U.S. markets open in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,820.50
    -25.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,822.00
    -151.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,100.75
    -92.50 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,740.00
    -9.50 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.01
    -0.18 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.50
    +7.80 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    +0.15 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0617
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.42
    -0.20 (-0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2151
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6140
    -4.2500 (-3.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,806.94
    +71.74 (+0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.63
    +3.24 (+0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.31
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Changes in AS Tallink Grupp’s loan obligations

Tallink Grupp
·1 min read
Tallink Grupp
Tallink Grupp

AS Tallink Grupp has amended and restated the EUR 280 million loan agreement from December 2016. The final maturity of the Euribor based floating interest rate loan was extended by 3 years with two further extension possibilities, each by one year. Sustainability-linked clauses were added to the amended and restated loan agreement. Current outstanding balance of the loan is EUR 135,5 million.

The financing is arranged by Nordea Bank ABP, Danske Bank A/S, KfW IPEX Bank GmbH, AS Swedbank, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB and Hamburg Commercial Bank AG. Nordea Banks ABP and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB acted as Coordinators. The Facility- and Security Agent and Sustainability Coordinator is Nordea Banks ABP.

As a result of the amended and restated loan agreement the company’s refinancing risk decreases.

The new loan is guaranteed by the subsidiaries of AS Tallink Grupp: Tallink Sea Line Ltd, Tallink Victory Line Ltd, Tallink Ltd, Tallink Autoexpress Ltd and Tallinn Swedish Line Ltd. The loan is secured by the mortgages on the ships belonging to these subsidiaries.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Coordinator
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail: anneli.simm@tallink.ee


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Time to end this nightmare’: Analyst Dan Ives says Elon Musk will likely step down from Twitter as company is on track to lose roughly $4 billion

    Wedbush’s Dan Ives is celebrating the likely end of Elon Musk’s reign as Twitter CEO, arguing it was a “nightmare” for Tesla investors.

  • Global Markets Jolted as BOJ Surprises With Yield Policy Change

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan’s unexpected hawkish shift is sending shock waves through global markets that may just be getting started as the developed world’s last holdout for rock-bottom interest rates inches toward policy normalization.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to S

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Mortgage Rates Fall For Fifth Straight Week, And Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel Expects A Slide In Prices Too

    As the Federal Reserve increased its benchmark borrowing rate for the seventh time this year and hinted that there would be more increases in 2023, the average long-term mortgage rate in the United States decreased for the fifth consecutive week. What Happened: According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.31%, down from 6.33% in the previous week. The 30-year FRM averaged 3.12% a year ago. The average rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 5.54% from 5.67

  • Tesla Stock Marches Higher Then Reverses As Musk Says 'No One Wants The Job'

    Tesla gained 4% early Monday, then reversed to a loss after plunging 16% last week, its worst weekly decline since March 2020.

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • Why Blink, ChargePoint, and Faraday Stocks Are Falling

    Shares of companies tied to the electric car industry, from start-up EV manufacturer Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFIE) to Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) and ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) -- which, as their names suggest, both operate networks of chargers for electric cars -- tumbled in early trading Monday. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, Faraday shares are down a disheartening 11.7%, while Blink is losing 6% and ChargePoint has been drained by 8.5%. Given that there's no obviously negative news on the wires about any of these companies today, however, there seems only one logical explanation for the selling: tax loss harvesting.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Dropping Monday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are starting off the week on another down note after a more than 7% decline last week. Today, Nio shares were down 5.6% as of 11:30 a.m. ET as concerns mount over COVID-19 cases in China and economic conditions elsewhere. Investors are counting on the fourth quarter being a pivotal time for Nio's electric vehicle (EV) sales.

  • Lucid Stock Rises as It Raises More than $1.5 billion

    FEATURE Lucid stock is rising in late trading Monday after the company said it has raised a substantial sum of money. Monday evening, the EV startup announced it has taken in, or is about to take in, more than $1.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why FreeportMcMoRan Inc. (FCX) is a Trending Stock

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Stocks, Bonds Drop as Yen Jumps on BOJ Yield Shift: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and bonds slumped in the wake of the Bank of Japan’s unexpected adjustment to its yield-curve control policy. The yen rallied.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Heralds BOJ NormalizationA day that began

  • Housing market predictions: Six experts weigh in on the real estate outlook in 2023

    Increasing signs point to U.S. recession in 2023. What does that mean for the housing market and real estate? Housing experts make predictions.

  • Coinbase Stock Hits an All-Time Low. Where the Company Goes From Here.

    In December of 2021, crypto exchange Coinbase Global (COIN) was about to cap a banner year: it had gone public with a valuation north of $85 billion and a $328 share price, raised over $3 billion through corporate bond offerings, and would ultimately take in $7.8 billion in annual revenue. Coinbase stock dropped 9.1% last week, only to fall to a new all-time low of $34.51 on Monday, before closing at $35.17. As it’s attempted to weather the crypto winter, Coinbase has been careful to distance itself from the likes of FTX and other crypto companies that have imploded recently, pointing to its identity as a Nasdaq-listed public company with audited financial statements.

  • Citigroup’s $900 Million Revlon Blunder Ends With a Dismissal After Bank’s Victory

    (Bloomberg) -- A hard-fought battle between Citigroup Inc. and creditors of Revlon Inc. over an epic blunder in which the bank accidentally sent the lenders almost a billion dollars was finally capped with a legal pronouncement: Case dismissed.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to

  • Factors Setting the Tone for Carnival's (CCL) Q4 Earnings

    Carnival's (CCL) fiscal fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the resumption of cruise services, improved booking trends and fleet optimization efforts.

  • For Landlords, Rising Housing Costs Make It Harder to Earn Passive Income

    Many Americans dream the path to building wealth is like a trip around the Monopoly board, buying up properties that generate rental income. People thinking about becoming landlords might have a tougher time turning a profit after a year marked by higher home prices and mortgage rates. Rents are up too, but because of inflation so are the costs of repairs and routine home maintenance.

  • Should Investors Worry About Annaly Capital's Dividend?

    The past year has been terrible for the mortgage industry. Mortgage originators have seen volumes dwindle as rising rates have eliminated the incentive to refinance, and homebuyers have seen a significant decline in housing affordability. Mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) have struggled as well, amid rising rates and concern as the Federal Reserve reduces it holdings of debt securities.

  • Here's When to Buy Microsoft Stock (Again)

    Microsoft stock is back under pressure as the market is selling off. Here's where to look for support.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Companies that utilize artificial intelligence can dominate the business world and achieve long-lasting success. These three AI stocks are great buys right now.