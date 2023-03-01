U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,968.59
    -1.56 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,710.50
    +53.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,465.02
    +9.48 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,894.24
    -2.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.15
    +0.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.30
    +10.60 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0679
    +0.0096 (+0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9570
    +0.0410 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2022
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9750
    -0.2240 (-0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,783.02
    +235.08 (+1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.02
    +0.32 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,933.14
    +56.86 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,516.53
    +70.97 (+0.26%)
     

Changing Consumption Patterns Push Refrigerated Display Cases Market to US$ 14 Billion by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Japan is expected to emerge as the leading market for refrigerated display cabinets in East Asia by the end of this forecast period 2032. Asia Pacific is predicted to witness the highest CAGR in the refrigerated display cases market

NEWARK, Del, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global refrigerated display cases market is expected to accrue a value of US$ 14 billion by 2032 as opposed to US$ 8.2 billion in 2022. The target market is set to grow at a moderate CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2032. An upsurge in demand from the retail food sector, growing population, and swift urbanization, particularly in emerging economies are responsible for the significant growth that the refrigerated display cases (RDC) market have been witnessing in recent years. A sharp incline in consumption patterns as well as the changes witnessed in the same further aid the growth of the market. 

Historically, the refrigerated display cases market witnessed a CAGR of 1.5% from 2016 to 2020 and arrived at a value of US$ 7.8 billion by 2021. The estimated growth for the RDC market is due to the rising awareness of the importance of visual merchandising as an affordable approach to augment sales by encouraging impulse buying among consumers. A refrigerated display case ensures that the goods are put forward in an attractive and eye-catching display which augurs well for the market. Further, recent technological advancements are helping manufacturers produce energy-efficient and affordable RDC machines. This bodes well for the global sales of the market.

Ask for Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-986

With the expansion of the retail- including supermarkets, convenience stores, and hypermarkets- and food and beverages industries, the demand for refrigerated display cases will also surge. Since sales channels like supermarkets and hypermarkets need efficient utilization of space while also maintaining the environment of the store, the demand for remote refrigerated display cases with remotely located condensers is observing a spike. Remote refrigerated display cases ensure no heat dissipation within the store and efficiently utilize available space. Thus, remote refrigerated display cases with advanced technology that enable low system energy consumption drive the demand for the refrigerated display cases market.

Rapid urbanization resulting in immense dependency on the storage and transportation of food and beverages, surging number of quick service restaurants, rising per capita income and shifting consumption patterns and preferences of the general population, among others, are some of the recent trends that drive the growth of the RDC market during the forecast period. However, challenges faced regarding compliance with refrigerant regulations executed by different governments may hinder the growth of the refrigerated display cases market in the upcoming years.

Key Takeaways:

  • Incorporation of IoT that permits remote control of RDCs will strengthen market prospects.

  • By end-user, the retail food and beverage sector dominates the global marketplace.

  • Germany will emerge as one of the most opportunistic pockets for the RDC market.

  • High demand for remote-type deli cases will drive market growth in the US.

Request For Customizationhttps://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-986

Competitive Landscape 

In a highly competitive environment, dominant market players like Hussmann cases are concentrating on carving a niche for a specific penetrated area. A few of the other players are increasing their investment in research and development efforts to produce state-of-the-art and energy-efficient products. Some of the latest trends influencing the competitive landscape of the refrigerated display cases market are competitive pricing, greater end-user satisfaction with performance, and the adoption of progressive technologies. Collaborations and partnerships are a few of the other strategies that these participants utilize to strengthen their market footprints and build strong supply chain networks, especially in emerging economies.

Carrier Corporation, Danfoss A/S, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Fagor Industrial, CAREL INDUSTRIES S.p.A., and Illinois Tool Works, among others, are some of the significant players in the refrigerated display cases market profiled in the full version of the report.

More Insights into Refrigerated Display Cases Market 

In this latest report, FMI offers an unbiased and detailed analysis of the global refrigerated display cases market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. This report highlights the sales prospects, drivers, restraints, and market segmentations for the next ten years. For a comprehensive understanding of the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, design, end-use, and region.

According to the reports, based on segmentation, the retail food and beverage end-use sector dominate the global marketplace. The past couple of years has witnessed considerable growth in the retail sector which, in turn, drives the demand for refrigerated display cases. This can be attributed to the elevated demand for RDCs from gas stations, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and other similar stores all over the world. Based on region, the refrigerated display cases market in the US will exhibit significant growth owing to the presence of a thriving supermarket culture and increasing demand for remote-type deli cases. Other countries like India, Germany, and Japan will also contribute to the global growth of the refrigerated display cases market.

Buy Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/986

Key Segments

By Type:

  • Plug-In Refrigerated Display Cases

  • Semi Plug-In Refrigerated Display Cases

  • Remote Refrigerated Display Cases

By Design:

  • Vertical Refrigerated Display Cases

  • Horizontal Refrigerated Display Cases

  • Hybrid Refrigerated Display Cases

By End Use:

  • Food Service Sector

    • Quick Service Restaurants

    • Bakeries

    • Hotels

    • Others

  • Retail Food & Beverage Sector

    • Fuel Station Stores

    • Hypermarkets

    • Supermarkets

    • Discount Stores

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia & Pacific

  • Oceania

  • MEA

Table of Content
1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Snapshot

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

4. Key Success Factors

5. Global Refrigerated Display Case Market Demand Analysis 2016–2021 and Forecast, 2022–2032

  5.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2016–2021

  5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2022–2032

  5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6. Global Refrigerated Display Case Market - Pricing Analysis

Read Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/refrigerated-display-cases-industry-market

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain:

Oil Filled Transformer Market Size: The oil filled transformer market is predicted to secure a valuation of US$ 39.41 billion in 2023 and is estimated to rise to US$ 73.98 billion by 2033.

Industrial Gearbox Market Overview: According to FMI, the industrial gearbox market is expected to grow its revenue share from US$ 30.08 billion in 2023 to US$ 47.16 billion by 2033.

Milk Tank Cooling System Market Keytrends: In 2023, the global milk tank cooling systems market is set to reach a value of US$ 678.0 million. Between 2023 and 2033, a slow 3.4% CAGR is likely to fuel market acceleration. This should result in a US$ 947.1 million in 2033.

Carbon Brush Market Forecast: The global carbon brush market looks set to reach a US$ 2,900 million in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, the market is likely to register acceleration owing to a slow 4.5% CAGR.

Power Generator for Military Market Review: The global power generator for military market size is forecast to reach US$ 1.13 billion in 2023 and further expand at 3.54% CAGR. Total military power generator sales are set to rise at a steady CAGR between 2023 and 2033, totaling a valuation of US$ 1.61 billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • Biden conditions for chip funding cause 'heartburn,' industry insiders say

    As the Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed conditions for awarding $39 billion in subsidies to revamp U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, tech industry sources said some unexpected provisions make the funds less attractive. Although no chip industry sources said companies would scrap expansion plans to build in the U.S., they grumbled about the U.S. Department of Commerce's broad range of rules to receive funding, from requirements to share excess profits with the government to providing affordable child care for construction workers who build the plants. Industry sources say that the measure was a surprise and that it is unclear how it would be applied to companies, each of which will have to negotiate separate agreements with the U.S. government.

  • Coca-Cola and Dunkin' Team Up On a New Starbucks Killer

    Coca-Cola has very little experience being the No. 2 brand. Coca-Cola does not own a major coffee brand in the U.S. What it does own is what some call the second-largest coffee-house chain in the world -- Costa Coffee -- and it also has a massive partnership with the actual second-largest coffee chain in the U.S. and the world, Dunkin'. While you can debate which brand takes the No. 2 slot -- it's Dunkin' by store count, Costa if you use a stricter definition of coffee house -- you can't debate that Starbucks leads the space in the U.S. and worldwide.

  • Oil prices fall as inventory worries outweigh upbeat China data

    Oil futures slip to begin March, weighed down by industry data showing another large jump in U.S. crude inventories.

  • Oil Reverses Gains as Traders See Central Banks Staying Hawkish

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dipped after hot inflation data led traders to anticipate that central bankers are likely to stay hawkish for the coming months, offsetting hopes for higher demand from Asia.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Elon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion

  • Ford’s pact with Chinese EV battery maker is a sucker punch to American taxpayers

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made national headlines recently when he rejected a Ford Motor (F) factory in a struggling part of the state, owning to Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.  (CN:300750) ( CATL), a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer. A month later, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated that her state landed the plant, saying, “It’s thrilling, it’s thrilling.” This joint-venture appears to be constituted to allow Ford to harvest the tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act without getting FDI or even any technological return.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Apple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s Chinese suppliers are likely to move capacity out of the country far faster than many observers anticipate to pre-empt fallout from escalating Beijing-Washington tensions, according to one of the US company’s most important partners.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Elon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lo

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for March 2023

    YPF, PBF Energy, and GasLog Partners lead oil and gas peers in the momentum category, even as crude oil prices have declined in recent months.

  • Hyundai was poised to become Tesla's top contender. Then the U.S. government blindsided it

    Hyundai's and Kia's popular new EVs are turning heads and sales were skyrocketing — until the Inflation Reduction Act took their customer rebates away.

  • Logistic Giant Maersk’s CEO Isn’t Worried About a U.S. Recession. China Might Be Another Story.

    “The specter of a recession in the U.S., as well as in Europe, is receding,” Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc told Barron's.

  • Top Stocks for March 2023

    The top stocks in the Russell 1000 are Azenta for best value, Coterra Energy for fastest growth, and First Solar for most momentum.

  • [video]VIDEO: We've Got Our Eyes on These 4 Stocks Today

    Chris discusses the latest earnings both inside and outside the portfolio and what it means for several AAP names.

  • 3 Meat Food Stocks to Watch Despite Industry Headwinds

    The Zacks Food - Meat Products industry players are battling manufacturing cost inflation and supply-chain headwinds. However, the rising demand for protein-rich food is aiding companies like Hormel Foods (HRL), Industrias Bachoco (IBA) and Beyond Meat (BYND).

  • Norwegian Cruise Line: Not in Ship Shape

    Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. reported a wider-than-expected loss to shareholders Tuesday morning. Let's check out the charts and indicators of NCLH and see if they are also taking on water. In the daily bar chart of NCLH, below, I can see that share prices are testing/breaking the 50-day moving average line and testing the 200-day line.

  • China’s Coal Use Is Rising, but Emissions Might Not Follow

    Some climate analysts say the country’s emissions may have gone down in 2022 despite a larger-than-expected increase in coal consumption, and might continue to drop.

  • Apple's iPhone supplier Foxconn leases new site in Zhengzhou in sign of commitment to China's supply chain

    Apple's leading electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group is expanding its presence in Zhengzhou, the central Chinese city that is home to the world's largest iPhone plant, after efforts by government officials to convince the Taiwanese assembler to keep its local operations. Taiwan-listed Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, has leased a 293-acre plot in the Zhengzhou Comprehensive Bonded Zone for around 197 million yuan (US$28 million), according to an exchan

  • Brisk Sales Are Powering Restaurant Stocks

    Even though inflation has remained stubbornly high of late, that hasn’t prevented restaurant companies—and their stocks—from thriving.

  • China’s Post-Covid Bounce Has Arrived

    The country’s economy strengthened sharply in February and most signs point to an impressive 2023—with some important caveats.

  • Australia Knocks Back China-Linked Investment in Rare Earths

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia has quietly blocked a bid by a Chinese-linked company to increase its ownership in rare earths supplier Northern Minerals Ltd., one of the first tests of warmer diplomatic ties between Canberra and Beijing.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Elon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsWorld