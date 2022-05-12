ChannelAdvisor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ChannelAdvisor Corporation

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced that company management will present at two upcoming investor conferences:



The 17 th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on Thursday, May 19 th , 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time

The 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 9th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

A live webcast of each presentation, as well as a replay, will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Company’s investor relations website at ir.channeladvisor.com.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com .

