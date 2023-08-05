Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited's (NZSE:CHI) Has Been On A Rise But Financial Prospects Look Weak: Is The Stock Overpriced?

Most readers would already be aware that Channel Infrastructure NZ's (NZSE:CHI) stock increased significantly by 12% over the past three months. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak fundamentals, as long-term financial performance of a business is what ultimately dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Channel Infrastructure NZ's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Channel Infrastructure NZ is:

3.2% = NZ$17m ÷ NZ$518m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every NZ$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn NZ$0.03 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Channel Infrastructure NZ's Earnings Growth And 3.2% ROE

It is hard to argue that Channel Infrastructure NZ's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 19%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 55% seen by Channel Infrastructure NZ was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

However, when we compared Channel Infrastructure NZ's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 21% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is CHI worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CHI is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Channel Infrastructure NZ Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Channel Infrastructure NZ's high LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 112% suggests that the company is depleting its resources to keep up its dividend payments, and this shows in its shrinking earnings. Paying a dividend beyond their means is usually not viable over the long term. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Channel Infrastructure NZ by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

In addition, Channel Infrastructure NZ has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 142% over the next three years. However, Channel Infrastructure NZ's future ROE is expected to rise to 6.8% despite the expected increase in the company's payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Channel Infrastructure NZ. The low ROE, combined with the fact that the company is paying out almost if not all, of its profits as dividends, has resulted in the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

