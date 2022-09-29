U.S. markets open in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,711.50
    -20.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,597.00
    -153.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,467.75
    -88.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,709.40
    -11.40 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.49
    -0.66 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.50
    -15.50 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    18.65
    -0.23 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9667
    -0.0072 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.18
    -2.42 (-7.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0808
    -0.0078 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6730
    +0.5510 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,399.12
    +672.87 (+3.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.95
    +14.17 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

New Chapter of Sandbox Game, RobotEra Project is Officially Launched!

RobotEra
·5 min read

Recently, an early blockchain sandbox game project was officially launched. Although the current crypto market has been hit hard, it still attracts a lot of attention.

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, an early blockchain sandbox game project was officially launched. Although the current crypto market has been hit hard, it still attracts a lot of attention. The so-called blockchain sandbox game actually means that players build their own world by purchasing land and basic buildings, which is similar to Lego Die Lego in traditional games. The most popular blockchain sandbox game at present is Sandbox, and the recently launched blockchain sandbox game project is RobotEra.

RobotEra is building a sandbox-like planetary reconstruction metaverse. Players will become a robot, manage their own land, and participate in the construction of the world. Players can also obtain resources from the land to create robot companions. In RobotEra, players can create freely according to their own imagination, and start a new era with other robots. Additionally, Robotera offers a shared multiverse connected to other worlds, opening theme parks, concerts, museums, and more. Create, share, operate, explore and trade in Robotera with many NFT communities.

RobotEra aims to provide players with a powerful multi-dimensional metaverse platform that integrates entertainment, creation, management, exploration and interaction, making RobotEra not only a colorful game, but a second world that can benefit from crypto currencies and digital assets.

Background

The world that RobotEra players live in is a planet of Tero that has just experienced a catastrophe, in which the aborigines and old robots have been killed in the war between the two sides. There are only 10,000 robots of various shapes hidden in the depths of the planet, who wake up after the big bang with humanized thoughts and emotions. This group of robots with human minds became the masters of this beautiful planet. Facing the ruined planet after the war, they will use their expertise to restore the planet's past prosperity and create a more brilliant civilization and future.

Gameplay

The gameplay settings of blockchain sandbox games are more or less similar, and RobotEra adds a lot of entertainment to traditional sandbox games.

1. Similar to many blockchain sandbox games, RobotEra players get their avatars in the metaverse through Robot NFT. Robot NFT is the incarnation of players in the metaverse, through which players can interact in the game and mine , construct etc.

The difference is that although Robot NFTs cannot be created at will, players can freely edit and replace their Robot NFTs through the Robot Editor. There are a total of 10,000 Robot NFTs and are divided into seven camps, the camps are Guardian Song, Ω, Justice League, Trailblazers, War College, Lava and Desire for Paradise. These seven camps have different characteristics and attributes, and the number is also different. This setting not only increases the entertainment, but also create more room for Robot NFT appreciation.

2. In addition, RobotEra has added a lot of novel gameplay. For example, in RobotEra, Robot NFT does not have any combat attributes, it will not die nor directly participate in combat. If the player wants to take part in the battle, they must send their robot partners to do so.

Robot partners require players to assemble themselves by collecting resources. Players can assemble robot partners with different attributes and skills. Each robot partner will be a unique NFT, which can be sold in exchange for income, or can be earned while playing. Actually robot partner is a helper for the defense of the land and plundering resources, and does not appear in the game at first sight.

3. Furthermore, every blockchain sandbox game has a platform that players can build at will, and RobotEra is no exception. The planet Tero where RobotEra players live is divided into seven continents, each of which has its own unique resources for making unique robot of their own faction. Players can get a piece of their own land through airdrops or purchase by themselves. Players have absolute autonomy on their own land, they can build as they want, and trade in the market to gain profits.

If the player lacks some resources during construction, they can go to the public continent to get it. The public continent is randomly generated by the system and has a wealth of renewable resources for players to collect. In addition, it is worth noting that players who hold Robot NFT will have the opportunity to receive official land airdrops in various activities. Players who have not received the airdrop can also wait for the next wave of airdrops or purchase directly.

Technical Advantages

RobotEra not only has a complete background story and wonderful gameplay design, but also technically realizes the original development of the editor. There are currently two in-game editors in the project, the land editor and the robot editor.

Robot Editor: Players can edit their own robot protagonist (Robot NFT), or robot partners. After entering the game, players will get an officially provided robot NFT, which can be replaced later by using the robot editor to create a more personalized robot protagonist. Robot Editor is a unique utility in Planet Taro.

Land editor: After players have their own land, they can do anything in their land, such as mining and gathering resources, building houses, and making friends with robots. Obviously, the land editor can make it easier for players to create freely.

The development of the editor can enable RobotEra to have more scenarios, and the editor is currently preparing to be tested and launched.

Summary

To sum up, from the background story and the world view of the project, RobotEra's design is complete and wonderful, and it might create a more active Web 3 scene. From the perspective of gameplay design, RobotEra is similar to the design concept of many sandbox games, but has its own uniqueness. From the technical point of view, two unique editors prove the strength of the technical team.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that RobotEra is still an early blockchain sandbox game project. Although the vision and goals of the project party are very ambitious, how to develop the project in the future still needs time to witness. The greater the opportunity, the greater the challenge also.

Disclaimer :

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.

Contact Details:

Name: Jason Chan
Email: hi@robotera.io
Company : robotera

Location : New York, USA


Recommended Stories

  • Apple's falling iPhone demand isn't as bad as it sounds

    Apple is pulling away from iPhone 14 production, retreating from plans to increase manufacturing by 6 million units, according to a report by Bloomberg.

  • Tesla A.I. Day Is Coming. Expect High-End Computing, Self-Driving Cars, and Robots.

    High-end computing, neural networks, self-driving cars, and robots could come up at the car company's second annual event.

  • Intel exec on its turnaround: ‘We’ve got to build back that customer trust’

    Intel executives say they're going build back customer trust to turn its business around.

  • Intel Not Ready to Cash in Its Chips with Apple

    Apple left Intel two years ago in favor of its own chips, but an Intel executive is not ready to let go.

  • 1 Big Reason Qualcomm No Longer Fears Losing Its Largest Customer

    This semiconductor and wireless communication tech company is rapidly diversifying its revenue streams.

  • Intel Introduces Videogame Graphics Chips to Challenge Nvidia

    Intel dominates in semiconductors at the computational heart of personal computers, but it has long ceded the market for videogaming graphics chips to Nvidia and AMD. Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger on Tuesday signaled the company would re-enter that field, releasing a graphics card for gamers that is slated to be available on Oct. 12. Intel’s pitch, Mr. Gelsinger said, would be to gamers tired of paying sky-high prices for the fastest, most advanced graphics chips.

  • Elon Musk teases Tesla robot with humanoid ‘heart’ hands

    Optimus bot could perform rolls ranging from mowing the lawn to caring for the elderly

  • Intel's Affordable Arc A770 Graphics Card Gives Frustrated Gamers Another Option

    The most widely used graphics card among PC gamers, according to Steam's monthly hardware and software survey, is the six-year-old NVIDIA GTX 1060. Such an old graphics card is at the top of the list not because owners didn't want to upgrade, but because they couldn't. Surging graphics card prices during the pandemic, fueled in part by the cryptocurrency bubble, erased any chance of finding a graphics card that provided a meaningful bump in performance without needing to pay through the nose.

  • 12 Biggest Computer Hardware Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 biggest computer hardware companies in the world. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Biggest Computer Hardware Companies in the World. According to the Computer Hardware Global Market Report 2022, the global market for computer hardware is expected to grow […]

  • Amazon Says a Wide Release of Astro Home Robot Is Finally ‘in Sight’

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s Astro robot, unveiled with fanfare last year but then shipped in very low quantities, should be more widely available within the coming months, the company’s devices chief said. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateS&P 500 Roars Back From

  • Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were tumbling today after a Bloomberg report said that the company is walking back plans to boost iPhone production. This news worried Apple shareholders, sending the tech stock down by 2.9% as of 12:14 p.m. ET. Apple had originally told its suppliers to prepare for increased production as it anticipated higher demand for its latest iPhone 14 models.

  • Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Launches Wide Range of Updates

    Zoom Video Communications (ZM) brings new features on Zoom One, Zoom Contact Centre, Zoom Spaces, Zoom Events and Zoom IQ for Sales.

  • ROKU Ultra Streaming Set-Top Box Arrives in Canada for $129

    ROKU is set to expand in Canada with the launch of the Roku Ultra streaming set-top box that comes with a swift interface, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+ compatibility and a rechargeable remote.

  • A $250 Billion Opportunity That Could Send Apple Stock Soaring

    Sales of 5G smartphones are taking off in India. The tech giant is manufacturing iPhone 14 models in India through its partner Foxconn in the city of Chennai. What's remarkable is that Apple's latest iPhones will now be made in India so soon after their global launch, This is a departure from the company's prior strategy of only making older models in this market.

  • Razer and Verizon tease a 5G gaming handheld that can play games locally

    Razer, Qualcomm and Verizon are working together on a 5G gaming handheld.

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the S&P 500 Information Technology Index (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Amazon’s Latest Devices Push It Deeper Into Wellness, Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s annual device event Wednesday showed the e-commerce giant pushing further into wellness, security and the auto industry, underscoring an effort to weave its technology into every part of consumers’ lives. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Mar

  • Apple falls on fears of slowing iPhone 14 demand

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc shares fell more than 4% on Wednesday after a report that the tech giant was ditching its plans to boost production of the latest iPhone fueled demand worries. Bloomberg earlier reported that Apple had told its suppliers to curtail efforts to increase the assembly of its iPhone 14 lineup by as many as 6 million units in the second half of the year on disappointing demand. "Weaker consumer demand is to be expected when utility bills are going up, interest rates are going up, mortgage costs are going higher ... discretionary spending is going to be curtailed by that," said Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi Wealth in London.

  • Apple Turns Cautious On iPhone Orders, Rattling Component Suppliers

    Apple has decided not to increase production of its iPhone 14 handsets, keeping orders on par with last year's models, a report said.

  • Apple slows production of new iPhone after weaker-than-expected demand

    Apple has cut production of the iPhone 14, after price hikes for its non-US customers and surging inflation around the world led to weaker-than-expected demand.