still leaves room for CrowdStrike shares to rise 32% this year, and as of 2:45 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is up 5.7% in response. Piper Sandler recognizes that fact, and is maintaining its overweight rating on the shares -- and not just Piper Sandler, either, because just yesterday, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of CrowdStrike with an overweight rating of its own.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Fizzles; GME Stock, Trump Stock DWAC Spike On News

    A tepid market rally fizzled Thursday as bond yields kept rising. Meme stocks rallied, led by Trump stock DWAC.

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian stock slid 11% Thursday, extending losses from the previous session. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • Alibaba’s ‘long-term strategy is intact,’ analyst says as stock rises

    U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. have come under pressure in recent months amid concerns about U.S.-China tensions and a slowdown in the company's key business, but one analyst says the bigger picture still looks good.

  • Even Mainland Traders Are Dumping China Mega Caps: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- While technology stocks around the globe got hit this week, shares of Hong Kong companies already had taken a pounding in part because a key constituency -- mainland Chinese investors -- has walked away from the market. For the first time since 2018, shareholders from China were net sellers of Hong Kong stocks in the second half last year, according to Bloomberg calculations based on exchange data. Tech was among the hardest hit during the period, led by Tencent Holdings Ltd. and

  • Viatris ups dividend, weeks after shareholders reject executives' pay package

    Viatris Inc. said Thursday that its Board of Directors earlier this week approved a 9% increase in the pharmaceutical company's quarterly dividend.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • What happened to Amazon’s deal with Rivian?

    Amazon announced a deal to purchase electric delivery vans from Stellantis NV, a threat to its Rivian partnership.

  • Novavax Stock Could Hit $315, Says Analyst

    Novavax (NVAX) shares have been volatile recently. News the EUA filing with the FDA for its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 has been further delayed – the company only submitted data concerning the manufacturing processes, suggesting the EUA filing is still a way off – has not helped matters. However, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani notes that the fact the final data package has been submitted and it includes Serum Institute of India (SII) generated CMC data that only recently formed the backbone f