Changing Lifestyle to Enhance Consumption of Oral Medical Food Products, Likely to Surpass US$ 11 Billion by 2032: Fact.MR Study

FACT.MR
·8 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Changing Lifestyles Have Impacted The Food Habits Among People, Causing The Inadequacy Of Vital Nutrients In Their Food. Thereby Enhancing the Consumption of Oral Medicines Owing To Their Easy Ingesting

United States, Rockville MD, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR study, the Asia Pacific Medical Foods market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 11 Billion. As of 2022, the market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 5.8 Billion. The rapid urbanization and high burden of the diseases coupled with the massive impact that the pandemic had on the health of people have increased the uptake of medical foods. This in turn has resulted in the growth of the industry.

From 2017 to 2021, market demand for Asia Pacific Medical Foods expanded at a ~6% value CAGR, concluding at US$ 5.5 Billion. The increase in overall awareness around medical food has driven the market growth significantly in recent years. The markets in China and South Korea are seeing massive uptake of medical foods and the demand for the same is steadily rising.

For Critical Insights on Asia Pacific Medical Foods Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7485

Instead of this, the countries are speeding up processes for more imports and also investing in their portfolios to expand in the regional market. The market for medical foods for specific rare diseases is gaining momentum and being prioritized for registration by the governments.

Medical foods are custom-made liquid solutions that are solely intended to cure people who are afflicted with various disorders. Owing to the nutritional inadequacy across the globe which is a global issue, the demand for the Medical Foods is burgeoning moderately. Furthermore, as people become more aware of the nutritional benefits, medical foods will become more popular.

Which Product Type Segment is expected to lead the Asia Pacific Medical Foods Market?

The powder segment held the largest market share of 35.4% in 2021. Higher product availability and longer shelf-life of this type of product have brought about the growth of this segment. Product portfolios of all the major players in the industry mainly consist of powder formulations and are a key factor for a large revenue share.

The liquid product type is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the forecast period. Expansion of product portfolios by medical food players is a key factor contributing to the rapid growth of this segment. The ease of use of liquid formulations for infants and adults alike is also a key factor contributing to the growth of the segment.

To learn more about Asia Pacific Medical Foods Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7485

Key Segments Covered in the Asia Pacific Medical Foods Industry Survey

  • Asia Pacific Medical Foods Market by Route of Administration :

    • Oral Medical Foods

    • Enteral Medical Foods

  • Asia Pacific Medical Foods Market by Product Type :

    • Medical Food Pills

    • Medical Food Powders

    • Other Medical Food Product Types

  • Asia Pacific Medical Foods Market by Application :

    • Chronic Kidney Disease

    • Minimal Hepatic Encephalopathy

    • Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea

    • Pathogen Related Infections

    • Diabetic Neuropathy

    • ADHD

    • Depression

    • Alzheimer's disease

    • Nutritional Deficiency

    • Orphan Diseases

    • Wound Healing

    • Chronic Diarrhea

    • Constipation Relief

    • Protein Booster

    • Dysphagia

    • Other Diseases

  • Asia Pacific Medical Foods Market by Sales Channel :

    • Online Sales

    • Retail Sales

    • Institutional Sales

Competitive Landscape

Prominent medical foods manufacturers are emphasizing technological innovations to introduce safe and secure medical products. Key manufacturers are incorporating several marketing tactics such as the utilization of different sales channels and using mergers and acquisitions to expand their market size. Some key developments are as follows:

  • In June 2021, Primavera Capital Group ("Primavera") announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, a world's leading consumer health, nutrition, and hygiene company, to acquire the Greater China business of the Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, a global leading infant formula, and Nutrition Company owned by Reckitt.

  • In May 2022, Nestle Health Science, a business unit of Nestle SA, has agreed to acquire Puravida, a Brazilian nutrition and lifestyle brand that manufactures and markets such applications as drink mixes, and protein powders, nutrition bars, and snacks that are based in São Paulo. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Get Customization on Asia Pacific Medical Foods Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7485

Key players in the Asia Pacific Medical Foods Market

  • Mead Johnson

  • SHS International Ltd.

  • Synutra International Ltd.

  • Milupa Gmbh

  • Danone

  • Nestlé

  • Abbott

  • Fresenius Kabi AG

  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Key Takeaways from Asia Pacific Medical Foods Market Study

  • Based on the sales channel, the institutional segment captured the largest share of more than 40% over the projected period.

  • By product type, the oral segment is likely to surge at a CAGR of 6.7% and contributes nearly 35% to the regional revenue during the conjecture period.

  • Chemotherapy-induced diarrhoea held the largest market share of 15.2% in 2021.

  • Japan to yield a dollar opportunity worth 1.8 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%

  • China, & India to flourish at CAGRs of 6.5%, 6.4% respectively until 2032

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Asia Pacific Medical Foods market, presenting a historical analysis from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on Asia Pacific Medical Foods by Route of Administration Outlook (Oral, Enteral) by Product type (Pills, Powders, Others) by Application Outlook (Chronic Kidney Disease, Minimal Hepatic Encephalopathy, Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhoea, Pathogen Related Infections, Diabetic Neuropathy, ADHD, Depression, Alzheimer's Disease, Nutritional Deficiency, Orphan Diseases, Wound Healing, Chronic Diarrhoea, Constipation Relief, Protein Booster, Dysphagia, Other Diseases) by Sales Channel Outlook (Online Sales, Retail Sales, Institutional Sales) by Country (Japan, China, India, Singapore, South Korea).

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Food & Beverages
Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Food & Beverages team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.
With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the Food & Beverages division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Food & Beverages Domain-

CBD Gummies Market- Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- expects the global CBD gummies market to surge exponentially at a prolific 28% CAGR throughout the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Whiskey Market- A new forecast by Fact.MR estimates that whiskey revenues will nearly double between 2021 and 2031, reaching nearly US$ 108 Billion in 2031 with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%.

Marine Oil Market- The global marine oil market is estimated at USD 1,933.9 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 2,802.3 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Lactoferrin Market- The global Lactoferrin Market was estimated to be worth US$ 253.36 Million in the year 2022 and is expected to grow with a steady CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, 2022- 2032. By the end of 2032, the market is predicted to reach a global valuation of US$ 546.77 Million.

Meat Substitute Market- Demand for meat substitutes was valued at US$ 10 Billion in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 13 Billion by the end of 2022, reflecting an annual increase worth 30%. Throughout the 2022-2032 assessment period, meat substitute sales are expected to surge astoundingly at a CAGR of 33.6% to reach US$ 235 Bn.

Rice Syrup Market- Global demand for rice syrup (volume) enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 2.9% in 2021 to reach 307.6 kilo tons. Overall, sales of rice syrup are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% and reach a market valuation of US$ 1.09 Billion by the end of 2032.

Dietary Supplements Market- The global dietary supplements market is anticipated to secure a market value of US$D 163 Billion in 2022 and reach US$ 351 Billion by 2032. The projected growth rate is 8% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be credited to increasing health awareness, the adoption of a healthy diet, and the increasing geriatric population.

Gelatin Market- The gelatin market is predicted to grow at a moderate CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period covering 2022 to 2032. The gelatin market share is estimated to reach a value of nearly US$ 5.9 Billion by 2032, expanding from US$ 3.1 Billion in 2021.

Coffee Roaster Market- The coffee roaster market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% by garnering a market value of US$ 701.24 Billion in 2032 from US$ 430.5 Billion in 2022. The market is significantly driven by the growing consumer inclination towards coffee consumption across the world.

Seed Coating Materials Market- Expanding at a CAGR of 6.5%, the global seed coating materials market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 1.74 billion in 2021 to US$ 3.41 billion by the end of 2032.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


