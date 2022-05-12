U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,902.00
    -28.25 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,634.00
    -109.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,800.25
    -169.50 (-1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,707.80
    -7.90 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.11
    -0.60 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.20
    -8.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    -0.49 (-2.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0419
    -0.0100 (-0.95%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8500
    -0.0710 (-2.43%)
     

  • Vix

    34.17
    +1.18 (+3.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2235
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1070
    -1.8410 (-1.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,378.00
    -1,540.39 (-5.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    632.80
    -93.89 (-12.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.78
    -143.88 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

ChannelAdvisor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ChannelAdvisor Corporation
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ECOM
ChannelAdvisor Corporation
ChannelAdvisor Corporation

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced that company management will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

  • The 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on Thursday, May 19th, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time

  • The 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 9th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

A live webcast of each presentation, as well as a replay, will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Company’s investor relations website at ir.channeladvisor.com.

About ChannelAdvisor
ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Raiford Garrabrant ChannelAdvisor Corporation 919-228-4817 raiford.garrabrant@channeladvisor.com or Media Contact: ChannelAdvisor Corporation Caroline Riddle 919-439-8026 caroline.riddle@channeladvisor.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    A cryptocurrency crash has already wiped out $600 billion in digital asset market value over the past week. With futures tracking the key index down 0.9% early Thursday, that means a bottom of around 3,700 could be in sight.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession: Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

    The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.

  • Why the Fed wants corporate America to have a hiring freeze: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

  • Bitcoin whale Michael Saylor tries to defuse fears over MicroStrategy margin call

    The Bitcoin evangelist says there's plenty more collateral it can still pledge to meet its loan covenants, without having to resort to a fire sale of crypto.

  • Coinbase Lets Users Know What a Bankruptcy Could Mean for Their Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc., like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, is having a really tough week. Not filing-for-bankruptcy bad, but the biggest US crypto exchange did just mention the B-word in a regulatory filing, giving its customers a painful reminder of how bad things could get for them if Coinbase ever does get seriously distressed.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers S

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After New Inflation Data; Disney Tumbles On Earnings

    Dow Jones futures dropped after key inflation data Thursday, as the market correction worsens. Disney stock tumbled on earnings results.

  • Unity Software stock crashes, cites Apple advertising identifier changes as Q1 drag

    Video game company Unity Software's shares fell more than 35% after disappointing earnings, citing Apple advertising changes as a big driver.

  • Why the U.S. stock market is tumbling in 2022

    The U.S. stock market is off to brutal start in 2022. The S&P 500, which is widely considered to be the main benchmark for U.S. stock market performance, declined 13.3% through April, the steepest four-month drop to start any year since 1939. The index continues to fall in May and was down 16% year-to-date as of Tuesday's close, approaching the 20% threshold that some investors consider confirmation of a bear market.

  • Beyond Meat Stock Is Tumbling. The Earnings Were That Bad.

    The company did maintain its 2022 revenue target of a range between $560 million and $620 million, but that didn’t seem to be enough for investors, as the stock fell sharply even as its CEO focused on Beyond Meat’s long-term goals. Perhaps, but investors seem to be more worried about the short term. “While we appreciate management’s long-term view, investors are going to be increasingly questioning BYND’s path to profitability, which isn’t good for the shares in a rising interest rate environment,” writes CFRA analyst Arun Sundaram, who also says that Beyond Meat’s spending raises “the likelihood of a capital raise by the end of this year.”

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Down 11.8% in a Week, Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) may be Approaching Value Territory

    The US market lost about 12% last month, and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been affected by dropping 11.8% in the last 7 days. In our analysis, we will review the effect of markets on Apple, as well as explore if the stock is now attractive for investors.

  • Dutch Bros Stock Plunges as Earnings Guidance Is Slashed

    Shares of Dutch Bros were plunging Thursday after the coffee chain lowered its forecast for adjusted Ebitda in 2022. Dutch Bros (ticker: BROS) said it expects adjusted Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, of at least $90 million, down from its previous forecast of $115 million to $120 million, “reflecting near-term margin pressure in our company-operated shops and our decision to take modest price increases during the year.”

  • More Bad Times Ahead for These 6 Big Tech Stocks

    They are underperforming the market by a widening margin. There is no reason to consider buying this group of stocks anytime soon.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    The stock market is having a forgettable 2022 so far thanks to multiple headwinds, such as the geopolitical instability in Europe, surging inflation, a contracting economy, and a hawkish Federal Reserve that has adopted an aggressive stance toward raising interest rates. Technology stocks have been hammered big time thanks to the factors discussed above, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index down a whopping 31% this year. The likes of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML), and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) are three such high-flying stocks that have crashed hard amid the sell-off.

  • Stocks: 5 ultra-hot tickers on Yahoo Finance right now

    Here are the hottest stocks in the market right now, by way of the Yahoo Finance trending ticker page.

  • Stock Market Recession 2022: 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the stock market recession theories and the 10 stocks to sell now according to analysts. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Stock Market Recession 2022: 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts. While the S&P 500 returned 27% to investors in 2021, the index […]