ChannelWorks Releases New Green SLA for Carbon-Neutral Third Party Maintenance Service Delivery and Tree-Planting Initiative

ATLANTA, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelWorks , North America's premiere channel-only IT asset lifecycle provider, is pleased to announce the rollout of GreenCover, its new carbon-neutral Service Level Agreement for Third Party Maintenance contracts. This revolutionary initiative aims to significantly reduce the environmental impact of ChannelWorks' service delivery efforts without compromising the exceptional customer support for which they are known.

The GreenCover SLA demonstrates ChannelWorks' commitment to sustainability by incorporating eco-friendly practices throughout its entire service process while continuing to deliver exceptional services to clients worldwide.

Key features of the new offering include:

Carbon-Neutral service calls. The carbon footprint of each engagement will be measured with the goal of significantly reducing our carbon footprint and buying carbon offsets for any impact that can not be reduced or eliminated.

Geographic optimization of all on-site service technicians with the goal of eliminating any significant travel.

Deployment of electric vehicles when possible for on-site service visits

Use of post-consumer recycled materials for shipping materials

Planting a tree for every asset covered under the GreenGuard SLA

By partnering with UK-based Evertreen to plant trees in parts of Kenya, the Amazon, and other parts of the world experiencing significant deforestation, ChannelWorks emphasizes its commitment to green IT initiatives by planting trees on behalf of partners and their customers for each asset the SLA covers. By visiting ChannelWorks' sustainability webpage , customers can view the trees they have planted and observe their impact directly.

"We've always been proponents of sustainability at ChannelWorks. It is one of our core values and reflected in the services we offer; pre-owned hardware, third-party maintenance, and ITAD all contribute to a circular economy." says Kenny Powers, President at ChannelWorks. "Our partners now have the ability to offer a carbon-neutral SLA to their customers and advance their commitment to sustainable business practices worldwide."

In 2022, ChannelWorks partnered with GreenPlaces to become carbon neutral by completing their first annual carbon assessment, and took appropriate action to reduce and counterbalance emissions where necessary. ChannelWorks takes pride in participating in Earth Day 2023 by planting new trees and expanding access to eco-friendly data center services by supporting this year's "Invest in Our Planet" theme.

About ChannelWorks: ChannelWorks provides complete IT asset lifecycle support, exclusively serving the IT channel. Delivering everything from IT hardware, customized maintenance support, and ITAD, ChannelWorks supports partners and their end users by providing high-quality, alternative IT lifecycle solutions at considerable cost savings. To learn more about our services and sustainability mission, visit our website .

