U.S. markets open in 7 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.00
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,404.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,066.50
    -12.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.00
    -2.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.28
    -0.81 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.50
    +5.70 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    +0.12 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.59
    -0.47 (-2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3811
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4020
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,253.77
    -20.86 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,131.96
    -21.62 (-1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,995.97
    -19.05 (-0.07%)
     

Changes in substantial shareholding

Ekspress Grupp
·1 min read

AS Ekspress Grupp informs about the change in the structure of shareholders with substantial holdings.

According to the stock exchange announcement published on 30 June 2021, an agreement was entered into on 29 June 2021, pursuant to which KJK Fund SICAV-SIF will transfer all its 4,002,052 shares of AS Ekspress Grupp to OÜ HHL Rühm. The transferred shares are 13.00% of total AS Ekspress Grupp shares. The transaction has been completed and the ownership of the shares has been transferred on 12 August 2021.

Pursuant to the transaction, Hans Luik’s share in AS Ekspress Grupp has increased to 73.23% – OÜ HHL Rühm’s shareholding has increased to 47.37% (14,589,365 shares) and Hans Luik’s shareholding has remained the same 25.86% (7,963,307 shares).

Signe Kukin
CFO of the Group
AS Ekspress Grupp
Telephone: +372 669 8381
E-mail address: signe.kukin@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers and magazines and provision of printing services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1600 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Kept Falling Today

    Fresh off the news of a downgrade to sell that cost its stock 13% yesterday, shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) took another hit on Thursday when analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse effectively downgraded the stock yet again. In response, Virgin Galactic shares closed down 6.3%. What has Credit Suisse feeling less optimistic about Virgin Galactic than the last time it looked at the stock?

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Sundial Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reported its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars and represents results from continuing operations, unless otherwise indicated.

  • Airbnb climbs following Q2 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the latest earnings report from Airbnb.&nbsp;

  • Micron leads semis lower, Chinese stocks plunge, Bitcoin drops below $45K

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Examining Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID) Ownership Structure and Ambitious Business Presentation

    There are a few issues one can observe in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) presentation - it is too early to state anything, but a great time to start questioning. Investors can notice a lot of footnotes and estimates, which is a great starter, but when the company taunts being first place in multiple categories and comparisons, this adds risk to the plausibility of their pitch.

  • Wish stock tanks 20% as e-commerce company says demand slowed, costs rose more than expected

    Shares of ContextLogic Inc fell 20% late Wednesday after the parent of e-commerce site Wish said demand for its products slowed, fewer users and active buyers used it, and costs rose more than it had expected.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Why Meme Stocks Like AMC and GameStop Were All Over the Place Today

    Rumors, lingering sentiment, and news about peers appeared to be driving the movements of four popular titles on Thursday.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher

    Every investor wants a strong return from his portfolio, and much of the footwork in investing is just research into stocks to find those returns. One tempting strategy: buying into stocks that shown proven records of recent growth. While past performance won’t guarantee a future return, it is natural to look at a stock’s recent history. This growth strategy for investing has plenty of vocal proponents. They advocate getting into stocks with a strong upward trajectory in their share price, and a

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Tesla Are New Buys, Lead Market Rally; Disney Makes Bullish Earnings Move Late As 5 IPOs Report

    Apple and Tesla flashed buy signals, leading a slim market rally. Disney signaled early entries on strong earnings. Several IPOs reported too.

  • Will Moderna Buy Editas Medicine to Jump Into Gene Editing?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has a problem. And it's a really good problem to have. The company has a growing cash stockpile on its hands and needs to find something to do with its money. This is an easy problem to solve, of course.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) fell as much as 4.3% on Thursday before finally closing the day down 2.6%. If you want to know why, look to Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). All three of the major cruise line stocks suffered declines on Thursday, including Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), too.

  • Lidar Leader Luminar Missed Earnings Estimates. The Stock Is Rising.

    Lidar maker Luminar Technologies reported second-quarter numbers Thursday evening that missed Wall Street’s estimates. Luminar (ticker: LAZR) stock was up 1.5% in after-hours trading after shares closed down 5.6%. Luminar reported an 11 cent loss from $6.3 million in sales.

  • Why Tesla Stock Edged Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 2.1% at one point on Thursday. The stock's gain is likely driven by a generally bullish day for many growth stocks, as well as news circulating about strong deliveries coming from Tesla's China factory in July. "Tesla makes cars for export in first half of quarter & for local market in second half," said Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter in response to a tweet about the company's production trends in the important market.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • DoorDash falls following Q2 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith breaks down DoorDash’s second-quarter earnings report.

  • Nio Earnings Top But Beijing's New 5-Year Plan Hits China Stocks

    Nio earnings beat views late Wednesday, with the Tesla China rival offering bullish sales guidance. Nio stock fell Thursday.

  • Why GoodRx Holdings Trounced the Market Today

    The discount-medications specialist looks set to benefit from a return to the doctor's office for many customers.