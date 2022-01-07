U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

Char Barrie Celebrated for Excellence in Organic Food Service and Production

·3 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Ms. Barrie's signature jams, jellies and syrups can be found in dozens of stores across several states</span>

TURTON, S.D., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Char Barrie is a distinguished biographee of Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are chosen from among a pool of the most prominent professionals and are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Hailing from a family steeped in culinary tradition, Char Barrie inherited the recipes for her original line of homemade jellies from her grandparents, aunts and mother. In 1995, she decided to share her creations with her local community at a craft fair in support of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Upon the recommendation from her oldest daughter, Ms. Barrie decorated the jars with ribbon, fabric and colorful labels. Thanks to her unique selection of flavors and professional packaging, her jellies garnered significant praise and attention at the aforementioned charitable event.

As a result of her newfound popularity, Ms. Barrie became inundated with inquiries from previous customers for more jellies, which inspired her to establish her own business, Char's Kitchen. After heeding these requests, she expanded her selection and complemented her signature products with homemade syrup, honey, pickles and salsa. Ms. Barrie currently offers 13 flavors of jelly, five flavors of sugar-free jelly, eight flavors of syrup, four types of pickles and two flavors of salsa. Her highest-selling flavors of jelly include apple butter, raspberry jalapeno, strawberry rhubarb and chokecherry, which is a native fruit of North and South Dakota.

While the ingredients for Ms. Barrie's products are grown on her family farm, she serves customers all over the United States through her online store. In addition to harvesting fruits and vegetables, she manages her company's financial health, advertises in print and digital media, and schedules appearances at craft fairs and other local events throughout her home state of South Dakota. Ms. Barrie also focuses on establishing and maintaining partnerships with local vendors. Her products can be found at nearly 30 stores across 19 towns in South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota.

Alongside her responsibilities at Char's Kitchen, Ms. Barrie has excelled as a member of the National Association of Professional Women since 2009. She additionally serves as a board member for the Veterans of Foreign Wars' Auxiliary National Organization and has previously found success as the president of the Conde American Legion. Prior to her entrepreneurial career, Ms. Barrie worked as an office administrator for Viking Rubber Co. for several years.

Ms. Barrie attributes a great deal of her success to her notable work ethic. She devotes tremendous effort towards maintaining the quality of her ingredients and often does not return from harvesting fruits or vegetables until 10pm. In the coming years, Ms. Barrie intends to gradually decrease her appearances at craft fairs and concentrate entirely on selling her products online.

About Marquis Who's Who®:
Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who's Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/char-barrie-celebrated-for-excellence-in-organic-food-service-and-production-301456340.html

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who

