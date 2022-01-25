U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,356.45
    -53.68 (-1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,297.73
    -66.77 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,539.29
    -315.83 (-2.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.03
    -29.48 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.16
    +1.85 (+2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.10
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1306
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    +0.0480 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3505
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8450
    -0.1150 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,569.80
    -247.48 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    831.82
    +11.23 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.46
    +74.31 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Channel Control Merchants Strengthens Market Position with Executive Leadership Appointments and Investment from KKR

·6 min read

Deepens leadership team under CEO Chris Homewood with appointment of new Chief Human Resources Officer

New funding led by KKR to build infrastructure and increase buying power

HATTIESBURG, Miss., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Control Merchants ("CCM" or the "Company"), an extreme value retailer of secondary market inventories, today announced senior leadership appointments and a new investment from KKR and other existing investors, both of which will strengthen the Company's role as the go-to sustainability partner for customers and create opportunities for long-term growth.

CCM offers a vertically-integrated solution to the growing issue of managing excess inventory and returns, helping support zero-waste initiatives of manufacturers' and retailers' by keeping products out of landfills. The Company's network of retail stores gives products from leading retailers and manufacturers a second chance, selling them quickly and directly to real everyday people. Using inventory-tracking technology, CCM provides its sourcing partners with a clear line-of-sight on their inventories all the way to the final sale, making CCM's approach a true extension of their sustainability efforts.

Last year, CCM appointed Chris Homewood as CEO, succeeding Rob Lynch who continues to serve as an advisor and member of the Company's Board. Mr. Homewood is a highly experienced executive with more than two decades in leadership roles in the retail industry, most recently serving as a President at TriMark USA's Retail West division and before that as Vice President of Store Operations at Ross Stores. Mr. Homewood began his career as a Marine Corps Artillery Officer.

CCM further strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Vicki Winston in November to the newly created role of Chief Human Resources Officer. She brings over 20 years of HR experience in Retail, Hospitality, Manufacturing and Supply Chain, serving as Vice President, Human Resources at Aaron's LLC, as well as in other leadership roles at Icahn Automotive Group, Belk, and Advance Auto Parts.

CCM also announced the receipt of a follow on investment from KKR and other existing shareholders. The funding will be used to strengthen the Company's balance sheet and position CCM to build infrastructure and invest behind new retailer and vendor partnerships. CCM is strengthening its commitment to serving as a trusted partner for retailers and manufacturers, helping them advance their sustainability goals, at a time when a growing number of retailers are recognizing the environmental and social benefits of reducing waste through re-commerce.

"We are pleased to see CCM building momentum as a mission-oriented organization under Chris' leadership. CCM is entering 2022 with a strong focus on delivering its solution to the growing number of retailers and consumer brands who recognize the sustainability benefits of reselling returned and unsold inventory," said William Cornog, Chairman of the Board at CCM and Partner at KKR. "KKR is investing additional capital to strengthen CCM's ability to partner with retailers to eliminate waste and deliver quality goods to the diverse group customers who benefit from more affordable options."

Unlike web-based or warehouse-only intermediaries, CCM utilizes scan-based stock-keeping unit (SKU) technology to sell products at extreme value through its network of Dirt Cheap and Treasure Hunt physical stores located across the United States and Canada with a focus on rural markets in the Southeast and Texas that are underserved by traditional retail chains. CCM's platform gives brands full transparency and control of their returns and excess inventory through the entire re-commerce cycle, all the way to the end consumer.

"Changing consumer habits are driving an increasing volume of returns and CCM provides a practical business model that not only addresses this new challenge to inventory management but also does so in a fully transparent way that enhances the sustainability efforts for retailers of any size," said Chris Homewood, CEO of CCM. "Our mission is not just to process returns and unsold inventory, but to also improve the lives of people and communities in a sustainable way. The new investment from KKR is further endorsement of our team, mission and our progress to date."

In 2021, CCM's solutions kept approximately 90 million items out of the landfill, representing products with more than $3 billion in retail value. This includes:

  • 3.0 million toys going to kids instead of the back of a garbage truck

  • 6.6 million food items enjoyed instead of going to a landfill

  • 12.1 million home improvement products used in homes instead of a hole

  • 17.5 million pieces of clothing and pairs of footwear worn by families

  • 20.2 million housewares, electronics, school supplies and other hard goods put to use

About Channel Control Merchants

Channel Control Merchants, LLC is an extreme value retailer and exporter of brand sensitive secondary market inventories through physical retail and wholesale channels. Its mission is to improve lives and communities in a sustainable way. The Company sources inventories from major retailers and manufacturers and processes the merchandise through its reverse logistics facilities, keeping over 90 million items out of landfills each year. The Company meets its suppliers' specific geographic distribution requirements for resale by selling through its more than 4 million square feet of retail space. The Company's retail division has three banners: Dirt Cheap, Treasure Hunt and Dirt Cheap Building Supplies across 100+ stores located in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas and Ontario, Canada. The stores provide a unique "treasure hunting" shopping experience by offering a wide variety of brand-name merchandise across multiple categories under one roof at extreme savings.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Media Contacts
For CCM:
Marco Pescara
757-634-7111
Marco.Pescara@ccmllc.com

For KKR:
Cara Major or Miles Radcliffe-Trenner
212-750-8300
media@kkr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/channel-control-merchants-strengthens-market-position-with-executive-leadership-appointments-and-investment-from-kkr-301467809.html

SOURCE Channel Control Merchants

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft tops analysts' expectations in Q2 as cloud revenue soars 46%

    Microsoft reported its Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday beating analysts' expectations on strong demand for its cloud services.

  • Microsoft Beats Quarterly Estimates But Stock Continues Slide

    Software kingpin Microsoft late Tuesday beat Wall Street's targets for the December quarter. But Microsoft stock continued its month-long slide.

  • Why SmileDirectClub Stock Exploded Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) surged higher on Tuesday, soaring as much as 25.1%. The catalyst that drove the oral healthcare company higher was a strategic shift to cut costs and focus on its most profitable markets. SmileDirectClub announced that it was taking a number of "strategic actions" to position the company for future growth while improving its business performance.

  • Down 57% in 1 Month, Is Novavax a Bargain Buy?

    To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being?

  • Microsoft tops $50 billion in quarterly sales for first time as earnings top estimates, but stock falls in late trading

    Microsoft Corp. sales topped $50 billion for the first time in the holiday quarter of 2021 and easily topped earnings expectations, but shares still fell in late trading Tuesday.

  • Microsoft Stock Falls Despite Strong Earnings

    Microsoft revenue jumped 20% in its latest quarter, to $51.7 billion. Investors were still disappointed.

  • Texas Instruments Gains on Upbeat Quarterly Sales Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Instruments Inc. gained in late trading after giving an upbeat sales forecast for the current quarter, indicating that demand for electronic components remains strong.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Attempt Fails as Clock Ticks on Fed: Markets WrapStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseBiden Bristles at Fox Inflation Query With

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) had risen 2.9% as of the market close on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson announced fourth-quarter sales of $24.8 billion. The company posted earnings per share of $1.77 based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Again Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower again on Tuesday morning, as investors continued to sell down volatile growth stocks while awaiting results of the Federal Reserve Bank Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. As of 10:45 a.m. ET today, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.1% from Monday's closing price. Nio's recent share-price decline doesn't seem to be about the business itself.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Why Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Are Skyrocketing Today

    Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ), however, is bucking the trend and ripping higher. To the delight of investors, the copper producer provided encouraging news regarding its operations in Mongolia yesterday, while some positive coverage from Wall Street is providing additional cause for investors' exuberance. As of 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, shares of Turquoise Hill had soared 16.5%.

  • Wells Fargo to raise dividend by 25%

    Shares of Wells Fargo & Co. rose 0.4% in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the bank said it will raise its quarterly dividend by 25%. For shareholders of record on Feb. 4, the bank will pay out on March 1 a dividend of 25 cents a share, up from 20 cents in the previous quarter. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.87%, compared with the yield for the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF of 1.66% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.42%. "As I

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in January (and Beyond)

    Despite recent volatility, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a record-breaking run. The benchmark S&P 500 took less than 17 months to double off of its coronavirus pandemic lows set in March 2020, and the index logged nearly six dozen record-closing highs last year. The first top stock that could make you richer in January and well beyond is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • Why Plug, Bloom, and Enphase Stocks Crashed Today

    Renewable energy investors dodged a bullet on Monday, when a miserable morning for stock markets turned into a more hopeful afternoon, erasing much of those early losses by close of trading. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, shares of solar power play Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) are tumbling 5.8%, while fuel cell stars Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are down 7.7% and 8.3%, respectively. In a tic-tac-toe of bad news yesterday, you see, investment bank Truist cut its price targets on Plug, Bloom, and Enphase.

  • Rivian and other electric vehicle stocks get clobbered amid selloff

    Rivian (RIVN) and other electric vehicle stocks are getting hammered amid this selloff — specifically, shares of companies with low revenue and no profit yet.

  • Thankfully, the Fed has decided to stop digging, but it has a lot of work to do before it gets us out of hole we’re in

    NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Project Syndicate)—The Federal Reserve has turned on a dime, an uncharacteristic about-face for an institution long noted for slow and deliberate shifts in monetary policy. While the Fed’s recent messaging (it hasn’t really done anything yet) is not as creative as I had hoped, at least it has recognized that it has a serious problem. Like the Fed I worked at in the early 1970s under Arthur Burns, today’s policy makers once again misdiagnosed the initial outbreak.

  • Stocks: GE declines on revenue miss, 3M climbs on earnings beat, IBM boosted by sales growth

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi review recent earnings reports from General Electric, 3M, and IBM.

  • Biden Calls Fox Reporter a `Stupid Son of a B----'

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;can be heard calling a&nbsp;Fox&nbsp;News reporter a "stupid son of a b----."&nbsp;Peter Doocy tried to question Biden about inflation as journalists were ushered out of White House's East Room where the president was hosting a meeting with economic advisers. Doocy, appearing later on&nbsp;Sean Hannity's Fox program, said Biden had&nbsp;called&nbsp;to apologize.

  • Tesla Stock Falls Ahead Of Earnings, As Investors Await Fed Policy News

    Tesla will report fourth-quarter earnings late Wednesday, as it prepares to open factories in Texas and Germany. Tesla stock fell Monday.

  • The real reason the market sold off: ‘We were long overdue,’ strategist explains

    The Leuthold Group Chief Investment Strategist Jim Paulsen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market and what investors should look out for this week.