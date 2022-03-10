U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,239.62
    -38.26 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,029.14
    -257.11 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,061.01
    -194.54 (-1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.31
    -25.99 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.62
    -2.08 (-1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    2,001.10
    +12.90 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    26.24
    +0.42 (+1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0994
    -0.0080 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0020
    +0.0540 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3106
    -0.0077 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1000
    +0.2410 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,211.09
    -2,726.23 (-6.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    879.90
    -0.62 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
ON THE RISE:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

Chapter Aesthetic Studio Announces Grand Opening in Rochester, Minnesota and Aggressive Expansion Plans Across the United States Over the Next Two Years

·4 min read

- New Chapter Aesthetic Studio design unveiled at Rochester, Minnesota grand opening today

- Will bring medical aesthetic care to small and medium sized markets across the nation

- Aligns with the TAG - The Aspen Group mission to bring better healthcare to more people

CHICAGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM, a leading medical aesthetic studio providing evidence-based, non-surgical cosmetic treatments, today announced its grand opening in Rochester, Minnesota and aggressive expansion plans across the United States throughout 2022 and 2023, focusing on communities where medical aesthetics options are limited. It also unveiled a distinctive new studio design that will be rolled out in all new locations.

"We want women and men to have access to quality aesthetic treatments and feel empowered to look and feel their best."

Chapter Aesthetic Studio (Chapter) already has locations in Fargo, ND; New Hartford, NY; and now Rochester, MN. Additional locations are coming soon in Grand Forks, ND; Sioux City, IA; St. Cloud, MN; and Tonawanda, NY, among others.

"What started as one studio in Fargo, is now an exciting effort to bring medical aesthetics to Main Street," said Melissa Rogne, president of Chapter. "I couldn't be more honored to help lead the Chapter Aesthetic Studio expansion."

"When people think of medical aesthetics, they think of Los Angeles, Miami or New York City, and a certain look. That's not what we're doing here at Chapter," said Rogne. "We want women and men to have access to quality aesthetic treatments and to feel empowered to look and feel their best, no matter where they live."

The new studio design was created in partnership with CallisonRTKL, a global architecture, planning and design practice and features a combination of comfortable and private treatment rooms with the latest technologies.

"Our collective goal was to provide clients with an inviting space for gathering and relaxation," said the design team at CallisonRTKL. "A combination of classic details in saturated colors with bright modern focal points like the Chapter parlor bar creates a diverse library of old and new within the studio."

Chapter helps guests define their goals, customize their plans, start their journeys and finally, love their results. Every guest's visit begins with a complimentary MAP assessment, which is a unique high-touch, high-tech experience, guided by Chapter's Aesthetic Advisors. Clients leave with a customized aesthetic plan that maps out exactly what treatments and products their body needs to get measurable results.

Chapter offers a full range of face, body and injectable aesthetic treatments. Some of the most popular treatments include Botox, dermal fillers, CoolSculpting, laser hair removal, medical-grade facials, and peels, microneedling, PRP therapy, and laser skin rejuvenation.

Each Chapter Aesthetic Studio is independently owned and supported by TAG – The Aspen GroupSM.

"TAG was built with a mission to bring better health care to patients and better support to providers," said Bob Fontana, founder, chairman and CEO of TAG. "We are proud to support the expansion of Chapter Aesthetic Studio – and help to bring best-in-class medical aesthetics to people across the nation – by empowering the business, providers, and each person they serve – to be the best they can be."

ABOUT CHAPTER AESTHETIC STUDIOSM
Chapter is a leading medical aesthetic studio providing evidence-based, non-surgical and cosmetic treatments for people who want to live in the "wow." Skilled in the clinical practice of face, body and skin treatments, the Chapter Aesthetics team are also visionaries, artists and caring confidantes, who listen to client goals and help them bring their personal beauty story to life. Guests see the promise of enhanced skin health and radiance become their reality. For more information, visit mychapter.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

ABOUT TAG - THE ASPEN GROUPSM
TAG was built on the simple idea of bringing better health care to more people. TAG and the independent health care practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its four health care support companies: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care® and Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM. Combined, the companies serve more than 30,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Melissa Rogne, president of Chapter Aesthetic Studio, announced today the grand opening in Rochester, Minnesota and plans for expansion across the United States
Melissa Rogne, president of Chapter Aesthetic Studio, announced today the grand opening in Rochester, Minnesota and plans for expansion across the United States
Melissa Rogne, president of Chapter Aesthetic Studio, announced today the grand opening in Rochester, Minnesota and plans for expansion across the United States
Melissa Rogne, president of Chapter Aesthetic Studio, announced today the grand opening in Rochester, Minnesota and plans for expansion across the United States
Melissa Rogne, president of Chapter Aesthetic Studio, announced today the grand opening in Rochester, Minnesota and plans for expansion across the United States
Melissa Rogne, president of Chapter Aesthetic Studio, announced today the grand opening in Rochester, Minnesota and plans for expansion across the United States
Chapter Aesthetic Studio announces grand opening in Rochester, Minnesota, revealing new studio design and plans for expansion across the United States
Chapter Aesthetic Studio announces grand opening in Rochester, Minnesota, revealing new studio design and plans for expansion across the United States
Chapter Aesthetic Studio announces grand opening in Rochester, Minnesota, revealing new studio design and plans for expansion across the United States
Chapter Aesthetic Studio announces grand opening in Rochester, Minnesota, revealing new studio design and plans for expansion across the United States
Chapter Aesthetic Studio announces grand opening in Rochester, Minnesota, revealing new studio design and plans for expansion across the United States
Chapter Aesthetic Studio announces grand opening in Rochester, Minnesota, revealing new studio design and plans for expansion across the United States
Chapter Aesthetic Studio announces grand opening in Rochester, Minnesota, revealing new studio design and plans for expansion across the United States
Chapter Aesthetic Studio announces grand opening in Rochester, Minnesota, revealing new studio design and plans for expansion across the United States
Chapter Aesthetic Studio announces grand opening in Rochester, Minnesota, revealing new studio design and plans for expansion across the United States
Chapter Aesthetic Studio announces grand opening in Rochester, Minnesota, revealing new studio design and plans for expansion across the United States
Chapter Aesthetic Studio announces grand opening in Rochester, Minnesota, revealing new studio design and plans for expansion across the United States
Chapter Aesthetic Studio announces grand opening in Rochester, Minnesota, revealing new studio design and plans for expansion across the United States
TAG - The Aspen Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/TAG - The Aspen Group)
TAG - The Aspen Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/TAG - The Aspen Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chapter-aesthetic-studio-announces-grand-opening-in-rochester-minnesota-and-aggressive-expansion-plans-across-the-united-states-over-the-next-two-years-301500415.html

SOURCE TAG - The Aspen Group

Recommended Stories

  • Biden’s COVID program faces uncertainty after funding dropped from bill, and Moderna to trial omicron-specific booster

    President Joe Biden's COVID-19 program faced some uncertainty Thursday, after U.S. lawmakers passed a massive new bill that would fund the federal government for the remainder of the fiscal year, as well as further aid Ukraine, but a last-minute snag resulted in COVID-19 money being dropped.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 300% Upside Potential

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means

  • 'It's embarrassing' if we repeat our pandemic mistakes, doctor says of new COVID roadmap

    Yale's Dr. Howard Forman says the U.S. has an important window to address the current pandemic — and those in the future — as COVID-19 cases decline around the world.

  • Gilead to cut 114 jobs in New Jersey but add office space there, manufacturing in SoCal

    The changes come as Gilead tries to push on with clinical trials of its cancer-fighting drug Trodelvy, part of its $21 billion buyout of New Jersey-based Immunomedics 17 months ago.

  • Md. man who received pig heart developed by United Therapeutics dies

    David Bennett, the Maryland man who was the first person to ever receive a genetically modified pig’s heart, died Tuesday afternoon two months after receiving the landmark transplant. No obvious cause of death was identified at the time, according to reports, and the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore said Wednesday that Bennett’s condition began deteriorating “several days ago” and it “became clear that he would not recover.” Bennett, 57, had terminal heart disease and was deemed ineligible for a conventional heart transplant, which led him to take on the experimental operation.

  • Column: A stem cell clinic and its doctor will pay a $3.65-million settlement to 1,100 ex-patients

    StemGenex, a defunct La Jolla stem cell clinic, and a doctor reach a big class-action settlement.

  • Redheads Process Pain Differently From Everyone Else. Here's Why

    Red heads needs more anesthesia and less opioids on average. Here's why redheads have a different pain tolerance and what people with red hair should know about pain.

  • I'm a Virus Expert and Most People Catch Omicron This Way

    For two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a complete change to daily life. The recommendations, guidelines, and debate over how to keep yourself and your family safe have become part of everyday conversation. With each variant bringing more uncertainty about the seriousness and symptoms. The more recent variant, Omicron, certainly increased the number of cases throughout the world. Even as the pandemic slows, there are still ways to contract COVID-19. As an Emergency Physician, these are t

  • Intellia's CRISPR-Engineered Cell Therapy Receives FDA Orphan Drug Tag For Bone Marrow Cancer

    Intellia Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: NTLA) CRISPR-powered T cell therapy has received an FDA orphan drug designation. The autologous T cell receptor therapy, dubbed NTLA-5001, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2a trial in acute myeloid leukemia, the white blood cell cancer that affects blood and bone marrow. A week ago, the company dosed the first patient in the NTLA-5001 Phase 1/2a trial in AML after receiving standard first-line therapy. The trial will enroll 54 patients. Read Next: Intellia Sha

  • Amanda Bynes reveals she is removing her face tattoo ahead of conservatorship hearing

    Actor debuted tattoo of small heart outline on her cheek in 2019

  • Baby found strapped in stroller in hotel days after mom fatally overdosed, OR cops say

    The 6-month-old baby boy was malnourished, dehydrated and had “severe” diaper rash, police said.

  • Charlotte's Web CBD Gummies Voted Product of the Year

    (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company"), the market leader in cannabidiol ("CBD") hemp extract wellness products, announces that the Charlotte's Web line of CBD Gummies has been named Product of the Year for 2022. Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, determined by 40,000 American shoppers through a national survey conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The Charlotte's Web Gummies

  • Drinking a Glass of Wine With Dinner Could Help Prevent Type 2 Diabetes, According to New Study

    Researchers say a glass of wine with dinner can help lower the risk of type 2 diabetes. But the study found the benefits do not apply to drinking without food.

  • Megan Fox Rocks A 'Grandma's Sofa' Outfit On IG, And Her Abs Are Legit Fierce 🔥

    Megan Fox, 35, rocks a "grandma's sofa" outfit in a new IG photo—and her washboard abs are legit fierce. Walking at least 12,000 steps a day helps keep her fit.

  • Arizona Abortion Restrictions Could Curb Business, Investors Warn

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of investors led by a private-equity firm focused on reproductive health is warning U.S. state lawmakers that limiting access to abortion will hinder their ability to attract talent and curb economic growth. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian O

  • How will COVID end? Experts look to past epidemics for clues

    Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the world has seen a dramatic improvement in infections, hospitalizations and death rates in recent weeks, signaling the crisis appears to be winding down. Past epidemics may provide clues. The ends of epidemics are not as thoroughly researched as their beginnings.

  • Nurses say they gave fentanyl doses to same patient 20 minutes apart at Husel's direction

    Two former ICU nurses at Mount Carmel say former doctor William Husel prescribed two large fentanyl doses to the same patient 20 minutes apart.

  • Austria says it is putting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on ice

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Austria is suspending its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, its ministers for health and constitutional affairs said on Wednesday, six days before fines for breaches were due to start being imposed. The measure, the most sweeping in the European Union as it applied to all adults with few exceptions, has been in effect since Feb. 5, but enforcement was only due to begin on March 15. "We will...suspend the vaccine mandate in accordance with the principle of proportionality," constitutional affairs minister Karoline Edtstadler told a news conference.

  • Stanley Tucci Says His Wife's 'Undying Attention and Affection' Got Him Through Cancer Battle

    Stanley Tucci tells PEOPLE about recovering from cancer after being diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his tongue in 2017: "I'm incredibly lucky"

  • AIM ImmunoTech Shares Encouraging Data From Ampligen Study In Pancreatic Cancer

    AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSE: AIM) announced the publication of positive data from a single-center named patient program treating advanced and metastatic pancreatic cancer patients. The study found that the median overall survival in the Ampligen group was 19 months, compared to a historical control group and subgroup (7.5 and 12.5, respectively). At six weeks, the Systemic Immune-Inflammation Index (SIII) and Neutrophils to Lymphocyte Ratio (NLR) values from the long-term and short-term patients co