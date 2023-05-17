Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited (NZSE:CHI) stock most popular amongst retail investors who own 50%, while public companies hold 35%

Key Insights

Every investor in Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited (NZSE:CHI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 50% to be precise, is retail investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, public companies make up 35% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Channel Infrastructure NZ, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Channel Infrastructure NZ?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Channel Infrastructure NZ already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Channel Infrastructure NZ's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Channel Infrastructure NZ. Our data shows that Exxon Mobil Corporation is the largest shareholder with 14% of shares outstanding. With 13% and 8.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Ampol Limited and BP p.l.c. are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 21 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Channel Infrastructure NZ

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited in their own names. It appears that the board holds about NZ$3.8m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of NZ$559m. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 50% stake in Channel Infrastructure NZ. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 35% of Channel Infrastructure NZ stock. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that Channel Infrastructure NZ is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are concerning...

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

