U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,583.07
    -86.84 (-2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,634.83
    -403.89 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,321.39
    -327.76 (-3.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,682.40
    -46.01 (-2.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.55
    -3.56 (-4.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.20
    -26.80 (-1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    18.20
    -0.72 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9724
    -0.0059 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0580 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1180
    -0.0150 (-1.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7200
    +1.5380 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,170.81
    -634.68 (-3.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.82
    -12.36 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Changhong debuts several new household appliances at the 132nd Canton Fair

·3 min read

  • The key world trade-related event will take place online

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 132nd China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) held online and commence on October 15, 2022, Changhong, one of China's largest consumer electronics and home appliances manufacturers, will showcase a full range of products, including 5G eco-friendly household appliances, Mini LED TVs, Eva model air conditioners as well as Space Pro refrigerators and washing machines. With its technological prowess on the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and 5G segments, the company will deliver a superior experience to users by providing them with a full suite of innovative and upgraded smart household appliances.

Changhong will make full use of its online platform at the 132nd Canton Fair to launch new products, as well as deploy a VR showroom, a virtual pavilion, and an online live streaming facility. The household appliance maker's online booth will display products 24/7 while providing a number of services, including supply-demand matching, and online business negotiations, delivering a better experience to buyers. (Visit Changhong's showroom at: https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/shops/451692550933632?keyword=&fbclid=IwAR1SwCZbN8tcDUIfA9D1RnzF_TnyrKVQQW_QtDlkd3EUGV-vHbc-mj3HW3c#/)

Changhong debuts multiple new products online

One of the highlights is Changhong's new Mini LED smart TV that comes equipped with an ultra-thin Mini crystal back panel and the latest quantum dot display technology to deliver superior HDR picture quality, a wide color gamut exceeding 95% and top-notch color accuracy, creating a lifelike viewing experience.

With the latest Android 11 operating system and a 120HZ high refresh rate as well as Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC), Changhong's 98" large screen TV, the company's first TV model launched for international markets, effectively addresses jitter and smear associated with high-speed motion pictures.

Changhong's Eva model, the world's first air conditioner to support multiple languages and offline voice control, promises a better interactive experience with its support for eight languages alongside voice activation even in locales with no internet access.

Changhong's impressive exhibits also include Space Pro refrigerators and washing machines that are thinner and smaller in size than comparable products available in the market thanks to the company's world-leading ultra-thin technology. With a fully upgraded preservation technology, the Space Pro refrigerator series delivers better performance in terms of keeping food fresh by effectively extending the shelf life.

Efforts in expanding sales channels lead to steady growth of Changhong's international business

Despite the pressure and challenges facing international business in 2022, Changhong widened sales channels while further strengthening its competence in products and technologies as well as its front-end smart manufacturing capabilities. By doing so, it achieved steady growth in three major product lines - TVs, air conditioners as well as refrigerators and washing machines in tandem enhancing its profitability. In particular, the company's sales revenue of air conditioners showed a year-on-year increase of nearly 40% as of the end of September.

In addition, Changhong has accelerated the build-out of sales channels outside of its home market in China by further expanding its presence in the global e-commerce market. Its high-end smart home appliances brand CHiQ has grown rapidly with products available in over 30 countries worldwide. The brand has also enhanced its competitiveness.

In recent years, Changhong has continued optimizing its business strategy, while further facilitating intelligent manufacturing and upgrading as well as market expansion. The company has also built and consolidated its technological innovation system across the upstream and downstream value chains across multiple sectors, including refrigerator compressors, big data storage, and IoT modules. With a global approach to product development, manufacturing, and business management, Changhong has become a global brand with international visibility.

 

SOURCE Changhong

Recommended Stories

  • Minister Ien meets with G7 Gender Equality Ministers to discuss progress towards an equitable world

    Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, met with G7 Gender Equality Ministers over a two-day session to discuss gender equality policies, and support for women in self-employment and entrepreneurship.

  • Harvard's endowment has first year of negative returns since 2016

    Harvard University's endowment posted its first year of negative returns since 2016, reporting a 1.8% loss for fiscal year 2022. It had a value of $50.9 billion in June.

  • Apple workers vote for unionizing second U.S. store

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Apple Inc retail workers voted to form a union at an Oklahoma location, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said, making it the tech giant's second U.S. store to organize. Ninety-five employees at the Apple Penn Square store in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma secured a majority, with 56 votes in support of joining the Communications Workers of America Union (CWA), according to a tally by the NLRB.

  • Can Bank Stocks Maintain the Recent Momentum?

    The market liked what it saw in the quarterly releases from JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (C) and even Wells Fargo (WFC) on an otherwise down day for the indexes.

  • Apple’s Oklahoma Store Is Second to Unionize After Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- A majority of Apple Inc. retail workers at a store in Oklahoma City have voted to unionize, expanding labor’s new foothold at the world’s most valuable company.Most Read from BloombergWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyStocks Upended by Inflation Survey’s Sobering View: Markets WrapPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly FailedCore US Inflation Rises to 40-

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. And at a 2009 shareholder meeting, Buffett noted that the first best thing you can do to protect against inflation is to invest in yourself and your skills: “If you’re the best teacher, if you’re the best surgeon, if you’re the best lawyer, you will get your share of the national economic pie regardless of the value of whatever the currency may be,” he said.

  • Earnings: These banks ‘have way more capital than they need,’ veteran investor says

    Yahoo Finance speaks with Smead Capital Management CIO Bill Smead on bank earnings, home-lending, and which banks are best positioned for the choppy road ahead.&nbsp;

  • Here’s how much more U.S. households will pay to heat their homes this winter

    Americans face a tough winter, with one government agency warning that most households will see a sharp increase in heating costs this year, as natural-gas prices look to post their largest yearly percentage gain in 17 years.

  • Ready for Long-Term Growth? You Can't Go Wrong With These 3 Stocks

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is of course the company behind one of the world's most prolific computer operating systems, though it also sells all sorts of software. Microsoft is deep into the cloud computing market as well. Research outfit Canalys estimates the software giant generated nearly $15 billion worth of cloud infrastructure revenue in the second quarter of this year alone.

  • The number of baby boomers and Generation X who plan to work past age 70—or forever—is stunning

    Almost half of baby boomers and more than one-third of Generation X expect to work past age 70 or do not plan to retire at all, highlighting the need for backup plans in case life’s unexpected events get in the way of such goals. According to a study by nonprofit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies in collaboration with the Transamerica Institute, 49% of baby boomers expect to, or already have, extended their working lives past 70 or do not plan to retire. Collinson pointed out that most people retire sooner than they had planned, with the majority retiring before age 65 due to employment-related reasons, their health or the health of a loved one.

  • Enter Boeing, as Airbus and Qatar resume court battle

    Boeing was dragged into the case for the first time as lawyers quarrelled over access to a preliminary contract for its 737 MAX jets - illustrating the domino effect on a $150 billion global jetliner industry from the rare London legal battle. Qatar Airways is suing Airbus in a division of the High Court over damage to the painted surface and anti-lightning system on A350 jets, saying safety could be at risk. Backed by European regulators, Airbus acknowledges quality flaws but insists the jets are safe.

  • Pension vs. Social Security: Which Will Give You More Retirement Money?

    Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Kroger and Albertsons Say the Merger Will Cut Prices. Their Shares Are Tumbling.

    The supermarkets, which have agreed to combine, say they will squeeze suppliers and lower prices for consumers. Investors seem skeptical.

  • Microsoft Office is no more, company says, as it is renamed ‘Microsoft 365’

    Microsoft Office will be killed off, the company has said, as it is rebranded “Microsoft 365”. Microsoft had already been moving away from the name Office. Alongside that rebranding will come new icons and a new look, Microsoft said.

  • Social Security’s ‘taxable maximum’ jumps 9%—but will it make a dent in the trust fund?

    The maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security tax will increase to $160,200 from $147,000 starting in January.

  • 5 Questions Semiconductor Investors Should Consider Before Investing

    Today's video focuses on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), its recent earnings report, and five questions it answered about the semiconductor market. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Having This Retirement Income Could Reduce Your Social Security Benefits

    If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person's benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from … Continue reading → The post What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett's Hidden Portfolio Can't Stop Buying These 2 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha has a secret $5.9 billion investment portfolio that's been piling into two specific stocks.

  • 11 Best Virtual Reality Stocks to Buy

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 11 best virtual reality stocks to buy. For more stocks, head on over to 5 Best Virtual Reality Stocks to Buy. Advances in semiconductor fabrication and manufacturing have enabled chip makers to squeeze unthinkable amounts of computing power into pieces of silicon the size of […]

  • What to know about Kroger's acquisition of Albertsons

    On Friday, Cincinnati-based Kroger announced its $24.6 billion acquisition of rival Albertsons. Here's what you need to know about the massive deal.