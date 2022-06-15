U.S. markets open in 7 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,738.50
    +1.75 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,359.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,336.75
    +22.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,709.90
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.16
    +0.23 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.20
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    +0.19 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0464
    +0.0044 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.69
    -1.33 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2013
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0100
    -0.4700 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,129.44
    -1,803.46 (-7.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.55
    -22.69 (-4.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,356.06
    -273.80 (-1.03%)
     

Changes in the Uponor Executive Committee

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Uponor Oyj
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • UPNRF
  • UPNRY
Uponor Oyj
Uponor Oyj

Andres Caballero

Andres Caballero has been appointed President of Uponor's Building Solutions – North America division and a member of the Executive Committee
Andres Caballero has been appointed President of Uponor's Building Solutions – North America division and a member of the Executive Committee

Uponor Corporation, Stock exchange release, 15 June 2022 at 08:00 am EEST

Changes in the Uponor Executive Committee

Andres Caballero (M.Sc. Engineering, b. 1974) has been appointed President of the Building Solutions – North America division and a member of the Executive Committee at Uponor from 1 August 2022 at the latest. He will be based in Minnesota, USA and report to Michael Rauterkus, President and CEO, Uponor Corporation.

Andres succeeds Bill Gray who stepped down from his role as President of Building Solutions – North America on 10 January 2022 to focus on interests outside the company. Current interim President of Building Solutions – North America, John Reutter will concentrate on his duties as the division’s Vice President of Finance latest from 1 August 2022 onwards.

“I warmly thank John for his strong commitment to the organization. I value the leadership he provided during this interim period and look forward to continuing to work with him in his Vice President of Finance role of Building Solutions – North America,” says Michael Rauterkus, President and CEO, Uponor Corporation.

Andres Caballero has long experience of leadership positions, including over a decade of general management roles at Honeywell International Inc., leading global businesses in Environmental and Control Solutions, Building Solutions, Honeywell Homes, and Sensing and Control. Prior to joining Honeywell, Andres led the Americas business for the Topcon-Danfoss joint venture and led the Latin America business for the Danfoss Mobile Electronics division. More recently, Andres has founded and run three businesses active in management consulting, AI technology and music.

“I am delighted to welcome Andres to Uponor and to the Executive Committee. He is a leader with a strong customer and commercial focus and has a broad international experience in the manufacturing industry. His entrepreneurial spirit and proven track record in growing businesses will be important in taking Uponor's North American operation to the next level and expanding our leadership position through new channels and new offerings,” says Michael Rauterkus.

Karsten Hoppe has decided to leave Uponor to pursue interests outside of the company. He has served as President of the Building Solutions – Europe division and has been a member of the Executive Committee since 2019. Karsten will continue in his operational leadership role until 14 October 2022 to ensure a smooth transition period. The search for his successor has started.

“I would like to thank Karsten for his significant contributions to Uponor. During his more than three years with Uponor, he has led the Building Solutions – Europe organization through significant changes and strong OP margin improvement. He has also built a strong leadership team who are well equipped to take the strategy forward. I wish him success in his new endeavors,” says Michael Rauterkus.

Andres Caballero’s CV and image are attached.

Further information:

Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Communications & IR
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 020 129 2821
franciska.janzon@uponor.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media

Uponor in brief
Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America and Uponor’s products are sold in more than 80 countries. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com

 

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Nio stock gets boost from new SUV, fracking pioneer to buy out Continental, FedEx raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to leading industry stories, including billionaire Harold Hamm's offer to take his company Continental Resources private.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel is one of the best stock watchers alive. He says the S&P 500 is already pricing in a recession and bear market

    “I think we’re pricing in a mild recession…I’m not saying how severe the recession actually will be,” Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel said, adding that dividend stocks may begin to look attractive for investors even as rates rise.

  • How Long Does the Average Bear Market Last?

    S&P 500 entered bear market country on June 13, down 21% from its high on Jan. 3, while Nasdaq has been in a bear market since March 2022.

  • Bitcoin's crashing — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Recession Fear Crashes 11 Major Stocks Below 4 Bucks A Share

    Investors are running out of superlatives to describe how ugly the S&P 500 crash is. But 11 major stocks are now trading for less than $4.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Fed Meeting Starts; Elon Musk To Make Twitter Move; Apple Stock Up Amid MLS Deal

    The Dow Jones fell as the latest Fed meeting kicked off. Elon Musk is to make a Twitter move. Apple stock popped amid an MLS deal.

  • MicroStrategy CEO Saylor Says No Margin Call on Bitcoin Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc. Chief Executive Michael Saylor told investors not to worry about a potential margin call on a Bitcoin-backed loan, saying the company has ample collateral to pledge if necessary. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapAmericans Are

  • The investor who spotted Madoff’s fraud early has a whole new worry

    Edward Thorp is an investing and mathematical legend — from spotting Bernie Madoff’s fraud as well as identifying Warren Buffett’s investing acumen early, to coming up with blackjack game theory. It was a sobering if measured reply — the inductee to the Blackjack Hall of Fame said he was reading about what’s going on with American society. “You could have the choices I just described — a devolution, evolution or revolution,” Thorp said.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • Hedge Fund Selling Was Never More Furious Than in Last Two Days

    (Bloomberg) -- The smart money dumped stocks at the fastest pace on record as a vicious selloff sent the S&P 500 into a bear market. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, RacismCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupHedge funds tracked by Goldman Sachs

  • Caterpillar to move headquarters to Texas from Illinois in fresh blow to the Chicago area

    Caterpillar Inc. will move its headquarters to near Dallas-Forth Worth, in another blow to the Chicago area, which last month lost the Boeing headquarters.

  • This Analyst Still Loves Amazon Stock — But With Near-Term Caveats

    A report from Jefferies analyst Brent Thill, which was released over the weekend, has made some investors nervous about Amazon (AMZN) stock. Now before getting to the details, it bears emphasizing: Thill actually likes Amazon stock. Indeed, he recommends buying the stock, and thinks the shares, which cost less than $103 apiece today, are actually worth more like $163 -- and will hit that price within a year. However, according to Thill, online traffic to the Amazon.com website declined 6% year-o

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Delivers Bad News

    Rivian and other EV starts-ups are struggling with various challenges as they try to carve out a piece of the market.

  • Why New Oriental Education, TAL Eduction, and Gaotu Techedu Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU), TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) -- all for-profit Chinese education stocks -- were rising today, likely for two reasons. First, an analyst's positive note for New Oriental sent shares higher yesterday and likely helped it continue climbing today, while helping its rivals' stocks jump as well. Second, recent reports have highlighted that for-profit education companies, including New Oriental, have begun incorporating e-commerce sales on their technology platforms in an effort to stay afloat after the Chinese government cracked down on the for-profit education sector.

  • Goldman Sachs Likes These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Triple-Digit Upside

    Stocks are down, that’s a given in almost any corner of the market, with - broadly speaking - only the energy sector and some outliers providing investors with any cheer in 2022. When will the tide turn? That’s anyone’s guess, but until it does, investors will need to hang tight and hope the cloudy macro picture clears eventually. However, that does not mean opportunities have completely dried up; the nice thing about the market-wide pullback is that some names have retreated to such an extent,

  • Those who buy stocks the day the S&P 500 enters a bear market have made an average of 22.7% in 12 months

    Now’s your chance to buy when the blood is running in the streets, as that famous contrarian Nathan Rothschild once said. If you were eager to buy stocks at the beginning of the year, when the S&P 500 (SPX) was 20% higher, why aren’t you even more eager now? To help you live up to your contrarian bona fides, I analyzed how you would have done if, in every bear market since World War II, you bought stocks on the day the S&P 500 closes below the 20% loss threshold.

  • SEC expands investigation into Donald Trump’s Truth Social

    Focus is on company’s communications with Digital World Acquisition Corp.

  • Stocks: Oracle rises, Fedex soars, consumer staples lag

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferré joins the Live show to discuss how stocks are performing in intraday trading.