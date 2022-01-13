Changing How We Think about Difficult Patients: A Guide for Physicians and Healthcare Professionals
WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians enter their professions with the highest of hopes and ideals for compassionate and efficient patient care. Along the way, however, consistent problems arise in their interactions with difficult patients—some studies relate that physicians identify 15% or more of their patients as "difficult." What's to be done about this widespread problem?
The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) announces the publication of Changing How We Think about Difficult Patients: A Guide for Physicians and Healthcare Professionals. Addressing a problem that is rarely discussed in the patient care context, Changing How We Think about Difficult Patients uses a multi-tiered approach to bring awareness and introduces simple, actionable tools that every physician, nurse, and care-provider can use to change their mindset and actions to avoid patient-associated burnout.
Chapter 1. We Can't Stand Some of Our Patients
Negative Think
The Hidden Curriculum
Choosing our Thoughts with Think-Feel-Act
Choosing our Thoughts with Intention
Chapter 2. What Makes a "Good" Patient?
The Virtual Instruction Guide
Four Core Ethical Principles of the Clinician-Patient Relationship
Chapter 3. What Challenges Anybody with Illness or Injury?
Seven Fears Associated with Illness
How "Good" Patients Handle the Challenges of Illness and Injury
Chapter 4. How Do Sick and Injured People Feel and Act?
Six Common Reactions to Illness and Hospitalization
Chapter 5. On "Taking Care of the Hateful Patient"
Chapter 6. Responding to Dr. Groves: An Evolving Understanding
De-escalation Strategies
Responses in the Medical Literature
Cultural, Structural, and Language Issues
Chapter 7. Our Least Favorite Patients
Chapter 8. How to Manage Our Thoughts
The Think-Feel-Act Cycle
Recognizing Our Preconceived Thoughts
Actions That Move Us Toward Better Outcomes
Awareness of Negative Thoughts
Chapter 9. Three Common Thought Distortions About Patients
Arbitrary Inference
All-or-Nothing Thinking
Mirroring Emotions
Chapter 10. What We Think: Two Common Thought Distortions
Resisting Reality
Adopting a Victim Mentality
Chapter 11: Working Against Ourselves
The Need to Seek Approval
Personalization
Perfectionism
Chapter 12. How We React
Thoughts and Emotions
Inactions and Negative Reactions
Chapter 13. Turning It Around
Asking Useful Questions
Finding What Has Gone Right
You Can Handle This
Chapter 14. Getting Out of Our Own Way
Accepting Reality
Getting Out of the Victim Mentality
Chapter 15. How It Works
Guiding our Thoughts Through a Common Scenario
Decide How You Want to Feel
Chapter 16. Why Does It Matter?
Retrain Your Brain
Show Compassion, Feel Compassion
Chapter 17. No More Difficult Patients
Learning the Skills
When You Make a Mistake
Show Compassion for Yourself
About Joan Naidorf, DO
Dr. Joan Naidorf is a board-certified emergency physician trained at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, with undergraduate schooling at University of Virginia. She practiced for nearly 30 years in the busy emergency departments of Inova Alexandria Hospital and Fort Belvoir Community Hospital in Virginia.
About the American Association for Physician Leaders
The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has educated 250,000+ physicians across 40 countries—including CEOs, chief medical officers and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org
