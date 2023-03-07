U.S. markets open in 7 hours 3 minutes

Changes to the Supervisory Board of Inbank

Inbank
·2 min read
Inbank
Inbank

At the Annual General Meeting to be held on 30 March 2023, the Supervisory Board of AS Inbank will propose to shareholders to elect Erkki Raasuke to the Supervisory Board for 3 years as of 1 April 2023.

According to Jan Andresoo, Chairman of the Inbank Supervisory Board, Erkki Raasuke has extensive experience in serving on the board of listed international companies and in-depth knowledge of the banking sector allowing him to support Inbank's expansion into new European markets.

‘Inbank has grown into an international company operating in five countries. Our further ambitious growth plans and the resulting increase in complexity are placing ever greater demands on the bank's corporate governance,’ said Andresoo.

Alongside Rain Rannu and Taavi Kotka, Erkki Raasuke will expand the share of independent members on the Supervisory Board, which helps ensure balanced development and raises the quality of Inbank’s management. Erkki Raasuke will head the supervisory board’s audit committee and take part in introducing Inbank to international capital markets.

"Erkki is an experienced executive who has his own vision and a clear understanding of how the industry works. I believe that Erkki's extensive experience will help Inbank make better decisions and grow into a significant player in the field of embedded finance in Europe," added Andresoo.

"I am pleased to join a team that has proven many times that they know how to build and grow a modern financing business. I find Inbank's clear direction, determination and dedicated execution very inspiring and want to contribute to the acceleration of its growth," said Erkki Raasuke.

From 1994 to 2011, Erkki Raasuke worked first at Hansapank and then Swedbank group companies in numerous leading positions, including CFO and Chairman of the Board. Between 2012 and 2013, he was an adviser to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications and dealt with ownership issues in state-owned companies. He has been the Chairman of the Board of Estonian Air, Managing Director of LHV Group (parent company of LHV Bank), Chairman of the Council of Eesti Energia and CEO of Luminor Bank. Since 2021, he has worked as CFO at Skeleton Technologies.


Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics, Poland, and the Czech Republic with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands. Inbank has over 5,400 active partners and 865,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.

Additional information:
Merit Arva
AS Inbank
Head of Communications
merit.arva@inbank.ee
+372 553 3550


Recommended Stories

  • Hunt risks turbo-charging Britain’s decline with wrongheaded tax raid

    If anyone thought Britain wasn’t serious about science and technology, then it’s a good job we’ve got Michelle Donelan.

  • London's post-pandemic comeback leaves landlords unable to meet demand

    The pandemic set London’s rental market on a rollercoaster ride.

  • ‘Motherhood penalty’ leaves British gender equality worse than Poland and Hungary

    Britain has fallen behind Poland and Hungary in gender equality rankings as excessively high childcare costs keep women out of the workforce.

  • France on strike: Unions say 'non' to higher pension age

    Garbage collectors, utility workers and train drivers are among people walking off the job Tuesday across France to show their anger at a bill raising the retirement age to 64, which unions see as a broader threat to the French social model. More than 250 protests are expected in Paris and around the country in what organizers hope is their biggest show of force yet against President Emmanuel Macron’s showcase legislation, after nearly two months of demonstrations. The bill is under debate in the French Senate this week.

  • China Backs Sri Lanka Debt Plan, Sources Say, Paving Way for IMF Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- China has given assurances that it will support Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring, potentially clearing the biggest hurdle for the South Asian nation to secure a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund in the coming weeks.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercu

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 60% Upside in These 3 Lesser-Known Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    Slow disinflation and a still-strong jobs market have sparked fears the Fed may be readying to pull the trigger on further aggressive rate hikes in an effort to cool off economic activity and bring inflation down. Nevertheless, the overall backdrop of continued growth momentum isn’t necessarily bad for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs strategist Kamakshya Trivedi. “Our overall view is still more consistent with slow disinflation amid some further improvement to global growth. That mix should m

  • 20 income-building stocks that the numbers say could become elite Dividend Aristocrats

    DEEP DIVE Back in January, we took a deep look into three groups of Dividend Aristocrat stocks to show which ones had increased their payouts most significantly over the past five years. Now it is time for a follow-up on other companies that have the potential to earn the Aristocrat distinction.

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s Chi

  • Meta poised to cut thousands more jobs in new round of layoffs: report

    Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta Platforms Inc. is preparing for a new round of layoffs, according to a new report, just four months after slashing 13% of its workforce.

  • Stripe Faces $3.5 Billion Tax Bill as Employees' Shares Expire

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripe Inc., one of the world’s most valuable startups, told investors it plans to use money it receives in its latest round of fundraising to help cover a roughly $3.5 billion tax bill. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsHolding Cash Will Be a Winni

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Sell Intel Stock. The Chip Maker’s Business Model Makes No Sense, Says Analyst.

    The company's plan to to turn itself around by building up its third-party chip-manufacturing business faces serious obstacles, BofA Global Research says.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Will Powell Testimony Threaten Stock Market Rally? Apple, Tesla In Focus

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's open. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify before Congress Tuesday.

  • KALA Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected, Pipeline Remains in Focus

    Kala's Q4 earnings miss estimates. Its shares rise in pre-market trading on Mar 6.

  • SEC Files Emergency Action Against BKCoin for Running $100M ‘Ponzi-Like’ Scheme

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was granted emergency relief by a Florida court on Monday to freeze and appoint a receiver for the assets of Miami-based crypto hedge fund BKCoin and one of its co-founders, Kevin Kang.

  • JPMorgan Spells Out ‘Volmageddon’ Risk on Zero-Day Option Craze

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists are throwing fresh light on their contentious warning that the craze for zero-day options raises the risk of a market-wide “Volmageddon 2.0.”Most Read from BloombergUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayBrits Say Prince Harry Should Att

  • Netflix and Other Stocks to Buy Before the Market Bottom

    Morgan Stanley recommends 16 stocks to buy before the stock market bottoms, and 19 more for after the trough.