Channel Key Named One of America's Best Workplaces in 2023 by Inc. Magazine

LAS VEGAS, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Key has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue and on Inc.com, this list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture – whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

As a fast-growing Amazon marketplace consulting agency, Channel Key is dedicated to creating a positive and inclusive company culture that promotes work-life balance, encourages personal and professional growth, and prioritizes employee well-being. To ensure the mutual success of both employees and clients, Channel Key implements a variety of initiatives designed to create a transparent, cross-functional, and collaborative workplace.

"Our best asset as a company is our people," said Dan Brownsher, President and CEO of Channel Key. "We've continually tried to cultivate an environment where our team members can thrive. This recognition is a testament to their hard work, ownership over our culture and values, and the tremendous work we do for our clients."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

About Channel Key Channel Key is a full-service Amazon marketplace consulting agency that has partnered with over 150 brands to generate $750 million in online sales. Our team of Amazon experts are ready to provide you with best-in-class, turnkey services, including marketplace strategy, brand awareness, revenue growth, profitability analysis, new product launches, 1P/3P transitions, operational health, marketing, advertising, content creation, optimization, reporting and analytics, and much more. For more information, visit www.ChannelKey.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit www.QuantumWorkplace.com.

