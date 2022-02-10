U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,548.69
    -38.49 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,551.71
    -216.35 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,306.04
    -184.33 (-1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,083.50
    +38.13 (+1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.72
    +0.06 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.40
    -9.20 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1408
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9910
    +0.0620 (+3.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3548
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1840
    +0.6590 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,749.32
    -362.80 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.67
    -4.51 (-0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,638.89
    -4.53 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     
JUST IN:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

CHANGES REGARDING AFARAK GROUP PLC’S TREASURY SHARES

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Afarak Group
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AFAGR.HE
  • AFRK.L

14:00 London, 16:00 Helsinki, 10 February 2022 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

CHANGES REGARDING AFARAK GROUP PLC’S TREASURY SHARES

Stock Exchange Release

Pursuant to the share issue authorization granted by the Company's Annual General Meeting held on June 29, 2021, the Board of Directors has resolved on a directed share issue without payment. Based on the share issue 500,000 of the Company's treasury shares (“Shares”) have now been transferred to CEO Guy Konsbruck. The Shares form a part of the remuneration package under the CEO agreement.

After the execution of the share issue 5,173,991 treasury shares shall remain in the possession of Afarak, representing approximately 2.05 per cent of the total shares and votes of the Company.

Helsinki, February 10, 2022

AFARAK GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group Plc

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media

www.afarak.com


Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tumble as red-hot inflation print pressures tech shares

    U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as Wall Street weighed another decades-high inflation print for clues on how aggressively the Federal Reserve will adjust monetary conditions to rein in surging prices.

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • 2 Stocks On Sale That Are Changing the World

    The stock market is full of companies with innovative ideas, but there are also many businesses riding on previous success. Two companies with the vision and product to change the future are Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW). Cloudflare's mission is simple: "to build a better internet."

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in February

    The market's recent sell-off of technology and high-growth companies has created a great buying opportunity for bold and patient investors. Here are three top AI stocks building moats around their algorithms and whose stocks are attractively priced today. Technology can change at a blistering pace, and nobody can know for sure that the winners of today will still hold their crown tomorrow, a year from now, or a decade from now.

  • Uber stock jumps after Q4 earnings and revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports Uber's rising stocks that boosted the rideshare company during the pandemic with travels.

  • Kellogg profit and sales beat expectations

    Kellogg Co. shares rose 2.3% in Thursday premarket trading after the food company reported fourth-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations. Net income totaled $433 million, or $1.26 per share, up from $205 million, or 59 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 83 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 79 cents. Sales of $3.421 billion were down from $3.464 billion but ahead of the FactSet consensus for $3.392 billion. Kellogg's North America sales fell 3% due to supply disruptions, incl

  • Is a Reverse Stock Split Coming for These 2 Pot Stocks?

    It's a discretionary move, and while some businesses, including Berkshire Hathaway, like keeping their share prices high, others like to split their stocks to bring down their prices so they look more affordable to retail investors. Two cannabis stocks that may potentially take on such moves in the near future are Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO). It's looking inevitable that Sundial Growers will need to use a reverse stock split to stay on the Nasdaq.

  • Disney's blowout earnings: 3 hot takeaways

    Disney's earnings crushed it. Here's what you need to know.

  • Freeport-McMoRan's (NYSE:FCX) three-year earnings growth trails the strong shareholder returns

    It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes...

  • Datadog Stock Pops On Earnings Beat, Guidance Amid Amazon Partnership

    Datadog stock popped after its December-quarter earnings and revenue handily beat estimates while 2022 revenue guidance also beat views.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • How a China-based dealmaker got shell company for Trump's deal off the ground

    A China-based financier, once reprimanded by U.S. regulators and barred from taking his company public, played a bigger role than is publicly known in the shell company that agreed to merge with former President Donald Trump’s new social media venture, Reuters has learned. Little has been disclosed about the involvement of the financier, Abraham Cinta, and the Shanghai-based investment bank he leads, ARC Group Ltd, in the shell company’s regulatory filings. ARC is listed as “financial advisor” to Digital World Acquisition Corp, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that signed a deal in October to merge with Trump’s new media platform.

  • Twitter Stock Is Rising Because Some Things Are More Important Than Earnings

    Twitter earnings were in focus after a mixed bag of results from social media peers Meta Platforms, Snap, and Pinterest last week.

  • Warren Buffett’s Top Stock Last Year Was the Bank He’s Been Bailing On

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s best-performing stock last year? One he’s been dumping.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosWells Fargo & Co. shares delivered a total return of 61% last year, outpacing every other company list

  • Philip Morris Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates. Cigarette Sales Held Up Well.

    Philip Morris International beat earnings and revenue expectations in the fourth quarter as heated tobacco sales surged and cigarette volumes rose.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, FB Stock Among 23 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft, FB stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Could Meta Platforms Stock Double Over the Next 12 Months?

    Shares of Facebook-parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) have been absolutely clobbered this year. The stock is down about 30% so far in 2022. The question on many investors' minds is whether this pullback in the tech-stock price represents a buying opportunity.

  • New Relic Fell 29% Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Market makers focused on disappointing bottom-line figures in this earnings report and guidance update, shrugging off strong sales. Was that a mistake?