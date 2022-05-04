Changing Consumer Preference towards Online Shopping, Increasing Cross-Border E-Commerce Trade, Government Initiatives and Collaboration with Private Players Expected to Drive the UAE CEP Market: Ken Research

Ken Research Pvt. Ltd

UAE CEP Industry Research Report Covers Covid-19 Impact UAE CEP Market, Covid-19 Impact UAE Courier Delivery Market, Covid-19 Impact UAE Express Delivery Market, Covid-19 Impact UAE Parcel Delivery Market, Government Role in UAE CEP Market, Government Role in UAE Courier Delivery Market, Government Role in UAE Express Delivery Market, Government Role in UAE Parcel Delivery Market, Market Research Report Of UAE CEP Market, Market Research Report Of UAE Courier Delivery Market, Market Research Report Of UAE Express Delivery Market, Market Research Report Of UAE Parcel Delivery Market, UAE 3PL Logistics Companies, UAE Century Express Courier Market, UAE CEP Companies, UAE CEP Market, UAE CEP Market Competition, UAE CEP Market Future Outlook, UAE CEP Market Growth, UAE CEP Market Major Players, UAE CEP Market Research Report, UAE CEP Market Revenue.

Gurugram, India, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Findings

Aramex, a leading express company, recently announced adopting a new operating model with the strategic objective of enhancing customer service levels and operating efficiencies while capturing greater global market share. Aramex Express will serve the B2C customer base including Shop & Ship, e-commerce, FMCG, SMEs and other customers needing innovative last mile solutions.

Emirates Post has announced 5 new services to its business services portfolio, to enhance customer experience, improve efficiency, offer more flexible pick-up and drop-off options, and faster delivery services. New additions include new service points and parcel lockers, temperature-controlled vehicles for its cold chain solutions, new fulfilment centre in Dubai South and same day express service.

Technological developments vis-à-vis API integration into postal websites, Live Tracking of Shipments, Barcoding, Collaboration between different entities in the market GPS Monitored Robots, Drones, Inbuilt RFID, GPS, IoT, telematics for better inventory management is expected to help in the growth of the market.

Way Forward for Express Delivery Market in UAE: The country seems to be in a perfect position to benefit from the geographical location of the country as a strategic trade hub between three continents. The CEP market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% in terms of revenue during 2020-2025. With the introduction of new technologies and the backing of the government to increase the efficiency of deliveries, the country seems to be in a great position to benefit from the CEP market.

Story continues

Moreover, government initiatives focusing on reducing lead time, provision of value added services and organizing events such as Expo 2020 are expected to fuel the CEP deliveries. Introduction of FTZ & SEZ zones would attract more manufacturing industries in the country. The CEP space is formalised by the UAE government as it provides licences to the Courier companies for operation and the granting of licensing to start the operations are based on certain parameters. Furthermore, businesses in this space have been encouraged to upgrade technologically and even bring SMEs into the fold.

Request For Sample Report:- https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NDkzMjg1

E-Commerce Surge and Use of Sophisticated Technologies Expected to drive the market further: In the past few years, UAE has managed to position itself as one of the fastest-growing E-commerce markets in the world which fares well for the express delivery companies. The growth of E-Commerce and digital payments presents a huge opportunity for companies in the Express Delivery space as only 38% of payments for shipments have been conducted through plastic money. The opening up of logistic hubs has expedited the delivery of shipments to their destinations. Additionally last mile deliveries are expected to become even more efficient with companies focusing on new models such as "click and collect" locations. The use of technologies such as GPS Monitored Robots, Drones, Inbuilt RFID, GPS, IoT, telematics is expected to make inventory management more cost-efficient for the companies.

Long Term Positive Impact of Covid-19: The sudden onset of the pandemic has essentially interrupted and unsettled social and economic activities worldwide. Initially, while the logistics sector as a whole has been affected by global trade slowdown, the sub-sectors like international CEP have witnessed steady growth when compared to others such as freight forwarding, inventory and supply chain management. Consumers moved to online shopping for clothes, groceries and other items which they would usually purchase from brick-and-mortar shops, leading to a surge in B2C shipments. Moreover, this is corroborated by the fact that lockdowns have made inter-country travel difficult, and due to the high population of expatriates living in the country, deliveries during the festive seasons and other important occasions has led to an increase in the number of express shipments. Thus, growth in the volume of shipments was witnessed during festive periods. This has led to the clear establishment of more trade lanes and information about new companies for the players in the Express Delivery Market. Companies are continuously investing on technologies to make deliveries more efficient and customized according to the demands of the customer. This trend is only expected to continue in the coming years.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication " UAE CEP Market Outlook to 2025 – By Domestic and International Express, By Mode (Ground & Air Express), By Business Model (B2C, B2B & C2C), By Shipment Weight (<3kg, 3-5kg, >5kg), By Region (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah & Others) " have observed that the CEP market in UAE has a great potential to grow supported by increased E-Commerce Demand in the country. The covid-19 outbreak has further accentuated the growth of the market by shifting major retailers to online platforms affecting consumer preference concerning online retail. UAE CEP Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~14.0 % based on the revenue over the forecast period 2020-2025.

Key Segments Covered:-

By Domestic and International Express Domestic Express International Express

By Mode of Transport Ground Express Air Express

B y Major Regions Dubai Abu Dhabi Sharjah & Others

By Business Model B2C B2B C2C

By Shipment Weight <3 Kg 3 Kg – 5 Kg > 5 Kg

By Delivery Period Same Day Delivery 1-2 Day Delivery More than 2 Day Delivery



CEP Companies Covered:-

Aramex

Emirates Post

SMSA Express

DHL Express

FedEx

UPS

Team Express Services

First Flight Couriers

TFM Express

Sky Express

Zajel Courier Services

Century Express

Cross-Comparison on GCC Postal Networks Covered:-

Oman Post

Bahrain Post

Saudi Post

Qatar Post

Emirates Post

Key Target Audience:-

CEP Companies

Express Delivery Companies

3PL Logistics Companies

Postal Network Association

E-Commerce Companies/Platforms

Integrated Logistics Companies

Logistics/Supply Chain Industry Associations

Parcel and Mail Companies

Ministry of Transport and Communications

Time Period Captured in the Report: -

Historical Period – 2015-2020

Forecast Period – 2020-2025F

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

UAE CEP Market Overview

Industry Lifecycle of UAE CEP Market

UAE CEP Market Ecosystem

Timeline of Major CEP Players

Delivery Model in CEP Market

UAE CEP Market Sizing Analysis, 2015-2020

Seasonality Trends in CEP Market

Growth Drivers for UAE CEP Market

UAE CEP Market Segmentation, 2020

Competition Scenario amongst Players in UAE

Market Share of Leading Players in the Overall UAE CEP Market

Market Share of Leading International and Domestic Players

Competition Parameters in UAE CEP Market

Cross Comparison of Major UAE CEP Players

UAE CEP Market Pricing Analysis

Laws and Regulations Governing CEP Market in UAE

Issues and Challenges Faced by CEP Players

SWOT Analysis of CEP Market in UAE

New Trends and Developments in the UAE CEP Market

Customer Analysis for the UAE CEP Market

Future Market Size and Segmentations, 2020-2025F

Covid-19 Impact on UAE CEP Market

Analyst Recommendations

Cross-Comparison of GCC Postal Networks

UAE Express Delivery Market

UAE CEP Market Size

UAE Courier Delivery Market

UAE Courier Market Size

UAE Express Delivery Market

UAE Parcel Delivery Market

UAE Online Shopping Trends

UAE E-Commerce and Express Delivery Trends

UAE E-Commerce and Parcel Delivery Growth Drivers

UAE CEP Market Competition

UAE Express Delivery Market Competition

UAE Parcel Delivery Market Competition

UAE CEP Market Roadmap

UAE Express Delivery Roadmap

Government Role in UAE CEP Market

Government Role in UAR Express Delivery Market

Government Role in UAE Parcel Delivery Market

UAE E-Commerce Shipments

UAE Express Delivery Shipments

UAE Online Shopping Payment Modes

UAE Express Delivery Shipping Trends

UAE Express Delivery Time

UAE Courier Delivery Time

UAE Parcel Delivery Time

Cost Component in UAE CEP Operations

UAE Major CEP Players

UAE Major Players in Express Delivery

UAE Major Players in Courier Delivery

UAE Online Shopping Seasonality Trends

UAE CEP Shipments Seasonality Trends

UAE Delivery Model in CEP Market

UAE Delivery Model in Express Delivery Market

UAE Domestic and Cross-Border Express

Major Players in UAE CEP Market

UAE CEP Companies Revenue

UAE Express Delivery Companies Revenue

Upcoming Technologies in UAE CEP Market

Technologies in UAE Express Delivery Market

Technologies in GCC Postal Services

Latest Technological Developments in the GCC market

UAE E-Commerce Logistics Case Study

Covid-19 Impact UAE CEP Market

Covid-19 Impact UAE Express Delivery Market

Covid-19 Impact UAE Courier and Parcel Market

UAE CEP Market Growth Drivers

UAE Express Delivery Market Growth Drivers

UAE Parcel Delivery Market Growth Drivers

UAE Courier Delivery Market Growth Drivers

UAE Mail Delivery Market Growth Drivers

New Trends and Developments in the UAE CEP Market

Trends in the UAE CEP Market

Developments in the UAE CEP Market

Developments in the UAE Express Delivery Market

Competition Scenario amongst UAE CEP Market Players

Market Share of Players in UAE CEP Market

UAE CEP Market Pricing Analysis

UAE Express Delivery Market Pricing Analysis

For More Information on the research report, refer to the below link:-

UAE Parcel Delivery Market Growth

Related Reports:-

UAE E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2025 – Driven by Growth in Online Shoppers along with Introduction of New Age Technologies by Logistics Players

UAE E-commerce industry has witnessed an upward trajectory over the past 5-6 years with an increase in internet penetration in the region. UAE is considered the most advanced e-commerce market in MENA, with a penetration rate of ~% in 2017. The UAE enjoys many advantages that make it ideal for e-commerce growth. Its consumer demographic consists of a young internet-savvy population, with high social media usage. Escalation in the number of smart phones in the country, high consumer confidence, changing consumer preferences, etc. has augmented the growth of e-commerce leading surging demand for e-commerce logistics as well in the country. Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have emerged as the key hub for demand and supply of e-commerce logistics. The COVID-19 pandemic has also pushed the demand in the market as the need for social distancing has forced people to rely on online shopping. The growth in the E-commerce orders for logistics has been majorly driven with an increase in internet affinity and demand for value added services.

Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2025 - Driven by Growth in Internet Penetration along with Introduction of New Age Technologies by Logistics Players

The Filipino E-commerce industry has witnessed a moderate rise over the past 5-6 years with an increase in internet penetration into the country. Escalation in the number of smartphones in the country, fast-growing middle-class population, high consumer confidence, changing consumer preferences, etc. has augmented the growth of e-commerce leading to surging demand for e-commerce logistics as well in the country. Manila and some other cities including Central Quezon City, Cebu, and Davao have emerged as the key hub for demand and supply of e-commerce logistics The COVID-19 pandemic has also pushed the demand in the market as the need for social distancing have forced people to rely on online shopping. The growth in E-commerce orders for logistics has been majorly driven by an increase in internet affinity and demand for value-added services.

China Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025 - Led by Growth in Road Freight Services, Improving Infrastructure and Rising Digital Innovations

The Chinese Logistics Market was observed to be in growth stage during the period of 2015-2020 owing to the expanding manufacturing & retail sector, increasing disposable income, growing number of investments and increasing value of exports and imports in the country. The China Logistics Industry has grown at a CAGR of 5.4% on the basis of revenue. The market is booming owing to increasing infrastructure investment, rising digital innovations and growing logistic demand in China. The freight forwarding sector is the leading segment towards the revenues of the logistics industry, followed by courier & parcel activities and warehousing. Value Added services also contribute a significant proportion to the overall logistics market in China.

Australia Logistics Market Outlook to 2025- Led by Growth in Road Freight Services and Rising demand for Cold Storage Space

The Australian Logistics Market was observed to be in a growth stage during the period of 2015-2020 owing to the expanding manufacturing & retail sector, increasing disposable income, a growing number of foreign companies, and increasing value of exports and imports in the country. The Australia Logistics Industry has grown at a CAGR of 4.6% on the basis of revenue. The market is booming owing to increasing infrastructure investment, e-commerce, and cold chain facilities in Australia. The freight forwarding sector is the leading segment towards the revenues of the logistics industry, followed by warehousing and courier & parcel activities. Value-Added services also contribute a significant proportion to the overall logistics market in Australia.

More Logistics And Shipping Market Research Reports:- https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/SC-100-45.html

Follow Us:-

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Support@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

CONTACT: Contact Us:- Ken Research Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications Support@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249



