Channel migrant numbers top 15,000 as government cracks down on social media adverts

The number of people crossing the English Channel in small boats has passed 15,000 for the year so far.

The figure was reached as the government announced a partnership with social media companies aimed at stopping smuggling gangs advertising.

The voluntary partnership will see the firms working with the National Crime Agency (NCA).

An £11m Online Capability Centre will be set up by the NCA and Home Office to identify content.

According to Home Office figures, after no crossings since 26 July, 262 people crossed on Friday and 77 on Saturday, bringing this year's total to 15,072.

The figure for the same time in 2022 was 17,785, meaning there has been a fall so far this year of 15%.

The prime minister Rishi Sunak, visiting Home Office staff in Dover in March, has pledged to stop small boats crossing the Channel

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, as well as TikTok and X, formally known as Twitter, have all signed up to the social media plans, Downing Street said.

Prime Minster Rishi Sunak said: "To stop the boats, we have to tackle the business model of vile people smugglers at source.

"This new commitment from tech firms will see us redouble our efforts to fight back against these criminals, working together to shut down their vile trade."

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: "This strengthened collaboration between the National Crime Agency, government and social media companies will ensure content promoting dangerous and illegal Channel crossings doesn't see the light of day."

Lib Dem home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael said the announcement was "tinkering around the edges when much larger reforms are needed".

"The public has lost all faith in this Government when it comes to the asylum system, and this latest announcement will do little to change that," the MP said.

A Border Force vessel brought migrants back to Dover on Friday

Meanwhile, Labour accused the Government of "cooking the books" and said more than 6,000 asylum seekers were wiped off the decisions backlog for reasons including failing to fill in questionnaires under the new fast track scheme.

Shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock accused ministers of "simply marking cases as 'withdrawn' based on a missed appointment".

"The Conservative government is cooking the books and not being honest with people," he said.

"They need to come clean on how many of these 'withdrawn' asylum seekers are simply getting the green light to drift off into Britain's underground economy, never to be heard of again, and how many are being removed from the UK."

The Home Office insisted it sought to remove individuals with withdrawn claims if they have no right to remain in Britain.

"Our efforts to streamline processing mean statistics now show an increase in the number of withdrawn claims, which occur for a number of reasons including where someone has already left the UK before their claim was considered or they choose to or pursue another application for permission to stay," a spokesman said.

