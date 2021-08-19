U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,356.50
    -38.00 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,547.00
    -340.00 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,746.75
    -102.50 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,117.60
    -37.40 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.26
    -2.20 (-3.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.10
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1701
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.86
    +5.95 (+33.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3678
    -0.0069 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5740
    -0.1860 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,164.81
    -633.71 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,105.58
    -23.11 (-2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,026.74
    -142.58 (-1.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 364,000 individuals likely filed new jobless claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Changing Consumer Preference for High Nutritional Ingredients Boosts Inulin Market; Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical Sectors to Witness High Demand, says TMR

·7 min read

- Manufacturers engage in organic inulin production due to rising inclination for pesticide-free food

- Growth dynamics, trends, and opportunities to lead to the growth of the inulin market to US$ 2.2 Bn by 2031

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing inclination of consumers toward natural ingredients in food, pharmaceutical, and personal care products to prevent allergies and poor health conditions has driven providers to include offbeat substances such as inulin. Inulin possesses health-benefitting, medicinal properties that find use in food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo
Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

Currently, western countries are experiencing significant demand for inulin and its associated products that has led to the promising growth of the inulin market. In general, consumers in these countries are inclined toward value-added clean label products. For such reasons, the inulin market in Europe is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2031.

Furthermore, the demand for inulin is anticipated to rise in other parts of the world too, which is also anticipated to drive the overall inulin market.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart. Request a sample now – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=82559

Inulin Market – Key Findings of Report

Use in Functional Foods, Diet Plans of Modern Consumers Catalyzes Market Growth

The growing knowledge of medicinal and health-benefitting properties of inulin is leading to expansion of its applications. Busy lifestyle and long working hours have compelled individuals to adopt older forms of food that mostly do not have any side effects. This has aroused the interest of players in the inulin market to combine it with functional food needs of modern consumers. Ice cream, cheese, and yogurt are some food items that use inulin.

Inulin is a prebiotic, which fosters the growth of specific bacteria that improve bowel function and the overall health. Specifically, inulin molecules combine in a way that the small intestine is unable to break it, and instead requires them to travel to the lower gut and feed the beneficial bacteria. This further attracts the use of inulin in food items.

Moreover, inulin is used in food health plans of individuals. Inulin can be used as a fat substitute and has the ability for the body to shed fat. Thus, it helps for high blood fat and weight loss, and with the growing importance of low calorie sugar products, this is creating the demand for inulin.

The medicinal use of inulin is also substantial. Inulin is starchy and most commonly used by soaking chicory roots in hot water to work as a medicine, for example, for digestive problems.

Request the Corona Virus impact analysis on Inulin Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=82559

Health, Wellness Quotient Favors Demand, Safety Labels Add to Market Value

The increase in engagement of individuals in health and fitness goals is leading to the high demand for dietary supplements and functional foods. Inulin is a dietary fiber, and is present in a large variety of fruits, vegetables, and herbs. The spur in expenditure on clinical nutrition for wellness trends is benefitting the inulin market.

The nutritional content of inulin, which includes rich fibers and minerals such as calcium and potassium, vitamin C, and protein, is also favoring the demand for inulin. In developed countries, old age individuals are increasingly adopting dietary supplements for a longer life.

Inulin has received safety certification from accredited food and drug organizations for human use.

Europe to Dominate Global Market, Asia Pacific to Emerge as Key Region

Europe holds the leading share of the inulin market. Favorable regulatory policies for the inclusion of functional ingredients in food and beverages are key factors fueling the inulin market in the region. Besides, the abundance of chicory root in the region – a key source of inulin is anticipated to enable its stable supply for use in various products. These factors will collectively propel the growth of the inulin market in Europe.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a key market with increasing demand for natural ingredients-based dietary supplements from older population. The growing demand for infant food formula with changing lifestyle could create opportunities in the inulin market in the region.

Buy our Premium Research Report Inulin Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=82559&ltype=S

Inulin Market – Growth Drivers

  • Increasing prevalence of various diseases has triggered pharmaceutical research for new substances for improved treatments. Hence, experts in the pharmaceutical sector are striving to increase the use of inulin in pharmaceutical drugs for its medicinal properties.

  • Rising acceptance of inulin as a fat substitute, probiotic properties, and other health-benefitting properties is driving its use in the food & beverage sector

  • High use of dietary supplements, nutraceutical products for general well-being bolsters growth in inulin market

Inulin Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the inulin market are:

  • Ingredion Incorporated

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • BENEO

  • COSUCRA

  • NOW Health Group Inc.

  • Naturel West Corp EU B.V.

  • The Green Labs LLC

  • Bioway Organic Ingredients

Inulin Market Segmentation

  • Inulin Market by Nature

  • Inulin Market by Source

  • Inulin Market by Form

  • Inulin Market by Application

  • Inulin Market by Region

Food & Beverages Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Food & Beverages Industry:

Prebiotic Ingredients Market - Transparency Market Research (TMR) delivers key insights on the global Prebiotic Ingredients market in its upcoming outlook titled, "Prebiotic Ingredients Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027". In terms of value, the global prebiotic ingredients market is projected to register a significant CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period due to various factors, regarding which TMR offers vital insights in detail.

Agave Nectar Market - Agave nectar has gained a great amount of popularity as a natural sweetener and is increasingly being used as a substitute for sugar in several regions. Growing prevalence of diabetes worldwide, the surge in demand for agave nectar from the food & beverages industry, product diversification, and soaring consumer appetite for organic and natural ingredients are some of the leading factors that are expected to boost the growth of the agave nectar market during the forecast period. At the back of these factors, along with a growing focus on launching new products, the global agave nectar market is projected to attain a market value of US$ 272 Mn by the end of 2030.

About Us:

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us:

Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/changing-consumer-preference-for-high-nutritional-ingredients-boosts-inulin-market-food--beverage-pharmaceutical-sectors-to-witness-high-demand-says-tmr-301358866.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccine Stocks Fall After U.S. Officials Recommend Covid Booster Shots

    Vaccine stocks fell Wednesday after the Biden administration recommended booster shots for recipients of mRNA vaccines.

  • ICU Doc Shows What 'Anxious and Scared' Gov. Greg Abbott Did After COVID-19 News

    The Texas governor tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

  • These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

    COVID-19 cases continue to rise coast to coast as the summer surge fueled by the Delta variant carries on. The daily national average has risen since early July to hit 133,526 reported cases as of August 16, according to data from The Washington Post. The national spike has forced some local health officials to bring back health precautions such as mask mandates or enact vaccine requirements for public spaces such as restaurants or gyms. Meanwhile, other areas continue to see infections rise at

  • Booster vaccines should not be administered, WHO warns as US gives green light

    Booster vaccines should not be administered, WHO warns as US gives green light

  • How Much Longer Will We Be Wearing Face Masks? Here’s What Experts Predict

    And will they stick around after the pandemic?

  • Health insurers can’t charge higher premiums to those who don’t get a COVID-19 vaccine — but those people still could wind up paying more

    1. Can insurers charge the unvaccinated more? Life insurance companies have the freedom to charge different premiums based on risk factors that predict mortality. Purchasing a life insurance policy often entails a health status check or medical exam, and asking for vaccination status is not banned.

  • Mississippi's top doctor says COVID is far worse than it's ever been in the state

    Mississippi hospitals are running out of beds and thousands of students have already tested positive for the virus since schools opened earlier this month.

  • Column: With fluvoxamine, doctors find an old drug that may actually work against COVID-19

    Forget hydroxychloroquine or Ivermectin. But there is one existing medicine that shows signs of benefiting COVID-19 patients: fluvoxamine.

  • Regeneron Stock Jumps as GOP Governors Boost Its Antibody Therapy

    CEO Leonard Schleifer said that utilization of the therapy, which has lagged so far during the pandemic, has jumped in recent months.

  • People with both COVID-19 shots are fully vaccinated without booster, surgeon general says

    Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said Wednesday that people who received two Moderna or Pfizer shots are considered fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, even though federal officials will encourage third shots to bolster immunity to the disease.

  • Hong Kong grants quarantine exemption to Nicole Kidman

    Hong Kong’s government said Thursday that it has granted a quarantine exemption to an individual to perform “designated professional work” following reports that Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman did not have to spend time in quarantine when she arrived in the city to film a TV series. “The case in discussion has been granted permission to travel to Hong Kong with a quarantine exemption for the purpose of performing designated professional work, taking into account that it is conducive to maintaining the necessary operation and development of Hong Kong’s economy,” the government said in a statement, without identifying Kidman by name. Kidman, who reportedly flew into Hong Kong from virus-hit Sydney, Australia, was spotted out and about in the city this week.

  • Who can get a COVID booster shot, and where do you get one? Here’s what we know so far

    After months of speculation about COVID-19 booster shots, public health officials are rolling out a plan to get fully vaccinated Americans another shot in the arm as early as next month. Federal health officials announced Wednesday that a third dose of the COVID-19 shots developed by Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE) will start to be available the week of Sept. 20 for Americans who have been fully vaccinated for at least eight months. The first round of boosters is likely intended for the same folks who were first in line during the initial vaccine rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents and senior citizens who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 and/or at risk of suffering more severe illness or death, particularly as the more infectious delta variant has led to a recent resurgence in cases and hospitalizations.

  • Texas Governor Tests Positive; Masks in Chicago: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. plans to extend mask requirements for travelers on airplanes, trains and buses, and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18, Reuters reported, citing three unidentified sources. The rule was set to expire next month.The U.S. government is poised to begin offering booster shots as soon as next month. Morgan Stanley is stepping up efforts to ensure employees comply with its rule that they be vaccinated to enter its buildings. Texas Governor Greg Abbott tested positiv

  • 3 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Volatility comes with the territory when you invest in biotech stocks. Here's why they chose Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE), Lucira Health (NASDAQ: LHDX), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Prosper Junior Bakiny (Bluebird Bio): Shares of Bluebird Bio have been hammered in recent years.

  • All the myths and facts about COVID-19 vaccines

    COVID-19 is surging among unvaccinated people.It’s important to weigh the risk of the vaccine against the risk of COVID-19.

  • All Americans Will Be Eligible For Booster Shots Very Soon — Here’s What You Need To Know

    In light of rising COVID-19 cases and the highly contagious Delta variant, the Biden Administration announced on Wednesday that Americans who received the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines will soon be eligible to receive booster shots. According to a group of public health and medical experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, individuals can receive a booster shot eight months after they became fully vaccinated. Those

  • Alabama physician refuses to treat unvaccinated patients: 'I can't watch them die like that'

    Alabama physician refuses to treat unvaccinated patients: 'I can't watch them die like that'

  • FDA Issues Warning to Pet Company Linked to Contaminated Pet Food and Over 130 Dog Deaths

    More than 130 pet deaths and more than 220 pet illnesses may be linked to eating brands of pet food manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc, according to a release from the FDA

  • S.Korea COVID-19 count ticks up as authorities consider tougher distancing

    South Korea reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases for the second time on Thursday as it struggles to subdue a wave of outbreaks during the summer holidays, driven by the more contagious Delta variant. South Korea has managed to tackle outbreaks since its epidemic began early last year thanks to intensive testing and tracing but it is now facing persistent spikes in infections and vaccine shortages. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 2,152 cases for Wednesday, the second highest since the pandemic began, after the daily tally topped 2,200 for the first time last week.

  • You'll Have to Wear a Mask Here, Officials Warn—Even Outside

    The Delta variant has bought back a flurry of COVID precautions and mandates—even for people who are vaccinated. In late July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reversed its mask guidance, now asking that everyone wear masks indoors in areas where the virus is significantly spreading, regardless of vaccination status. As a result, individual businesses along with entire cities and states have reimposed mask mandates for indoor spaces. Now, some are even extending mask requirem