Changing of the guard at TDC on July 1, 2022

Karine Gagnon to take over as General Manager of Transat Distribution Canada while Louise Fecteau retires

MONTREAL, May 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Transat A.T. Inc. announces the appointment of Karine Gagnon, currently Commercial Director, Transat, as General Manager of Transat Distribution Canada (TDC), effective this July 1. This appointment follows the decision by Louise Fecteau, who has been at the helm of TDC for three years, to retire on June 30. In the meantime, their close collaboration will ensure an orderly transition in the leadership of Canada's largest full-service travel agency network.

"Karine is ideally suited to lead TDC in the years to come, with her extensive commercial, marketing and operational experience in the travel and hospitality sectors. In addition, she has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and business acumen since she arrived at Transat in 2014," said Joseph Adamo, President, Transat Distribution Canada, and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Transat.

Ms. Gagnon has a degree in marketing management from HEC Montréal and a diploma in tourism and travel services management from LaSalle College.

Louise Fecteau retires

Louise Fecteau's retirement marks the end of a brilliant career in the travel industry. After starting as a travel professional in her native Beauce region of Quebec, Louise owned and operated several travel agencies before joining the Transat organization 28 years ago. She has been a pillar in every role she has assumed in both supplier and retail operations.

"On behalf of the entire Transat team, I thank Louise for her outstanding and loyal service to our company and industry at large," Mr. Adamo concluded. "I will especially look back fondly on the last years, when we worked side by side. I want to express my gratitude and wish her a happy retirement, which she deserves."

About Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Transat has achieved worldwide recognition as a provider of holiday travel particularly as an airline under the Air Transat brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international and Canadian destinations, striving to serve its customers with enthusiasm and friendliness at every stage of their trip or stay, and emphasizing safety throughout. Transat has been Travelife-certified since 2018, renewing its fleet with the greenest aircraft in their category as part of a commitment to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the magnificent destinations it serves (TSX: TRZ).

