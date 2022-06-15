Uponor Oyj

Andres Caballero

Andres Caballero has been appointed President of Uponor's Building Solutions – North America division and a member of the Executive Committee

Uponor Corporation, Stock exchange release, 15 June 2022 at 08:00 am EEST

Changes in the Uponor Executive Committee

Andres Caballero (M.Sc. Engineering, b. 1974) has been appointed President of the Building Solutions – North America division and a member of the Executive Committee at Uponor from 1 August 2022 at the latest. He will be based in Minnesota, USA and report to Michael Rauterkus, President and CEO, Uponor Corporation.

Andres succeeds Bill Gray who stepped down from his role as President of Building Solutions – North America on 10 January 2022 to focus on interests outside the company. Current interim President of Building Solutions – North America, John Reutter will concentrate on his duties as the division’s Vice President of Finance latest from 1 August 2022 onwards.

“I warmly thank John for his strong commitment to the organization. I value the leadership he provided during this interim period and look forward to continuing to work with him in his Vice President of Finance role of Building Solutions – North America,” says Michael Rauterkus, President and CEO, Uponor Corporation.

Andres Caballero has long experience of leadership positions, including over a decade of general management roles at Honeywell International Inc., leading global businesses in Environmental and Control Solutions, Building Solutions, Honeywell Homes, and Sensing and Control. Prior to joining Honeywell, Andres led the Americas business for the Topcon-Danfoss joint venture and led the Latin America business for the Danfoss Mobile Electronics division. More recently, Andres has founded and run three businesses active in management consulting, AI technology and music.

“I am delighted to welcome Andres to Uponor and to the Executive Committee. He is a leader with a strong customer and commercial focus and has a broad international experience in the manufacturing industry. His entrepreneurial spirit and proven track record in growing businesses will be important in taking Uponor's North American operation to the next level and expanding our leadership position through new channels and new offerings,” says Michael Rauterkus.

Karsten Hoppe has decided to leave Uponor to pursue interests outside of the company. He has served as President of the Building Solutions – Europe division and has been a member of the Executive Committee since 2019. Karsten will continue in his operational leadership role until 14 October 2022 to ensure a smooth transition period. The search for his successor has started.

“I would like to thank Karsten for his significant contributions to Uponor. During his more than three years with Uponor, he has led the Building Solutions – Europe organization through significant changes and strong OP margin improvement. He has also built a strong leadership team who are well equipped to take the strategy forward. I wish him success in his new endeavors,” says Michael Rauterkus.

Andres Caballero’s CV and image are attached.

