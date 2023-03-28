U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

Chapters Health Foundation to hold Eighth Annual Hospice Open Golf Tournament

PR Newswire
·3 min read

Tournament Benefits Patients, Families and Bereavement Services of Chapters Health System

TAMPA, Fla., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chapters Health Foundation invites players of all levels to the Eighth Annual Hospice Open, presented by Zeno Office Solutions, on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Lake Jovita Golf and Country Club located at 12900 Lake Jovita Boulevard in Dade City.

Chapters Health Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Chapters Health Foundation)
Chapters Health Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Chapters Health Foundation)

Registration and continental breakfast for the Hospice Open begins at 8 a.m. The popular Helicopter Ball Drop contest, in which golf balls will be released from a helicopter will be held immediately after registration. Contestants can enter the Helicopter Ball Drop contest at check-in. The ball landing closest to the designated hole wins the grand prize, A four-night stay at the Cozy Cottage – Cheers on Chinkapin in Dahlonega, GA. Tee time is at 9 a.m. Lunch, located at "The Hub," will once again feature the popular Hydration Station, sponsored by International Fire Protection Inc.

The tournament features a scramble format and a very special 19th Hole Long Drive Competition organized by Ultimate Long Drive Inc (ULD). Male and female winners of the 19th Hole Long Drive Competition earn respective invitations to compete in the 2023 Ultimate Long Drive World Championship, held on Wednesday October 4 through Monday, October 9, 2023 in West Columbia, South Carolina.

Proceeds from the event support programs across all service areas of Chapters Health. The services include grief support, specialized programs for Veterans and First Responders, and a special needs fund that covers expenses that fall outside the realm of care but are critically important to patients and families. In seven years, the Hospice Open has provided more than $322,000 in support of the patients and families of Chapters Health.

"Zeno is thrilled to continue supporting the Hospice Open," said Emelie Roberts, national account executive, Zeno Office Solutions. "For years, Chapters Health and its affiliates have provided their communities with care, compassion and kindness and has had a profound impact on me and my family during our time of need. We look forward to bringing a variety of sponsors and people together for a great day."

"From year one, the Hospice Open has been such a special day to our organization," said Adam Stanfield, vice president of development and executive director of the Chapters Health Foundation. "The unprecedented opportunity presented by the ULD, and 19th Hole Long Drive Competition adds another element of excitement. And the support of Zeno Office Solutions, our presenting sponsor, has truly turned the Hospice Open into a one-of-a-kind experience."

Registration for foursomes start at $1,200 and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Click here to register or contact Nikki Powers at 813-871-8141 or email powersn@chaptershealth.org.

About Chapters Health Foundation
Chapters Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization committed to supporting Chapters Health System, a progressive leader in home health, palliative care, hospice, and grief support. Chapters Health Foundation provides more than $7.4 million annually to help offset the accumulated costs of unfunded and underfunded programming. The programming includes, but is not limited to charity care, bereavement support and special needs funds designed to help meet the needs of patients and families who cannot afford hospice services.

About Chapters Health System
As a progressive leader and premier healthcare organization, Chapters Health System is dedicated to delivering innovative care throughout chronic illness progression and beyond. Since 1983 as a community-based, not-for-profit organization, Chapters Health has provided choices, education and guidance through its managed affiliates. All offerings are provided to improve the patient/family experience well in advance of end-of-life needs. In 2023, Chapters Health was named a Top Workplaces USA award-winner; in 2022, earned certified status for information security from HITRUST and for the fifth consecutive year was recognized as a great workplace in the Aging Services category by the independent analysts at the Great Place to Work® Institute. To learn more, visit www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chapters-health-foundation-to-hold-eighth-annual-hospice-open-golf-tournament-301783529.html

SOURCE Chapters Health Foundation

