Changes in substantial shareholding

AS Ekspress Grupp informs about the change in the structure of shareholders with substantial holdings.

According to the stock exchange announcement published on 30 June 2021, an agreement was entered into on 29 June 2021, pursuant to which KJK Fund SICAV-SIF will transfer all its 4,002,052 shares of AS Ekspress Grupp to OÜ HHL Rühm. The transferred shares are 13.00% of total AS Ekspress Grupp shares. The transaction has been completed and the ownership of the shares has been transferred on 12 August 2021.

Pursuant to the transaction, Hans Luik’s share in AS Ekspress Grupp has increased to 73.23% – OÜ HHL Rühm’s shareholding has increased to 47.37% (14,589,365 shares) and Hans Luik’s shareholding has remained the same 25.86% (7,963,307 shares).

Signe Kukin

CFO of the Group

AS Ekspress Grupp

Telephone: +372 669 8381

E-mail address: signe.kukin@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers and magazines and provision of printing services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1600 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.



