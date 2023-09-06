'A new chapter': Fair trade business will take over longtime shop in Peoria Heights

Ten Thousand Villages will take the place of Global Village in Peoria Heights. The former store operated for just over two decades before shutting down.

A new fair-trade business is coming to Peoria Heights just months after Global Village closed its doors.

Ten Thousand Villages has operated in Champaign for nearly 40 years under local nonprofit SelfHelp Village Crafts, Inc.

Emily King began volunteering at the shop around two decades ago as part of her family’s holiday tradition. Now executive director, King said an expansion has been one of the nonprofit’s “lofty dreams” since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we reach that 40-year anniversary, we're like, ‘Well, what is that next step?’” King said.

Bringing a ‘new chapter’ of fair trade to Peoria Heights

The board of directors began to seriously consider options for expanding the shop’s reach in late 2022, according to King.

She said they were left “in disbelief” earlier this year when Global Village founder Nancy Long reached out about the Peoria Heights storefront closing after two decades in business. For King, it seemed to be the right opportunity at the perfect time.

"We are in awe of the dedication, enthusiasm, grit and grace with which they ran (all by volunteers) their shop," Ten Thousand Villages wrote in its Aug. 16 announcement. "And we have decided that while their chapter is ending, a new chapter will begin in the story of fair trade in Peoria Heights."

The goal is to open the Peoria Heights location by early to mid-October, with a grand opening event at the beginning of November.

King said customers will find items similar to what was sold at Global Village. She said the shop will introduce a variety of new products, as well. King expects to offer jewelry, as well as holiday decorations and gifts, once open.

The about us page for the Champaign storefront says the shop offers items from 38 countries and over 130 artisan groups. The Facebook page highlights apparel, jewelry, home decor and more.

The Peoria Heights shop is smaller than the Champaign location – roughly one third of the size – according to King. Because of this, she said the business is still in the process of figuring out what it will regularly offer.

What is a fair trade business?

King said many of the items at the shop are supplied by the national nonprofit Ten Thousand Villages – which SelfHelp Village Crafts, Inc. has a contract with for naming and products.

Being an independent shop with its own board of directors, King said the business also sources products from other Fair Trade Federation members and underserved groups within the U.S.

The Fair Trade Federation’s website highlights 10 principles of fair trade. These include supporting safe working conditions, “environmental stewardship,” fair pay and more. At Ten Thousand Villages in Champaign, King said the business pays its vendors before ever receiving the product.

“We pay 50% when the order is placed so that artists don't have to seek out loans or capital for raw materials,” King said. “And then the other 50% is paid before it leaves the country of origin.”

King said she traveled to Kenya once to meet various artisan groups. While she said makers are proud to see photos of their items in stores, she said she is also inspired by their dedication to their communities.

“As much as us bringing those products to new markets help, they are doing so much work on the ground in their own communities,” she said.

‘We’re excited for this next step’

The announcement noted that while opening a new location is exciting, it is also "a huge financial undertaking" for the nonprofit shop. Online donations are being accepted through Give Lively.

As a nonprofit, King said Ten Thousand Villages will be primarily run by volunteers. She expects some of the workers from Global Village to return and said anyone is welcome to volunteer.

King has already begun to connect with neighboring businesses. She said she is “over the moon” to join the Peoria Heights community.

“This is new for us, but it seems like a wonderful community to be a part of," King said. "We're excited for the next step.”

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Fair trade business will open in Peoria Heights, IL in fall